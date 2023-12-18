Guides & Events

A Guide to Charlotte’s Best Parties on New Year’s Eve 2023

Countdown to midnight with family-friendly festivities and more

Photo of Rayne Antrim Rayne Antrim Send an email December 18, 2023
6 minutes read
A photo of a crowd of people surrounding a statue outside of the Mint Museum, celebrating NYE with fireworks.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Charlotte (Photo courtesy of Charlotte)

Well it happened again. We blinked our eyes and another year passed. Regardless of how your 2023 went, there is still time to finish it off with a bang. Here’s a list of some parties where you can shake off the year that was and roll into the new one, with a few family-friendly holiday vibes thrown in for good measure.

Get In the Holiday Spirit

Ice Skating at Camp North End

Now through Jan. 7 | times vary | Camp North End | $10-$15
Slip and slide into the new year with Camp North End’s brand-new ice skating rink. Enjoy cozy warmth from their fire pit and sip on seasonal beverages from The Lounge with friends and family.

Carowinds WinterFest

Now through Nov. 17-Jan. 1 | times vary | Carowinds | prices vary
Celebrate the holidays and New Year’s Eve with beautiful lights, ice skating, live entertainment, food, beverages and shopping.

Festival of Trees

Nov. 27-Jan. 1 | times vary | Stowe Park | free
Take a breath of fresh air before your night is filled with parties and drinks with Belmont’s display of festive trees created by the community. It’s closer than McAdenville without all the traffic.

New Year’s Eve Events

Vibras Sunday at Broken Promises

Dec. 31 | 2-8 p.m. | Broken Promises | prices vary
If you want to take it slow on NYE, head over to Broken Promises for a chef-catered lunch and enjoy a Latin/international-themed party.

Cooking Class @ The Perfect Beet

Dec. 31 | 3-5 p.m. | The Perfect Beet | $85
Create delicious food with perfect brunch recipes, sip on mimosas, and enjoy live music to start off your New Year’s Eve.

All-Day DJ: Open Format with Radical Grove Collective

Dec. 31 | 4 p.m.-midnight | VINYL | free
Welcome the new year with joy, dancing, and great music from rock, hip-hop, pop and more as you sip on craft cocktails.

Passenger | Special NYE Chef Showcase & Beer Tasting

Dec. 31 | 5-8 p.m. | Suffolk Punch Brewing – SouthPark | $85
For all the foodies out there, interact with local chefs, hear their stories, participate in cooking, taste seven authentic dishes, and sample unlimited beer pairings.

New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery

Dec. 31 | 6-8:30 p.m. | Hilton Garden Inn SouthPark | $85
Solve a murder mystery and be part of an interactive comedy show paired with a lovely dinner.

Crawl ‘Til the Ball Falls: Charlotte NYE Bar Crawl 2024

Dec. 31 | 6 p.m.-2 a.m. | locations vary | $15-$45
Cheers to the new year at bars all across the city with participating establishments including The Local, Mortimer’s Pub, Prohibition, Ri Ra, Sip and more.

A wide-range photo of Charlotte's infastructure.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Charlotte (Photo courtesy of Charlotte)

New Year’s Eve Karaoke Competition

Dec. 31 | 7 p.m. | The MilliUp Event Center | $50-$300
Whether you’re a starling or a seasoned vocalist, sing your heart into the new year with this karaoke competition.

Goldie’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Dec. 31 | 7 p.m.-2 a.m. | Goldie’s | $75
Enjoy live music and good company for New Year’s Eve at Goldie’s, named Best New Nightlife Venue in our Best in the Nest issue this year. Delve into late-night bites and a champagne toast at midnight. Jam Garden and Chunky Daddy will perform.

Disco Desert: NYE Celebration

Dec. 31 | 7 p.m. | The Music Yard | free
Rodeo your crew into square dancing and boogie your way onto the dance floor in your best disco or western attire. Enjoy live music, DJs, immersive art, table service and more.

Knock Knock on the Door of 2024 Pajama Party

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | Papa Doc’s Shore Club | $30
Stay cozy when celebrating the new year with a breakfast buffet, champagne toast, live music and more — all in the comfort of your own jammies.

CLT NYE

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | Levine Avenue of the Arts & South Tryon Street | free
Watch amazing fireworks, live music, and the lighting of the Queen City crown as the clock strikes midnight in Uptown for a magical night.

New Year’s Eve Party at Petty Thieves

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-midnight | Petty Thieves Brewing Co. | $25
Petty Thieves’ NYE party includes dance performances, aerialists, and burlesque alongside live jazz music and a champagne toast.

5th Annual Hoppin’ New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m. | Hoppin’ | $70-$85
Have a hoppin’ time with the photo booth, party favors, a live DJ, pizza, appetizers from Cutting Board, half off liquor and $1 beer.

A Pinhouse Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m. | Pinhouse | $70-$85
Party like it’s the Roaring Twenties and enjoy free bowling, a live DJ, pizza, appetizers from Clubhouse and more.

