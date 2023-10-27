News & OpinionNooze HoundsPodcast

Nooze Hounds: Dianna Ward and Shannon Binns on Bicycling in Charlotte

Episode 83

Photo of Ryan Pitkin Ryan Pitkin Send an email October 27, 2023
1 minute read
Shannon Binns is pictured waiting at an intersection while bicycling in Uptown Charlotte
Shannon Binns (pictured) joined Dianna Ward on the latest episode of Nooze Hounds to discuss bicycling infrastructure in Charlotte. (Photo by Dashiell Coleman/Sustain Charlotte)

On episode 83 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, Ryan talks to Shannon Binns with Sustain Charlotte and Dianna Ward of Charlotte Joyrides about bicycling infrastructure in Charlotte, from grading the city on where it stands now to discussing what it can do better in terms of safety and connectivity.

The founding executive director of Sustain Charlotte, Shannon Binns had previously served as a supervisor on the Mecklenburg County Soil and Water Conservation Board, an adjunct professor in the Sustainable Technologies program at Central Piedmont Community College, and a member of the North Carolina Advisory Board for Environmental Defense Fund.

Sustain Charlotte is a nonprofit that advocates for achieving sustainable communities through smart growth, an approach to development that encourages a mix of building types and uses, diverse housing and transportation options, development within existing neighborhoods, and community engagement.

Dianna Ward poses standing while straddling a bike that is packed with necessities.
Dianna Ward prepares to set off on a bike ride across France. (Photo courtesy of Dianna Ward)

Dianna Ward is also the founding executive director of her organization, Charlotte Joy Rides, a bike share system that she launched as Charlotte B-cycle in 2012. Today, Charlotte Joy Rides hosts 343 bikes and 34 stations spread throughout Uptown.

The organization recently transitioned to e-bikes, which feature original work by seven Charlotte artists and provide an electric assist up to 15 miles per hour, allowing people to easily traverse the city.

Related reading, some of which is discussed on the podcast:

Remember you can catch Nooze Hounds on Spotify and other places where you find podcasts and be sure to check out Queen City Podcast Network for a slew of other great Charlotte podcasts that aren’t quite as good as ours but pretty damn close. Find past Nooze Hounds episodes here.

Become a Nerve Member: Get better connected and become a member of Queen City Nerve to support local journalism for as little as $5 per month. Our community journalism helps inform you through a range of diverse voices.






Creative Commons License

This work by Queen City Nerve is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.
Photo of Ryan Pitkin Ryan Pitkin Send an email October 27, 2023
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Pitkin

Ryan Pitkin

Related Articles

The CMS Board poses in the chambers

CMS Board Approves New Roadmap for Strategic Plan, Budget Priorities

October 26, 2023
Lamelo Ball in a Charlotte Hornets jersey drives the ball to the hoop during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards

Entering a New Charlotte Hornets Season with Perspective

October 25, 2023
People perusing outside of Common Market in Plaza Midwood

Council Quickies: Plaza Midwood Social District Approved

October 23, 2023

She Built This City Launches Job-Training Home-Repair Program

October 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *