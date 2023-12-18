A Guide to Charlotte’s Best Parties on New Year’s Eve 2023

Well it happened again. We blinked our eyes and another year passed. Regardless of how your 2023 went, there is still time to finish it off with a bang. Here’s a list of some parties where you can shake off the year that was and roll into the new one, with a few family-friendly holiday vibes thrown in for good measure.

Get In the Holiday Spirit

Now through Jan. 7 | times vary | Camp North End | $10-$15

Slip and slide into the new year with Camp North End’s brand-new ice skating rink. Enjoy cozy warmth from their fire pit and sip on seasonal beverages from The Lounge with friends and family.

Now through Nov. 17-Jan. 1 | times vary | Carowinds | prices vary

Celebrate the holidays and New Year’s Eve with beautiful lights, ice skating, live entertainment, food, beverages and shopping.

Nov. 27-Jan. 1 | times vary | Stowe Park | free

Take a breath of fresh air before your night is filled with parties and drinks with Belmont’s display of festive trees created by the community. It’s closer than McAdenville without all the traffic.

New Year’s Eve Events

Dec. 31 | 2-8 p.m. | Broken Promises | prices vary

If you want to take it slow on NYE, head over to Broken Promises for a chef-catered lunch and enjoy a Latin/international-themed party.

Dec. 31 | 3-5 p.m. | The Perfect Beet | $85

Create delicious food with perfect brunch recipes, sip on mimosas, and enjoy live music to start off your New Year’s Eve.

Dec. 31 | 4 p.m.-midnight | VINYL | free

Welcome the new year with joy, dancing, and great music from rock, hip-hop, pop and more as you sip on craft cocktails.

Dec. 31 | 5-8 p.m. | Suffolk Punch Brewing – SouthPark | $85

For all the foodies out there, interact with local chefs, hear their stories, participate in cooking, taste seven authentic dishes, and sample unlimited beer pairings.

Dec. 31 | 6-8:30 p.m. | Hilton Garden Inn SouthPark | $85

Solve a murder mystery and be part of an interactive comedy show paired with a lovely dinner.

Dec. 31 | 6 p.m.-2 a.m. | locations vary | $15-$45

Cheers to the new year at bars all across the city with participating establishments including The Local, Mortimer’s Pub, Prohibition, Ri Ra, Sip and more.

Dec. 31 | 7 p.m. | The MilliUp Event Center | $50-$300

Whether you’re a starling or a seasoned vocalist, sing your heart into the new year with this karaoke competition.

Dec. 31 | 7 p.m.-2 a.m. | Goldie’s | $75

Enjoy live music and good company for New Year’s Eve at Goldie’s, named Best New Nightlife Venue in our Best in the Nest issue this year. Delve into late-night bites and a champagne toast at midnight. Jam Garden and Chunky Daddy will perform.

Dec. 31 | 7 p.m. | The Music Yard | free

Rodeo your crew into square dancing and boogie your way onto the dance floor in your best disco or western attire. Enjoy live music, DJs, immersive art, table service and more.

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | Papa Doc’s Shore Club | $30

Stay cozy when celebrating the new year with a breakfast buffet, champagne toast, live music and more — all in the comfort of your own jammies.

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | Levine Avenue of the Arts & South Tryon Street | free

Watch amazing fireworks, live music, and the lighting of the Queen City crown as the clock strikes midnight in Uptown for a magical night.

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-midnight | Petty Thieves Brewing Co. | $25

Petty Thieves’ NYE party includes dance performances, aerialists, and burlesque alongside live jazz music and a champagne toast.

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m. | Hoppin’ | $70-$85

Have a hoppin’ time with the photo booth, party favors, a live DJ, pizza, appetizers from Cutting Board, half off liquor and $1 beer.

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m. | Pinhouse | $70-$85

Party like it’s the Roaring Twenties and enjoy free bowling, a live DJ, pizza, appetizers from Clubhouse and more.

Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m. | Stardust Cellars | $35-$300

Dress up in your spiciest outfit or keep it icy at the Fire and Ice Drag Show! Food will be from The Epicurious Grill, Cardboard Castle Drag Show will entertain and DJ Casinova will spin hits for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve.

Dec. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | The Shaffer Inn | $50-$95

Throw it back to the age of neon and synths with drinks, appetizers, snacks, a DJ playing ’80s hits, and a photo booth to capture the last memories of 2023.

Dec. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | Seoul Food Meat Co. | $75

Enjoy a live DJ, an open bar, appetizers, party favors, champagne toast, access to the glow room. Book in advance for a chance at one of the establishment’s karaoke rooms.

Dec. 31 | 8:45 p.m. | online | free

Rest in reflection and open yourself up to a spiritual experience with an online meditation session with Sahaja and other practitioners and learners.

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m. | The Independent Picture House | $50-$75

Dress to the nines in your most formal attire to walk The Indie’s red carpet and indulge in giveaways, silent disco, photo booths, games, a midnight balloon drop and curated cocktails.

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. | Pleasant Grove Farm | $35

Kick your year off with your cowboy boots and live music from Sofie Lynn and Ryan Perry, a 360-degree photo booth, food trucks and a complimentary champagne toast in a cozy barn.

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m. | Jekyll and Hyde Taphouse Grill | $35

Take part in an exhilarating night filled with go-go dancers, fire breathers, a live DJ and plenty of alcohol at Hyde’s NYE party.

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. | Slate Charlotte | $85-$150

Celebrate the new year on the dance floor with friends or hit up the arcade games for a night filled with booze, music, a balloon drop, and a celebratory champagne toast at midnight.

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Resident Culture | $100-$200

Enjoy a night of fun with Resident Culture’s all-access bar packages: drink offerings from three bars, craft-batch cocktails, wine, a champagne toast, a 360 photo booth and more.

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Starlight on 22nd | $24-$40

Get geared up in neon for a night of glitz and euphoria hosted by Electric Theory. Enjoy a champagne toast, photo booth, and live DJs like BAYOTE, Always Friday and Suunami.

Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Queen Park Social | $30-$150

Keep the night mysterious and alluring with a mask in one hand, and a drink in another. Celebrate the night with a balloon drop, champagne toast, food and DJs.

Dec 31 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Canopy Cocktails & Garden | $60-$2,400

Drink the night away with Canopy’s NYE Party. Drink tickets are included with your pass, along with complimentary champagne.

Dec. 31 | 10 p.m.-2 a.m. | The Artisan’s Palate | $49

Get ready to put on your diamonds and embrace your inner Aubrey Hepburn with The Artisan’s Palate’s Holly Golightly-inspired cocktails, a breakfast-inspired spread, and a DJ to complement the sparkles and bubbles all night long.

Dec. 31 | 10 p.m.-2 a.m. | Figo36 Italian NoDa | $139

Feast on a delicious dinner and embark on a night filled with celebration and dancing with a lineup of DJs, live music, and a glass of champagne in hand to celebrate 2024.

Dec. 31 | 10:30 p.m. | White Water Center | $37-$47

Start your fitness resolutions with the US National Whitewater Center’s 5K and 5-mile races through the woods. Registration is available through Dec. 28 and headlamps are required.

