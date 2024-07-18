BIGBABYGUCCI to Continue Hot Streak with ‘Baby 5’ Release

It’s been a productive 20 months for Charlotte hip-hop artist BIGBABYGUCCI, who in Aug. 5 is set to release Baby 5, his fifth album since January 2023.

Last year, he released four projects: Homesick, Colors, When You Wake Up, and When You Go To Sleep.

It appears the 27-year-old is simply continuing to build on a strong work ethic, as the diligent lyricist released three albums each in 2021 and 2022, and two albums in each of the previous two years.

His song “Drop Top Lexus” off the 2019 album Send Help amassed over 18 million streams on Spotify, bringing his sound to a wider audience than the Charlotte’s underground hip-hop scene, where his name has run bells for years.

In total, BIGBABYGUCCI has dropped 17 albums since 2016, not including deluxe editions. While Baby 5 will be his first album of 2024, it’s not as if he’s letting off the pedal. In May, the artist announced the launch of his new record label Better Temperatures, then dropped his new single “You a Joke” on June 28, followed by “You a Joke” on July 12.

“I’m excited to drop this project. I’ve been working on it for a while now,” said BIGBABYGUCCI. “You can expect the unexpected; there are lots of new sounds mixed with some old ones.”

That’s nothing new for BIGBABYGUCCI, whose music has continued to evolve with each new project. Though commonly dubbed a rapper, combines sounds and melodies from a range of genres, mixing fun melodies and experimental, high-quality beats.

“I would say I’m a very unstructured artist,” he told Queen City Nerve. “I don’t like being put in boxes or sticking to one sound for too long. I’m human, and we’re ever-changing. I don’t mind the rapper moniker, but I feel like I do a little more than rap.”

Helping that ever-changing sound is BIGBABYGUCCI’s passion for collaboration and exploring different mediums. Along with his record label, he also recently relaunched his podcast, titled Universe Radio, in which he chats with friends and other artists from different creative outlets. He also started the creative collection 1500Forever to create a space for innovation.

“[In launching Better Temperatures], I wanted to create a hub of creativity for my friends and me, like Odd Future, help out artists I like and provide stability for myself,” he said.

Along with Odd Future, BIGBABYGUCCI said he takes inspiration from artists like Kanye West, MF DOOM, Jagged Edge and T-Pain. Growing up in a religious household his mother firmly disapproved of his taste in music, not to mention his actions that led him to a short stint in jail.

“I was in trouble a lot — group homes, homeless, jail,” said BIGBABYGUCCI. “My mom tried her best, though, but we just didn’t see eye to eye a lot of times growing up. She’s a minister and heavy on Christianity. Growing up, we never missed church. My mom loves that I’m doing something positive with my life now for sure.”

Perhaps it’s that search for redemption that keeps BIGBABYGUCCI in the studio, dropping new projects at a breakneck pace. Whatever it is, we just hope the neck-breaking tracks keep coming.

