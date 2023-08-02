2023 Charlotte Homicides and Narratives

A comprehensive list of the 2023 Charlotte homicide victims and the narratives on each homicide by CMPD investigators and their Public Information Office. This data includes the location of the homicide, name of the homicide victim, age of the homicide victim, date of the homicide, and a narrative on the homicide from CMPD.

POINT (-80.7707355 35.2735098)

Victim name: Oscar Sorto-Ramos

Victim age: 38

Homicide date: January 1, 2023

At around 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Blackhawk Road in the Townes at University apartment complex in University City, where they found 38-year-old Oscar Sorto-Ramos suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

POINT (-80.9149778 35.1980168)

Victim name: Raymond Ntungwen

Victim age: 28

Homicide date: January 1, 2023

Police responded to a call to assist Medic on West Tyvola Road in an area near the airport surrounded by multiple hotels and a Veterans Affairs Health Care Center at around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, and found 28-year-old Raymond Ntungwen dead from a gunshot wound. Hours after the killing police responded to a call in University City from a 28-year-old man who wanted to turn himself in. The suspect was interviewed and eventually charged with murder. Raymond was an immigrant father and rapper whose last listed address on Facebook was in Winston-Salem.

POINT (-80.8295332 35.2473157)

Victim name: Charles Maxie Jr.

Victim age: 46

Homicide date: January 4, 2023

Just after 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2023, police responded to a call about a person injured in the parking lot of the Hutchison Shopping Center on North Graham Street in Charlotte’s North End where they found 46-year-old Charles Maxie Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported Maxie to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested a 29-year-old suspect whom they’ve charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

POINT (-80.7793635 35.2469479)

Victim name: Deandre Hagler

Victim age: 21

Homicide date: January 13, 2023

At around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Citiside Drive in the Links at Citiside apartment complex in east Charlotte where they found 21-year-old Deandre Hagler suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. Efforts to render life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Hagler was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old man for Hagler’s murder. The suspect was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder. He was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. A month later police arrested a second suspect in the case, also a 19-year-old man who is now facing the same charges as the first suspect.

POINT (-80.8049303 35.3347783)

Victim name: Ali Rashid

Victim age: 28

Homicide date: January 13, 2023

Just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, police responded to a call to check the welfare of an individual on Hackberry Creek Trail in the Addison Park Apartment in north Charlotte, where they found 28-year-old Ali Rashid suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders with Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department attempted life-saving efforts before Medic transported Rashid to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Rashid was reportedly a father of two and worked at Atrium Health. Police later identified a 28-year-old man as the suspect and tracked him to Troutman, where he was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

POINT (-80.746624 35.2495018)

Victim name: Roy Guevara

Victim age: 18

Homicide date: January 15, 2023

At around 9:37 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, police responded to a shooting call at the Vista Villa Apartment Homes in east Charlotte, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation found that several homes and vehicles in the area had been shot into but no one else was hurt.

POINT (-80.7948044 35.2654036)

Victim name: Devon Simmons

Victim age: 30

Homicide date: January 24, 2023

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, police responded to a shooting call at a gas station on West Sugar Creek Road in the Hidden Valley area of north Charlotte, where they found 30-year-old Devon Simmons dead from a gunshot wound. Police later identified a 55-year-old man as the suspect and after the suspect turned himself in he was charged with one count murder and one count of attempted murder.

POINT (-80.9037027 35.1509059)

Victim name: Osvin Solis

Victim age: 29

Homicide date: January 29, 2023

On Jan. 29, 2023, police responded to a call about a body that was found near Choyce Avenue in southwest Charlotte. Responding officers found the body of a victim who appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Osvin Solis.

POINT (-80.8161412 35.2378129)

Victim name: Jamal Jones

Victim age: 32

Homicide date: January 30, 2023

Officers responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park in north Charlotte’s Villa Heights neighborhood shortly after 8 a.m. on Jan. 30, 023, and found 32-year-old Jamal Jones dead from a gunshot wound. No other details are known at the time of this writing.

POINT (-80.7559971 35.1537904)

Victim name: Michael White

Victim age: 37

Homicide date: February 1, 2023

At around 11 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, police responded to a shots fired call on Pineburr Road at an apartment complex in the Stonehaven area of south Charlotte, where they found 37-year-old Michael White suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced White dead on the scene. Police later arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man in connection to White’s killing. Both were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder while the man was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

POINT (-80.8989203 35.2605207)

Victim name: Michael Workman Jr.

Victim age: 50

Homicide date: February 8, 2023

At around 3:42 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2023, police responded to an assault call on Willard Street in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood, where they found 50-year-old Michael Workman Jr. suffering from an apparent stab wound. Medic transported Workman to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two days after the killing, police arrested a 41-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man charging them both with murder.

POINT (-80.9207666 35.1963466)

Victim name: Deshaun Moore

Victim age: 30

Homicide date: February 12, 2023

At around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Billy Graham Parkway near West Tyvola Road, where they found 30-year-old Deshaun Moore with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported Moore to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The next day police arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with murder shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by felon. WSOC reported that Moore was protecting his sister from the suspect who had been in an abusive relationship with her and had threatened her with a gun the previous day when the shooting occurred.

POINT (-80.8567687 35.2165972)

Victim name: Dionyah Thompson

Victim age: 23

Homicide date: February 13, 2023

Shortly before midnight on Feb. 13, 2023, police responded to a shooting call in front of VINYL and Wooden Robot Brewery on Summit Avenue in South End, where they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, 23-year-old Dionyah Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to a nearby hospital by Medic. He was also later pronounced dead. Police later determined that the man in this case, 33-year-old Elie Noel, shot and killed Thompson before turning the gun on himself.

POINT (-80.8416704 35.2313209)

Victim name: Leon Mack

Victim age: 71

Homicide date: February 17, 2023

At around 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2023, police responded to a call to assist Medic on North Poplar Street in Uptown’s Fourth Ward, where they located 71-year-old Leon Mack suffering life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police located a suspect a short distance away and took him into custody. The 51-year-old man would be charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Queen City News reported that Mack was shot in his car during a robbery attempt.

POINT (-80.8958783 35.2555144)

Victim name: Jayden Blackmon

Victim age: 17

Homicide date: February 19, 2023

Police responded to a shooting call on Lynn Street at the Ravenwood Hills apartment complex just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2023, and found 17-year-old Jayden Blackmon suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic transported Blackmon to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police reported shortly after the incident that Blackmon was the target of a reported drive-by shooting. On Feb. 22, police arrested an 18-year-old man who has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. On March 1, a second suspect, also 18 years old, turned himself in and was charged with murder.

POINT (-80.74982729999999 35.244032)

Victim name: Joanna Barrett

Victim age: 51

Homicide date: February 24, 2023

At around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2023, police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Perth Court in east Charlotte where they found 51-year-old Joanna Barrett dead from multiple stab wounds. Police took the suspect, a 42-year-old man, into custody at the scene and later charged him with murder.

POINT (-80.87654069999999 35.1382536)

Victim name: LaCarta Roseborough

Victim age: 23

Homicide date: March 11, 2023

At around 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road where they found 23-year-old LaCarta Roseborough suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

POINT (-80.8913106 35.1372474)

Victim name: Juan Miranda-Perez

Victim age: 34

Homicide date: March 19, 2023

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on March 19, 2023, police responded to an assault call on Kingsford Drive in southwest Charlotte and found 34-year-old Juan Carlos Miranda-Perez suffering from a stab wound. Medic pronounced him dead on the scene. Police later arrested a 42-year-old suspect near Warrenton, Virginia and charged him with murder.

POINT (-80.7809585 35.2494983)

Victim name: Jareese Florybert

Victim age: 16

Homicide date: March 19, 2023

At around 9:30 p.m. on March 19, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on The Plaza near Eastway Drive where they found two victims dead from gunshot wounds. They were later identified as 21-year-old Michael Anthony Brown Jr. and 16-year-old Jareese Raivon Florybert. Police later arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

POINT (-80.7813152 35.249472)

Victim name: Michael Brown Jr.

Victim age: 21

Homicide date: March 19, 2023

At around 9:30 p.m. on March 19, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on The Plaza near Eastway Drive where they found two victims dead from gunshot wounds. They were later identified as 21-year-old Michael Anthony Brown Jr. and 16-year-old Jareese Raivon Florybert. Police later arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

POINT (-80.774503 35.2514669)

Victim name: Jonathan Sheffield

Victim age: 26

Homicide date: March 21, 2023

Shortly after 7 p.m. on March 21, 2023, police responded to a breaking-and-entering call on Malibu Drive in east Charlotte, where they found 26-year-old Jonathan Sheffield suffering from traumatic injuries. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

POINT (-80.83981519999999 35.2356185)

Victim name: Jaimeo Simpson

Victim age: 37

Homicide date: March 24, 2023

Just before 6:30 p.m. on March 24, 2023, police responded to a person down call on North Graham Street near the I-277 interchange where they found 37-year-old Jaimeo Simpson dead from traumatic injuries.

POINT (-80.8842524 35.1492685)

Victim name: Isayah Malik Stywall

Victim age: 19

Homicide date: March 25, 2023

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on March 25, 203, police responded to Cherrycrest Lane in the Emerald Bay apartment complex in southwest Charlotte where they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 19-year-old Isayah Malik Stywall, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On April 3, police arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder, attempted murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

POINT (-80.8959532 35.30483)

Victim name: Janna Lee Barnes

Victim age: 24

Homicide date: March 26, 2023

Shortly after 6 p.m. on March 26, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Teresa Lane in the Sunset Hills area of northwest Charlotte where they found someone dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Janna Lee Barnes. The suspect, her 28-year-old boyfriend, remained on the scene. He was arrested and charged with murder.

POINT (-80.7421142 35.1427044)

Victim name: Illya Armstead

Victim age: 28

Homicide date: April 4, 2023

At around 3:30 p.m. on April 4, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Lucy Jane Lane in the Greylyn Estates apartment complex off Monroe Road, where they found 28-year-old Illya Armstead dead from a gunshot wound. A suspect was arrested nearby and eventually charged with murder. Detectives are not looking for any more suspects in this case.

POINT (-80.7487905 35.1962792)

Victim name: Laura Miller

Victim age: 35

Homicide date: April 9, 2023

A person found deceased on Southwood Oaks Lane in the South Gate Apartments complex in east Charlotte on April 9, 2023, was originally reported as a cardiac arrest victim by Medic while CMPD stated that it was a homicide, adding that a person of interest had been found and no other suspects were being sought. Further details later emerged alleging that a man had beat his neighbor, 35-year-old Laura Miller, to death with some unknown weapon. The suspect, a 36-year-old man who lived in the apartment next to Miller and regularly argued with her, had reportedly been seen trying to break Miller’s door down with a baseball bat just a couple of nights before the killing and was known by other neighbors to walk around the complex with that bat. Police found Miller’s body, which according to further reporting from Hunter Saenz and fellow WSOC reporter Joe Bruno on Wednesday had been burned mutilated and left with crosses surrounding it, after neighbors noticed blood dripping from the suspect’s door and filed a department-wide Be on the Lookout (BOLO) bulletin for the man and Miller’s car. Officers pulled the suspect over a short time later and arrested him. He was charged with murder, desecrating a body, and auto theft.

POINT (-80.87844779999999 35.2551569)

Victim name: Lemuel Carr

Victim age: 26

Homicide date: April 17, 2023

Police responded to a shooting call on Lakewood Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on April 17, 2023, and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 26-year-old Lemuel Carr, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

POINT (-80.8102835 35.252084)

Victim name: Nicholas Cole

Victim age: 26

Homicide date: April 29, 2023

Shortly after 2:45 a.m. on April 29, 2023, police responded to an assault call on Atando Avenue near North Tryon Street where they found 26-year-old Nicholas Cole suffering from traumatic injuries. It was later reported that he was shot multiple times. Medic transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who was shot during the original incident and once released from the hospital charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to media reports, Cole was working as a security guard at Diamonds of Charlotte nightclub when he was attacked by a group of men trying to gain entry, one of whom was using a fake ID.

POINT (-80.783826 35.1349978)

Victim name: Gerald McQueary

Victim age: 43

Homicide date: May 6, 2023

Shortly after 9 p.m. on May 6, 2023, police responded to a shooting call in the Gladedale apartment complex in south Charlotte where they found 43-year-old Gerald McQueary suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported McQueary to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

POINT (-80.7512993 35.2431191)

Victim name: Juan Santiago-Flores

Victim age: 24

Homicide date: May 15, 2023

Officers responded to a shots fired call on Milton Road at around 1 a.m. on May 15, 2023, and located 24-year-old Juan Santiago-Flores suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic transported Santiago-Flores to Atrium Health Main, where he was pronounced dead.

POINT (-80.91099369999999 35.3033531)

Victim name: Raynard Mahoney Jr.

Victim age: 17

Homicide date: May 18, 2023

At around 5:45 p.m. on May 18, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Larwill Lane in northwest Charlotte where they found 17-year-old Raynard Mahoney Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported Mahoney to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police later arrested a 17-year-old juvenile and charged him with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

POINT (-80.8399973 35.2659465)

Victim name: Unknown victim

Homicide date: May 19, 2023

Just before 9:30 a.m. on May 19, 2023, police responded to a call about a person down in the J.T. Williams neighborhood where they found a victim dead from gunshot wounds. The victim’s name has not yet been released at the time of this writing.

POINT (-80.8496169 35.2294143)

Victim name: Ryan Elliot

Victim age: 26

Homicide date: May 27, 2023

Police responded to a shooting call on West 3rd Street near Truist Field at around 1:30 p.m. on May 27, 2023, and found 26-year-old Ryan Elliot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police eventually identified a suspect and attempted to arrest him in Gastonia on Sunday. The suspect, also a 26-year-old man, allegedly shot at a CMPD vehicle before leading police on a car chase that ended at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The suspect was arrested and charged locally with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gastonia police have also charged the suspect with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and felony flee to elude.

POINT (-80.7749358 35.32420380000001)

Victim name: Britton Owens

Victim age: 31

Homicide date: June 5, 2023

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on June 5, 2023, police responded to the MAA Legacy Park apartment complex off Mallard Creek Road in University City, where they found 31-year-old Britton Owens dead from gunshot wounds. Two days later, police arrested a 24-year-old suspect charging him with murder possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

POINT (-80.8373955 35.2258627)

Victim name: Martell Davis

Victim age: 26

Homicide date: June 1, 2023

On June 1, 2023, shortly after 2:30 a.m. police were near the Spectrum Center when they were flagged down regarding a disturbance. Officers then heard a gunshot at the location and observed the suspect fleeing the area with a firearm. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident and located the victim 26-year-old Martell Davis who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported Davis to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On June 9, Davis succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in the case has been identified as 35-year-old Brandon Allen. On the date of the incident, Allen was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharge of a firearm in the city limits. Upon Davis’ death, Allen’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

POINT (-80.89520890000001 35.1332626)

Victim name: Justin Johnson

Victim age: 33

Homicide date: June 10, 2023

Just before 12:30 p.m. on June 10, 2023, police responded to a check-the-welfare call at the Evoke Living on Arrowood apartment complex in southwest Charlotte, where they found 33-year-old Justin Johnson dead from a gunshot wound. The next day police arrested a 48-year-old man and charged him with murder.

POINT (-80.84679659999999 35.067917)

Victim name: Reginald Gilkesson

Victim age: 29

Homicide date: June 11, 2023

At around 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2023, police responded to a shooting call in the Atkins Circle apartment complex in south Charlotte, where they found 29-year-old Reginald Averi Gilkesson dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police later arrested a 25-year-old suspect in Gilkesson’s killing and charged him with murder and shooting into an occupied property.

POINT (-80.8591177 35.2626324)

Victim name: Anthony Haley

Victim age: 36

Homicide date: June 11, 2023

Shortly before 10 p.m. on June 11, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Southwest Boulevard in the University Park neighborhood in northwest Charlotte, where they found 36-year-old Anthony Dewayne Haley suffering from gunshot wounds. Haley was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Haley’s killing and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

POINT (-80.9537002 35.3196476)

Victim name: Paul Tate

Victim age: 21

Homicide date: June 14, 2023

Shortly after 2 p.m. on June 14, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Bellhaven Boulevard in northwest Charlotte where they found 21-year-old Paul Ja’Varius Tate suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later arrested a 16-year-old suspect in Tate’s killing and charged him with murder.

POINT (-80.8408152 35.2960036)

Victim name: Ahmad Wrighten

Victim age: 12

Homicide date: June 15, 2023

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on June 15, 2023, police responded to an assault call on Suntrace Way near the Love Fellowship Church in north Charlotte, where they found 12-year-old Ahmad Wrighten suffering from apparent trauma. Medic transported Wrighten to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The boy was reportedly shot in his home. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting though police later arrested two suspects who also live in the home, a 34-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, and charged them both with murder.

POINT (-80.746838 35.1720443)

Victim name: La’Nard Gaddy

Victim age: 33

Homicide date: June 17 2023

At around 2 a.m. on June 17, 2023, police responded to a shooting at Fusion Lounge on East Independence Boulevard, where they found one person dead and three others suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as 33-year-old La’Nard Gaddy. Police later arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

POINT (-80.8199976 35.3571285)

Victim name: Corbin Street

Victim age: 32

Homicide date: June 20, 2023

Shortly before noon on June 20, 2023, dispatch received an initial call for service regarding a vehicle crash on Arthur Davis Road in north Charlotte. The caller indicated the driver of the vehicle was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers located 32-year-old Corbin Street with gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid. The Huntersville Fire Department responded and pronounced Street deceased on the scene. Late in July, homicide detectives traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, and were in Baltimore when the suspect in Street’s murder was arrested on unrelated charges. CMPD detectives charged the 27-year-old man with Street’s murder.

POINT (-80.8997522 35.1511683)

Victim name: Karlos Gregory

Victim age: 63

Homicide date: June 24, 2023

Just before 4 a.m. on June 24, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Nations Drive near the Nations Ford Road/I-77 interchange in southwest Charlotte where they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the woman, 63-year-old Karlos Gregory, was pronounced dead at the scene.

POINT (-80.86894939999999 35.26426410000001)

Victim name: Linnie Talford

Victim age: 61

Homicide date: July 5, 2023

At around 12:30 a.m. on July 5, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Southwest Boulevard in the University Park neighborhood of northwest Charlotte where they found two men each suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. One of the men was transported to the hospital in critical condition while the other, 61-year-old Linnie Talford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

POINT (-80.7627086 35.2371678)

Victim name: Santavius McBride

Victim age: 44

Homicide date: July 7, 2023

Just before 11 a.m. on July 7, 2023, police responded to an assault call on Foxford Place in the Shannon Park area of east Charlotte, where they found a 44-year-old Santavius McBride dead from an apparent shooting. About an hour later Santavius’ 23-year-old son showed up in the parking lot of the CMPD Independence Division Patrol Office and said he would like to turn himself in for the shooting. He was interviewed and charged with murder.

POINT (-80.68693689999999 35.3243181)

Victim name: Savion Lockhart

Victim age: 17

Homicide date: July 8, 2023

Just before 7 p.m. on July 8, 2023, police responded to Turtle Point Road near Charlotte’s border with Harrisburg in Cabarrus County only to find that two victims had already been transported by private vehicle to nearby hospitals. One of the victims, 17-year-old Savion Lockhart, was pronounced dead upon arrival. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police later arrested two suspects, aged 17 and 19, and charged them both with murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

POINT (-80.7533116 35.3004604)

Victim name: Stacy Herring

Victim age: 35

Homicide date: July 8, 2023

Just before 8:30 p.m. on July 8, 2023, police responded to a shooting call at the intersection of North Tryon Street and McCullough Drive, where they found 35-year-old Stacy Herring dead from a gunshot wound. Two days later police located a 24-year-old suspect in Midland. He was arrested and charged with murder.

POINT (-80.7825981 35.2558154)

Victim name: Ja’Kez Johnson

Victim age: 19

Homicide date: July 8, 2023

At around 5 p.m. on July 8, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Curtiswood Drive near the intersection of North Tryon Street and Eastway Drive where they found 19-year-old Ja’Kez Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson passed away in the hospital two days later. Two suspects aged 15 and 19 were later arrested and charged with Johnson’s murder.

POINT (-80.7525225 35.1998616)

Victim name: Reynaldo Rivera

Victim age: 40

Homicide date: July 17, 2023

Shortly after 9:40 p.m. on July 17, 2023, police responded to a shooting call on Paces Glen Avenue in the Heatherwood Trace Apartments complex in east Charlotte where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men, 40-year-old Reynaldo Rivera, was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic transported the other to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

POINT (-80.8927744 35.26755)

Victim name: Tyra Crosby

Victim age: 25

Homicide date: July 18, 2023

At around 5:21 a.m. on July 18, 2023, a woman called 911 to say she had arrived home to find an unknown woman in her house whom she shot. Police and Medic responded to the scene and pronounced the subject, 25-year-old Tyra Crosby, dead. Later in the week, police announced that they had charged the resident, a 51-year-old woman, with voluntary manslaughter. Crosby’s family says the suspect’s husband invited Crosby into the home which is where the suspect found them both before shooting and killing Crosby.

POINT (-80.7563509 35.2963771)

Victim name: Unknown victim

Homicide date: July 23, 2023

Just before 3 p.m. on July 23, 2023, police responded to a single shot fired in a parking lot outside of Cato Fashions on University Pointe Boulevard and found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene. No other information has been released at the time of this writing.