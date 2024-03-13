A Guide to 2024 Spring Events in Charlotte
Goodbye winter, hello spring
As the weather warms up and false spring turns into the real thing, we have compiled this list of ways to get outdoors this season no matter your interests.
Sports
Charlotte FC
Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St.
March 23 vs. Columbus Crew
March 30 vs. FC Cincinnati
April 13 vs. Toronto FC
April 21 vs. Minnesota United FC
May 4 vs. Portland Timbers
May 11 vs. Nashville SC
May 18 vs. Los Angeles FC
May 25 vs. Philadelphia Union
June 15 vs. DC United
Charlotte Independence
American Legion Memorial Stadium, 1218 Armory Drive
March 28 vs. Spokane Velocity
April 12 vs. Greenville Triumph SC
May 11 vs. Forward Madison FC
May 17 vs. Union Omaha
June 1 vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
June 14 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Charlotte Knights
Truist Field, 424 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
April 2-7 vs. Norfolk Tides
April 16-21 vs. Syracuse Mets
April 30-May 5 vs. Memphis Redbirds
May 14-19 vs. Durham Bulls
May 28-June 2 vs. Worcester Red Sox
June 4-9 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
College Baseball at Truist Field
Truist Field, 424 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
April 9: University of South Carolina vs. UNC Chapel Hill
May 7: Clemson vs. UNC Charlotte
ACC Baseball Championship
May 21-26 | times vary | Truist Field | 324 S Mint St. | $50 and up
Celebrate the ACC’s 50th championship game with a weekend pass granting ticketholders access to four games as well as both semifinal contests on Saturday and Sunday. For more, buy an All Session Pass to attend games throughout the week or shop for solo tickets.
Charlotte Motor Speedway
5555 Concord Pkwy. S
April 4-7: Charlotte AutoFair
April 26-28: NHRA Four-Wide Nationals
May 24: NC Education Lottery 200
May 25: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race
May 26: Coca-Cola 600
Wells Fargo Championship
May 6-12 | times vary | Quail Hollow Club | 3700 Gleneagles Road | $15 and up
The top names in golf return to Charlotte to battle it out over a week while Wyndham Clark defends his championship.
Arts, Culture & Retail
Uptown Farmer’s Market: Spring Market
April 13 through the end of spring | Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | 300 S. Davidson St | free
Buy local produce and home-grown food from farmers.
South End Spring Fling
March 23 | 10 a.m.-noon | Pritchard at South End | 1117 South Blvd. | free
Live music, vendor market, coffee and food trucks and more.
No Man’s Land Festival
March 23 | 11 a.m.-7 p.m. | Ford Building | Camp Road, Camp North End | $10-$50
Celebrate all women with hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, and photo ops while supporting small women-owned businesses based in Charlotte.
Charlotte SHOUT!
March 29-April 14 | times vary | locations vary | free
Charlotte SHOUT! is back again, showcasing local artists, musicians, dancers, poets, photographers, chefs and more with interactive installations and panels.
The Charlotte Fair
April 11-21 | times vary | Route 29 Pavilion | 5650 Sandusky Blvd. Concord | $6-$12
Say hello to that fresh spring air with thrilling rides, carnival games, food, live performances and more entertainment.
Paws in the Park
April 13 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Pineville Park | 1000 Johnston Drive | free
Give a pup a new forever home with the Paws in the Park festival and enjoy food trucks, arts/crafts, photo booths, a playground and dog contests.
Carolina Tiny House Festival
April 13-14 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Charlotte Motor Speedway | 5555 Concord Parkway South | free to $50
Discover the world of tiny houses to see innovative designs, creative solutions and sustainable living.
Holi Color Festival
April 14 | noon-3 p.m. | Hindu Center of Charlotte | 7400 City View Drive
This event immerses participants in the vibrant hues of Holi — literally.
‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival
April 27 | 2-8 p.m. | Oak Street Mill | 19725 Oak St., Cornelius | free
See over 100 local artists and vendors, drink beers from local craft breweries, eat good food, participate in giveaways and more.
BOOM Charlotte
April 26-28 | times vary | Camp North End | 300 Camp Road | prices vary
The 7th annual BOOM Charlotte arts festival returns with a multifaceted and immersive experience. Attendees will be met with an eclectic mix of dance, theatre, poetry, visual art, film and more with ticketed performances indoors and outdoors.
Garibaldi Festival
April 27 | noon-10 p.m. | downtown Belmont | 24 S. Main St. | free
Be part of Charlotte’s vibrant art community and saturate yourself with creativity, culture, expression, craftsmanship and more. Walk around to see the open-air gallery, chalk art and artisan vendors to the sounds of live music.
Regional Festival of India @ Matthews
April 27 | noon-6 p.m. | Stumptown Park | 120 South Trade St. | free
Experience Indian art cuisine, culture and community with dance performances, street food, a marketplace, saree draping, henna tattoos and a visual art gallery.
Reel Out Charlotte
May 15-19 | times vary | The Independent Picture House | 4237 Raleigh St. | price TBD
See stories written and made by those within the LGBTQ+ community through independent film at a local scale.
Hippie Daze Festival
June 1-2 | noon-7 p.m. | Dallas Lavender Lane Farm | 937 Old Willis School Road, Dallas | $5 for parking
This family-friendly event will have everything ranging from live entertainment and a petting zoo to face-painting and a buggie show.
Outdoor Wellness
Walks, Runs & Races
March 16: Lucky Day 7k
April 6: Charlotte Racefest
April 13: The Sarcoma Stomp
April 20: HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5k
April 28: Water For People Annual 5k
May 5: Wings For Life World Run Charlotte
May 9: River Jam Run
May 18: Trailblaze Challenge
May 19: Mental Health Matters 5k
June 1: NoDa 5k
Spring Landscaping Workshop
April 1 | 10 a.m.-noon | 715 Cabarrus Ave. W | Concord | free
At this Cabarrus County Cooperative Extension Spring Landscaping Workshop, you’ll learn tips on preparing your garden, choosing the right plants, composting and more.
Get Started Growing Herbs at Home
April 7 | 2-4 p.m. |Charlotte Swim & Racquet Club | 1000 Lomax Ave. | $7
Bring your own pot to get started on learning how to grow herbs at home, no matter how small or big your space is. Soil, seeds and seedlings will be provided.
Baby Goat Yoga
April 7 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Historic White Home | 258 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC | $30
Be one with nature as you work out in the beautiful gardens of the Historic White Home alongside cuddly baby goats.
USNWC Tuck Fest
April 19-21 | times vary | US National White Water Center | 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy | price vary
This festival celebrates all outdoor lifestyles with cash prize competitions, exhibitions, demos and live music.
Earth Day at the Gateway Trail
April 20 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Gateway Trail | 807 S. Battleground Ave., Kings Mountain | free
Located near Crowders Mountain, the Gateway Trail will be the site of this family-friendly Earth Day celebration featuring a butterfly release, petting zoo, concessions, woodworking and more.
Earth Day Hike
April 22 | 10-11:30 a.m. | Reedy Creek Nature Center | 2986 Rocky River Road | free
This family-friendly 1-to-2-mile hike is slow and easy, perfect for folks at all levels of hiking to connect with nature.
Spider Lily Kayak Tour
May 26 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Landsford Canal State Park | 2051 Park Drive | $75
Have you ever wanted to paddle through a sea of flowers? Catawba River is home to the rocky shoals spider lily, which you can see in full bloom on this excursion.
Food & Drink
Savor Charlotte
March 12-26 | times vary | locations vary | prices vary
Indulge in hand-crafted food from talented chefs during hands-on classes or by ordering from exclusive menus.
Peeps Contest
March 21 | 6-9 p.m. | Urban District Market | 2315 North Davidson St., #300 | $20
Compete for who can make the most clever, creative or funny presentation of marshmallow Peeps in a diorama.
Charlotte Brewfest
April 6 | 1-5 p.m. | South End Station | 1435 South Tryon Street | $25-$45
Sample unlimited beer made by over 25 craft breweries while listening to live music, playing games and participating in a raffle drawing.
Charlotte StrEATS Festival
April 14 | noon-5 p.m. | Gateway Village | 900 W. Trade St. | prices vary
Experience options from the city’s top culinary vendors and see Aarón Sánchez, renowned chef from Chopped and MasterChef, lead a cooking demonstration.
Wine & Food Festival
April 20 | noon-6 p.m. | Ballantyne’s Backyard | 11611 North Community House Road | $49-$89
Enjoy international wines from Italy, Spain, France and California as well as beer, spirits and good food while listening to live music.
Jubilee Food & Wine Festival
April 20 | 2-7 p.m. | 400a South Salisbury Ave., Spencer | $75
Celebrate African American culinary traditions with a multi-course meal paired with local wines and cocktails while sitting outside enjoying nature.
South Carolina Strawberry Festival
May 4 | 10 a.m.-10 p.m. | Walter Elisha Park | 345 N White Street | Fort Mill, SC | free
This outdoor venture is jam-packed with activities: corn hole, a car show, a strawberry-eating contest, rides, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, music and more.
TacoFest: Tequila
May 4 | noon-7 p.m. | Concord Mills | 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord | $35-$62
Indulge in mouth-watering tacos and tequila-based cocktails for a fun day filled with food and entertainment.
Cheerwine Festival
May 18 | noon-10 p.m. | Main Street | downtown Salisbury | free
The South’s most treasured possession is Cheerwine, a cherry soda created just up the road in Salisbury. After celebrating its 100th birthday in 2017, the city vowed to make the festival an annual tradition and has since kept its promise.
Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival
May 18 | noon-6 p.m. | Ballantyne’s Backyard | 11611 North Community House Road | $45-$75
This festival is every Southerner’s favorite day, filled with booze, bacon and more. Play pingpong, listen to seminars, dance to rock and blues music and shop with local vendors.
Live Music
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd.
April 23: Hozier
April 25: Need To Breathe
May 9: Foo Fighters
May 14: Judas Priest
June 1: Pixies and Modest Mouse
June 5: Niall Horan
June 6: 21 Savage
June 9: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.
April 11: Dustin Lynch
May 2: Jordan Davis
May 3: Jacob Collier
May 9: Chase Rice w/ Conner Smith & Brooke Lee
May 15: Sum 41
June 7: Brothers Osborne
The Music Yard at SouthBound
2433 South Blvd.
March 15: Eli & Fur
March 21: Surfer Girl w/ Sitting on Stacey, Ryan Wright
March 22: Pacific Dub
March 29: Coco & Breezy
April 5: Late Night Radio & Maddy O’Neal
April 27: Forester Moonlight
May 10: Austin Millz
May 11: Bumpin’ Uglies w/ TreeHouse
June 7: Cassian
The Amp Ballantyne
11115 Upper Ave.
April 18: JJ Grey & Mofo
Olé España
Mar 23 | noon-5 p.m. | 300 Camp Road | Boileryard | Camp North End | free
Celebrate authentic Spanish cuisine and culture featuring live performances, a paella cooking demonstration, wine and more.
Lovin’ Life Music Festival
May 3-5 | times vary | First Ward Park | 301 E. 7th St. | $300 and up
One of the biggest musical festivals to hit Charlotte brings national acts like Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan plus local artists such as Natalie Carr, Oceanic, Deaf Andrews, Petrov and more.
Breakaway Presents: Another World 2024
May 3-4 | times vary | Charlotte Motor Speedway | 5555 Concord Pkwy. S | $35 and up
This electronic and hip-hop music fest features acts including Excision, NGHTMRE, Of The Trees, Svdden Death and Zomboy.
Beach Fest Matthews
May 10-11 | times vary | Stumptown Park | 120 S.Trade St., Matthews | free
Matthews hosts this festival featuring great beach music, shag dancing, carnival rides, food vendors, craft beer and more.
Cornelius Jazz Festival
May 18 | 5-8 p.m. | Smithville Park | 19710 S. Ferry Street | free
Get swept away by the blues and tunes of local jazz bands from Cornelius and the greater Charlotte area with food trucks, craft beer, local vendors and more.
Music on the Green
May 24 | 6-8 p.m. | Get Some Green | 3555-1 Matthews-Mint Hill Road | free
Enjoy live music from local bands at an outdoor green space with food and ice cream all within walking distance.