New Year’s Eve Party and Drag Show 2024: Fire and Ice!

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m. | Stardust Cellars | $35-$300
Dress up in your spiciest outfit or keep it icy at the Fire and Ice Drag Show! Food will be from The Epicurious Grill, Cardboard Castle Drag Show will entertain and DJ Casinova will spin hits for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve.

A photo of two drag queens smiling as they dance and entertainment partygoers.
(Photo courtesy of The Cardboard Castle)

Back to the 80s: New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | The Shaffer Inn | $50-$95
Throw it back to the age of neon and synths with drinks, appetizers, snacks, a DJ playing ’80s hits, and a photo booth to capture the last memories of 2023.

New Year’s Eve NEON Party

Dec. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | Seoul Food Meat Co. | $75
Enjoy a live DJ, an open bar, appetizers, party favors, champagne toast, access to the glow room. Book in advance for a chance at one of the establishment’s karaoke rooms.

New Year’s Eve Meditation with Sahaja Yoga

Dec. 31 | 8:45 p.m. | online | free
Rest in reflection and open yourself up to a spiritual experience with an online meditation session with Sahaja and other practitioners and learners.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | New Year’s Eve 2024

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m. | The Independent Picture House | $50-$75
Dress to the nines in your most formal attire to walk The Indie’s red carpet and indulge in giveaways, silent disco, photo booths, games, a midnight balloon drop and curated cocktails.

Boots and Bling New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. | Pleasant Grove Farm | $35

Kick your year off with your cowboy boots and live music from Sofie Lynn and Ryan Perry, a 360-degree photo booth, food trucks and a complimentary champagne toast in a cozy barn.

Hyde’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m. | Jekyll and Hyde Taphouse Grill | $35
Take part in an exhilarating night filled with go-go dancers, fire breathers, a live DJ and plenty of alcohol at Hyde’s NYE party.

A photo of orange and red fireworks set off to celebrate NYE in Charlotte, NC.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Charlotte (Photo courtesy of Charlotte)

KALEIDOSCOPE New Year’s Eve Party at South End Station

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. | Slate Charlotte | $85-$150
Celebrate the new year on the dance floor with friends or hit up the arcade games for a night filled with booze, music, a balloon drop, and a celebratory champagne toast at midnight.

South End New Year’s Eve Bash at Resident Culture

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Resident Culture | $100-$200 
Enjoy a night of fun with Resident Culture’s all-access bar packages: drink offerings from three bars, craft-batch cocktails, wine, a champagne toast, a 360 photo booth and more.

Fever Dream: New Year’s Eve Celebration

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Starlight on 22nd | $24-$40
Get geared up in neon for a night of glitz and euphoria hosted by Electric Theory. Enjoy a champagne toast, photo booth, and live DJs like BAYOTE, Always Friday and Suunami.

Queen Park Social New Year’s Eve Midnight Masquerade Ball

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Queen Park Social | $30-$150
Keep the night mysterious and alluring with a mask in one hand, and a drink in another. Celebrate the night with a balloon drop, champagne toast, food and DJs.

New Year’s Eve Spectacular

Dec 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Canopy Cocktails & Garden | $60-$2,400
Drink the night away with Canopy’s NYE Party. Drink tickets are included with your pass, along with complimentary champagne.

New Year’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Celebration

Dec. 31 | 10 p.m.-2 a.m. | The Artisan’s Palate | $49
Get ready to put on your diamonds and embrace your inner Aubrey Hepburn with The Artisan’s Palate’s Holly Golightly-inspired cocktails, a breakfast-inspired spread, and a DJ to complement the sparkles and bubbles all night long.

New Year’s Party

Dec. 31 | 10 p.m.-2 a.m. | Figo36 Italian NoDa | $139
Feast on a delicious dinner and embark on a night filled with celebration and dancing with a lineup of DJs, live music, and a glass of champagne in hand to celebrate 2024.

New Year’s Eve Trail Race

Dec. 31 | 10:30 p.m. | White Water Center | $37-$47
Start your fitness resolutions with the US National Whitewater Center’s 5K and 5-mile races through the woods. Registration is available through Dec. 28 and headlamps are required.

Become a Nerve Member: Get better connected and become a member of Queen City Nerve to support local journalism for as little as $5 per month. Our community journalism helps inform you through a range of diverse voices.






Creative Commons License

This work by Queen City Nerve is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.
Photo of Rayne Antrim Rayne Antrim Send an email December 18, 2023
6 minutes read
Photo of Rayne Antrim

Rayne Antrim

Related Articles

A rock band plays live music on stage

Live Music in Charlotte | Soundwave

December 12, 2023

The Best in Charlotte: Best in the Nest 2023

November 29, 2023
Charlotte city skyline from North Tryon street

Consumer Culture Critics’ Pick Winners: Best in the Nest 2023

November 29, 2023

Hall of Shame 2023: The Charlotte Area’s Worst of the Worst

November 29, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *