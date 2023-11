Arts & Entertainment Readers’ Pick Winners: Best in the Nest 2023

Best in the Nest Readers’ Picks were chosen exclusively by readers through a one-month nomination process followed by a one-month voting process. The nominations were not tampered with by Queen City Nerve staff at all — save for removing ourselves from a few categories to proactively dispel any notions of favoritism. In other words, if you disagree with these ones, that’s on your fellow reader, not us. 2023 saw more than 25,000 ballots cast between the nomination and final rounds of voting.

Best in the Nest 2023

Sunday, Dec. 3

After five years of putting together our annual awards issue, we are pulling it all together in person to celebrate our five-year anniversary.



VISUAL ARTS

BEST ART GALLERY

Winner: Goodyear Arts

Runner Up: Charlotte Art League

BEST DISPLAY OF PUBLIC ART

Winner: Camp North End

Runner Up: Charlotte International Arts Festival

BEST EXHIBIT

Winner: Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds @ The Mint Museum

Runner Up: Doomsday & Night III @ Goodyear Arts

BEST INSTALLATION ARTIST

Winner: Malu Tan

Runner Up: Elizabeth Palmisano

BEST MURALIST

Winner: Bree Stallings

Runner Up: Osiris Rain

BEST MUSEUM

Winner: The Mint Museum

Runner Up: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Winner: Gloria Zavaleta

Runner Up: Brian Twitty

BEST SCULPTOR

Winner: Grace Stott

Runner Up: Liz Cisneros

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

Winner: Hayley Moran

Runner Up: Rodney Raines

BEST VISUAL ARTIST

Winner: Arko

Runner Up: Elizabeth Palmisano

PERFORMING ARTS

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Scott Tynes-Miller

Runner Up: Timothy Hager

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Becca Worthington

Runner Up: Kadey Ballard

BEST AERIALIST

Winner: Satarah

Runner Up: Carolina Quirós Otárola

BEST CLASSICAL DANCER

Winner: Aidan Conway

Runner Up: Sarah Hayes Harkins

BEST COMEDIAN

Winner: Joy Surles

Runner Up: Jason Allen King

BEST COMEDY VENUE

Winner: The Comedy Zone

Runner Up: Starlight on 22nd

BEST CONTEMPORARY DANCER

Winner: Audrey Baran

Runner Up: Carolina Quirós Otárola

BEST DRAG PERFORMER

Winner: Onya Dover Nerves

Runner Up: Riley Malicious

BEST IMPROV TROUPE

Winner: Shameless Society

Runner Up: Group Hugs-n-Harmony

BEST MAGICIAN

Winner: Caleb Morgan

Runner Up: Colin Eleazer

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Winner: Independent Picture House

Runner Up: Cinemark Bistro Charlotte

BEST PERFORMING ARTIST(S)

Winner: The Flamingo Revue

Runner Up: SHAE Movement African Arts

BEST PLACE TO HEAR SPOKEN WORD

Winner: Petra’s

Runner Up: The Evening Muse

BEST SKETCH COMEDY ROUTINE

Winner: Charlotte Squawks

Runner Up: Black Power Rangers

BEST STORYTELLER

Winner: Hannah Hassan

Runner Up: Becca Worthington

BEST THEATRE COMPANY

Winner: Theatre Charlotte

Runner Up: Three Bone Theatre

BEST THEATRE SHOW (NATIONAL)

Winner: SIX: The Musical

Runner Up: The Book of Mormon

BEST THEATRE SHOW (LOCAL)

Winner: The Chinese Lady, Three Bone Theatre

Runner Up: POTUS, Charlotte Conservatory Theatre

MUSIC BY VENUE

BEST CONCERT VENUE

Winner: Visulite Theatre

Runner Up: The Evening Muse

BEST LOCAL RECORD LABEL

Winner: Four Finger Records

Runner Up: Self Aware Records

BEST LOCAL SHOW OF THE PAST 12 MONTHs

Winner: Thousand Dollar Movie Cassette Release Show @ Petra’s

Runner Up: The Flamingo Revue: Summer of Sin @ Visulite Theatre

BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL (IN STATE)

Winner: Hopscotch Music Festival 2023

Runner Up: Dreamville Fest 2023

BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL (OUT OF STATE)

Winner: Shaky Knees Music Festival

Runner Up: Riot Fest

BEST MUSIC SCHOOL/LESSONS

Winner: School of Rock Charlotte

Runner Up: We Rock Charlotte

BEST NATIONAL SHOW OF THE PAST 12 MONTHS

Winner: Tenacious D @ PNC Music Pavilion

Runner Up: Blink-182 @ Spectrum Center

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT

Winner: Find Your Muse @ The Evening Muse

Runner Up: Free Comedy Night @ Starlight on 22nd

BEST PLACE TO HEAR COUNTRY MUSIC

Winner: The Thirsty Beaver Saloon

Runner Up: Coyote Joe’s

BEST PLACE TO HEAR JAZZ

Winner: Petra’s

Runner Up: Middle C Jazz

BEST RECORDING STUDIO

Winner: Sioux Sioux Studio

Runner Up: Old House Studio

MUSIC BY ARTIST(S)

BEST ALTERNATIVE/PUNK BAND

Winner: Thousand Dollar Movie

Runner Up: Dovecage

BEST BLUES/JAZZ/SOUL BAND

Winner: Patt Mostle

Runner Up: Rich Skeleton

BEST COUNTRY/FOLK BAND

Winner: Sinners & Saints

Runner Up: Jason Moss and The Hosses

BEST DJ

Winner: DJ Smitty

Runner Up: DJ Spider

BEST ELECTRONIC/POP

Winner: Natalie Carr

Runner Up: IIOIOIOII

BEST EXPERIMENTAL MUSICIAN/BAND

Winner: Mercury Dimes

Runner Up: Dovecage

BEST INDIE-ROCK BAND

Winner: Dovecage

Runner Up: Petrov

BEST LIVE PERFORMER(S)

Winner: The Flamingo Revue

Runner Up: Thousand Dollar Movie

BEST LOCAL ALBUM

Winner: Give Me a Year by Thousand Dollar Movie

Runner Up: Better Never by Mercury Dimes

BEST NEW BAND

Winner: Once Below Joy

Runner Up: Distracted Eyes

BEST POTENTIAL BREAKOUT ARTIST

Winner: Dovecage

Runner Up: Forever May Fall

BEST PRODUCER

Winner: Leo Solis

Runner Up: Krystle Baller

BEST R&B SINGER

Winner: Tamra Simone

Runner Up: Wesley Jackson

BEST RAPPER

Winner: Lil Skritt

Runner Up: Phaze Gawd

BEST SOLO PERFORMER

Winner: Lisa De Novo

Runner Up: MonaLisa

BEST SINGER/SONGWRITER

Winner: Lisa De Novo

Runner Up: Kadey Ballard