5 Things to Know: Leah & Louise Set to Leave Camp North End

Leah & Louise Set to Move to Historic West End

Acclaimed Southern juke joint-inspired Camp North End restaurant Leah & Louise announced Tuesday that it will move from its Camp North End home next month as it prepares to open a larger location in Charlotte’s Historic West End.

“The Historic West End holds a rich legacy and promising future that we are excited to be a part of,” Leah & Louise co-owner Subrina Collier said in a press release. “Our new, larger location provides us with the opportunity to expand as we continue to serve our community in new and exciting ways.”

Opened in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Leah & Louise has accumulated a fervent following, racking up accomplishments and acclaim including multiple James Beard nominations for the James Beard Award and selection as one of the best new restaurants in the country by Esquire Magazine in 2020.

“Our journey thus far has been a testament to the strength and support of our community,” co-owner and chef Greg Collier said. “Despite opening during unprecedented times, we’ve been embraced with open arms and have achieved remarkable milestones. We are thankful for our time at Camp and excited for what’s to come.”

The Camp North End location’s last day of business will be April 20, though Greg will remain connected to the Camp North End community after the relocation, serving as a resource and advisor for food and beverage operators.

New Grant to Help Preserve McCrorey Heights and Oaklawn Park

The city of Charlotte announced Friday that it has been selected as one of 19 cities nationwide to receive an Underrepresented Communities Grant to preserve and honor the history of McCrorey Heights and Oaklawn Park in northwest Charlotte.

The $21,500 grant, administered by the National Park Service, will enable the city to obtain vital consulting services for finalizing the National Register nominations for both communities, according to a release from the city.

In the release, Monica Holmes, deputy director of the Charlotte’s Planning Department, said the city is honored to be selected for the grant.

“Preserving the legacy of our civil rights leaders is not only a tribute to their courage and dedication but also a vital step in educating future generations about the struggles and triumphs of our past.”

McCrorey Heights was the site of a bombing that targeted Dr. Reginald Hawkins for his work in expanding local protests and sit-ins that had been started by Johnson C. Smith University students in Uptown in 1965.

The grant-funded consulting services will play a crucial role in completing the National Register nominations for these historic areas. The process involves meticulous research, documentation and collaboration with local historians and community members to ensure the accuracy and significance of the nominations.

Both McCrorey Heights and Oaklawn Park, located in the Beatties Ford Road Corridor of Opportunity, are designated Charlotte Historic Districts. If these communities are added to the National Register of Historic Places, they will receive additional preservation benefits and incentives.

Nonprofit Organization to Open Bakery in Uptown

Cakeable, a Charlotte-based nonprofit workforce development program for adults who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced Thursday that it will open its first brick-and-mortar location, called Cakeable Cafe, this spring.

According to a release, “Cakeable’s mission is to empower people, businesses, and communities to achieve their fullest potential through inclusive work environments.” They do this by offering vocational training opportunities for 11 adults at their bakery location and now for 25 adults at Cakeable Cafe.

Located in Uptown at 401 North Tryon St, Suite 106, near the intersection with East 7th Street, Cakeable Cafe will offer a selection of baked goods as well as hot and iced drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and teas, plus more.

The 1,200-square-foot space will include 14 indoor seats and an outdoor seating area with three tables.

“Studies say 80% of adults with developmental disabilities are unemployed and it is our hope to combat that percentage here in Charlotte,” said Cakeable co-founder Renee Ratcliffe in the release. “Cakeable Cafe will act as an extension of the work we are already doing at Cakeable by creating an opportunity for our team to develop new skills such as customer service and managing a cash register to better prepare them for other jobs and roles across the city.”

Once open, Cakeable Cafe’s hours will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The Cakeable team will still be attending the Uptown Farmers Market as well as attending other pop-up events around town, according to the release.

County Funds Affordable Housing Preservation in South Charlotte

At its meeting on Wednesday night, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approved $1.35 million to preserve naturally occurring affordable rental units at Swan Run Apartments in south Charlotte.

Agreements with Ascent Housing and the Housing Collaborative will cover 20 years of rental subsidy for 14 units to households earning 30% area median income and below. Swan Run has a total of 95 units comprising one-, two-, and, three-bedroom apartments.

Taiwo Jaiyeoba Resigns as Greensboro City Manager

When news broke on Tuesday that former city of Charlotte Taiwo Jaiyeoba abruptly resigned from his position as city manager for the city of Greensboro, many speculated that it was related to a recent controversy surrounding a 911 call to his home regarding a domestic disturbance in December 2023, though it now appears it was the result of alleged workplace misbehavior.

After Greensboro City Council accepted Jaiyeoba’s resignation at its meeting on Tuesday, WFDD reported that multiple sources corroborated claims that Jaiyeoba resigned after it was found that he sent inappropriate messages of a sexual nature to a female employee.

In a statement on Thursday, the city of Greensboro stated that it had not at any time investigated said allegations and therefore could not speak to them.

Jaiyeoba left his position in Charlotte on Jan. 21, 2022 and began in his role as Greensboro city manager on Feb. 1, 2022.