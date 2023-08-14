Catawba Brewing Permanently Closes Charlotte Taproom, No Notice to Employees

Catawba Brewing Company employees were reportedly turned away from work on Monday, Aug. 14 before a sign was placed on the door stating the taproom would be permanently closed.

“We are permanently closed. Thank you for the years of support. YOU are the best part of US,” the sign read in part.

Beer With Me CLT announced the closure in a Facebook post, stating the same fate for the brewery’s Wilmington location.

“News came this morning that Catawba Brewing Charlotte location closed permanently without any warning to any staff. Apparently this also happened this past week at the Wilmington location and possibly South Slope in Asheville,” the post read.



Catawba Brewing operations in Morganton shut down in October 2022 with plans to move production to New Orleans, after CEO of Made By The Water said demand for the brewery’s brands were growing.

Catawba Brewing was originally owned by the Pyatt family before the sale to Made By The Water in 2021. Operations have slowly phased out over the years since the acquisition, with concerns of closure appearing before the latest announcement.

In April, a Nerve reader shared a tax levy notice from Mecklenburg County on the front door of the brewery. There was an outstanding balance of $3,454.74 to the tax collector’s office.

The levy noted that if tax penalties were not paid in full, the building could be sold to the highest bidder at auction.

Director of Retail operations Ben Wiggins confirmed to Queen City Nerve in April that the brewery would not be closing, and they were excited to share “big plans for what is to come.”

“We are absolutely not going anywhere and have big plans for what is to come in that location as we fire the system back up with a new Head Brewer and a new vision for the facility. We will have press releases soon announcing the plan for the brewing facility there. The plan will be exciting, innovative and consistent with the legacy that Catawba Brewing has built over the last 24 years,” an email to Queen City Nerve read.

Employees who were reporting for work Monday were turned away at the door with no notice of the impending closure, according to discussions on social media.

A request for further information on the closure of the brewery was not returned by publication of this article.