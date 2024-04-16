Council Quickies: Ardrey Kell Development Approved

Charlotte City Council met for its monthly zoning meeting on Monday night.

These meetings start with decisions, during which council either approves or denies proposed rezoning petitions, followed by public hearings, which include presentations by developers and a chance for residents to speak in support of or against each petition.

Monday’s meeting consisted of a couple notable decisions and introduced a few notable petitions for hearings.

Zoning Decisions

One of the first decisions of the night involved a rezoning on 124 acres on Tom Short and Ardrey Kell roads in south Charlotte, which will clear the way for a large development that’s set to include more than 905 residential units, including 670 apartments, and a school.

The petition had faced opposition from neighbors during a hearing in March.

District rep Ed Driggs said he had come to a place where he was comfortable voting Yes on the rezoning, stating that it was not “aggressive” in comparison to other petitions that have been approved recently by the same council.

Dimple Ajmera said she would be a No vote, citing a petition signed by thousands of neighbors in opposition that was presented to council in March. Driggs said he saw that petition as a broader cry of protest against the unrestrained growth happening around Charlotte.

That Ardrey Kell petition passed in a 10-1 vote, Dimple Ajmera casting the only No vote.

Council unanimously approved a petition that proposes building up to 127 duplex, triplex and quadruplex dwellings at the corner of Paw Creek and Little Rock roads near the White Oak Park neighborhood in west Charlotte.

The zoning committee voted 4-2 to recommend denying a petition to build a QT gas station on Sam Wilson Road at I-85 from the zoning committee, but planning staff disagreed.

Marjorie Molina says there have been a lot of differing recommendations between staff and zoning committee, suggesting that when it occurs for a consent agenda item then maybe the reasons should be discussed.

The QT petition passed, with LaWana Mayfield casting the only No vote.

Zoning Hearings

During a hearing involving a gas station and fast-food drive-thru on Moore’s Chapel Road at I-485, opposition cited traffic issues, a potential for an increase in crime, and issues with outreach, saying they weren’t notified of Monday night’s hearing 10 days before it occurred as is mandated.

A few speakers opposed a petition that would do away with the existing Gladedale affordable housing complex on Providence Road in south Charlotte and replace it with an 80-foot building with up to 380 units. They cited traffic impacts and the unprecedented height of the building as compared to others in the area.

The petition was one of three all located near the intersection of Providence and Old Providence roads. None are yet recommended for approval by staff and are still months from coming in front of council for decisions. Bokhari said he will work with neighbors and developers before they come back for a final vote to try to find a path for compromise.

The largest Providence Road petition was an 84.16-acre property currently home to Providence Square Shopping Center, garden-style apartments and other uses. A rezoning would allow for a large mixed-use development with multi-family, commercial, outdoor and indoor recreation uses.

Put together, the three rezonings will drastically change the Providence Road corridor near Old Providence if they all come to fruition.

Staff is not yet recommending approval of a petition that proposes up to 213 residential units and up to 5,600 square feet of nonresidential uses where a number of abandoned buildings were recently demolished on East 7th Street between Clement and Lamar avenues in Elizabeth.

Two reps for the Elizabeth Community Association spoke in favor of the project, saying the organization has gotten everything it’s asked for from the developer and they accept the height, which was the biggest concern for staff.

The petition proposes a building up to 78 feet while city staff is asking that they bring it down to no higher than 65 feet.

Another petition proposes redeveloping the site of historic Wilmore School, to include adaptive reuse of the existing school building with up to 250 residential units; 3,500 square feet of retail uses; and 4,300 square feet of office uses. Developers said it could be the last chance to save the building.

A neighbor spoke against the petition, stating that a large complex such as that would not fit well into the Wilmore neighborhood and would be more fitting for nearby South End.

Council will meet again for an action review, public forum and business meeting on Monday, April 22.