Bulldog Taproom & Social Club Opens New Location at Winston

Bulldog Taproom & Social announced Friday that it will open its newest location in Wilmore’s Shops at the Winston on Saturday, Jan. 13, a replacement for the original Winnifred Street location that closed in September 2023.

This move was made in hopes of offering a bigger, brighter and better experience for guests to the dog-friendly bar, according to the website. Owner Rob Johnson refers to the space as “SE 2.0” because it is located on the border of south Charlotte’s South End and Wilmore neighborhoods.

“The Bulldog staff and I are thrilled to go live this week at SE 2.0 at The Winston,” says Rob Johnson, owner. “We brought over and enhanced everything folks love about our existing South End location and added other features that we know will be very popular as well.”

The announcement comes just months after the team opened a new Bulldog Taproom & Social location in the former Room & Board space at North Davidson and East 36th streets in the heart of NoDa in June 2023.

Bulldog will utilize three nano brewing tanks in the Winston taproom, which are expected to be in production within two months of Saturday’s opening. These tanks will allow Bulldog to brew its own beer and seltzer.

Bulldog offers 10 crafts beers on tap as well as “easy drinking” beer, seltzer and craft cocktail options. The new location will have a kitchen, offering various bites such as flatbreads and beer pretzels. Guests at The Winston can expect to find darts, several TVs, and canine-friendly lounge areas to socialize with fellow dog lovers in the industrial-style shop.

Bulldog Taproom & Social will join other local shops such as The Shoedio, Beard Papa’s, and The Coterie Concept at Shops at The Winston, which are attached to the luxury apartment complex of the same name on West Boulevard.

“The taproom is an incredible amenity for our apartment and townhome residents of The Winston, in addition to all of Charlotte,” says Sarah Prescott, asset manager at Collett Capital.

The new Bulldog Taproom & Social location is located at 222 West Blvd., Suite 101, and will be open Tuesday through Sunday, with hours to be determined.