5 Things to Know: Pretrial Integrity Act Signed Into Law

Pretrial Integrity Act Signed Into Law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the Pretrial Integrity Act into law on Friday. The bill was designed to lessen the power of local magistrates in making decisions regarding bail, passing that power along to judges for 48 hours following an arrest.

Proponents say the new law will keep violent offenders from being released hours after an arrest. Opponents say it will keep some low-level offenders in jail well beyond what is necessary if a judge does not get to their case and they are forced to remain in custody for 48 hours, at which time a magistrate can assign bail.

While the Pretrial Integrity Act has seen opposition from some Democrats around the state — all 32 votes against the bill in the state House (30) and Senate (2) were from Democrats — it has seen bipartisan support within Mecklenburg County, including from law enforcement, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather’s office, and elected leaders at the local and state level.

During debate on the floor of the North Carolina General Assembly in June, which took place largely among Democrats who could not agree on the bill’s impacts, supporters such as Abe Jones, a Democrat from Wake County who sponsored the bill, said it would help to “disincentivize” young men from committing crimes.

Opponents pointed out that laws aimed at disincentivizing crime throughout U.S. history have already led to mass incarceration, according to reporting from NC Newsline.

“You are not punished before you are found guilty. One of the basic premises of our country is ‘innocent until proven guilty,’” said NC Rep. Amos Quick III, a Democrat from Guilford County who voted against the bill. “The disincentive for people to not do wrong cannot be that we tear up the Constitution in their face.”

