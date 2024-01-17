Council Quickies: Wells Fargo Pushes for Large Uptown Signage

Charlotte City Council met for its monthly zoning meeting on Tuesday night, delaying its normal Monday meeting night in observance of Martin Luther King Day on Monday.

These meetings consist of decisions at the beginning of the meeting, during which council either approves or denies proposed rezoning petitions, followed by public hearings, which include presentations by developers and a chance for residents to speak in support of or against each petition.

Below is a look at some of the notable decisions and hearings from the meeting.

Council approved minor modifications to a rezoning petition that will clear the way for a large mixed-use development on Steele Creek Road near I-485, proposed by former Panthers star Muhsin Muhammad II. The rezoning allows for 35,000 square feet of commercial uses and a hotel with up to 180 rooms or 50,000 square feet of general or medical office uses.

Moving into hearings, LaWana Mayfield voiced her concerns with the fact that transit-oriented developments (TOD) were already being proposed along the hypothetical LYNX Silver Line, which does not yet have funding or a concrete plan.

Mayfield’s concerns came in response to a rezoning petition hearing that came in front of a council for a mixed-use TOD development that reserves space for a Remount Station on the hypothetical LYNX Silver Line. She spoke to the vulnerability of folks living in Camp Greene who would like to age in place.

A newly proposed rezoning in University City would clear the way for the second phase of the “reimagining of Mallard Pointe shopping center,” located across the street from UNC Charlotte on North Tryon Street and currently home to Food Lion along with smaller storefronts like Sol’Delish, Insomnia Cookies, Sarangi Indian & Nepal Cuisine & Wing Zone.

The first phase slated for redevelopment is the former Kohl’s building, currently used during elections as a voting location.

The petition proposes to redevelop a portion of the existing shopping center with a mixed-use vertical development containing up to 400 multi-family dwelling units and 91,500 square feet of retail, including relocation of the existing Food Lion on the bottom floor of said development and ideally some current tenants, the developer said.

Developers are asking for the right to add drive-thru lanes to two parcels in an empty lot on the southwest corner of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Reames Road near Northlake Mall. They say potential tenants like CAVA and Shake Shack have shown interest in joining the development but are demanding more drive-thru lanes.

Neighbors spoke against a proposed 10-unit multi-family development consisting of two duplexes and two triplexes proposed for Pickway Drive in the Derita area of north Charlotte, stating that the road is in awful shape as it is and getting worse, among other concerns. They said they would prefer single-family homes.

City staff said Pickway Drive is maintained by the city, which typically aims for a 20-year repaving schedule, but staff has now asked CDOT to prioritize Pickway for repaving.

There was not a lot of discussion around Wells Fargo’s request to add a sign to each side of its building on East Brooklyn Village & South Tryon Street (formerly Duke Energy Center), though Renee Johnson did quote former Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston’s concern that the skyline would eventually start to “look like a CVS aisle,” asking what is being done to regulate signage, if anything.

Staff said they have requested that Wells Fargo use channel lettering for consistency with other buildings such as Honeywell.

The new Wells Fargo signs will be a maximum of 1,880 square feet each. For comparison, the Truist signs are 980 square feet, so these will be double those.

Dimple Ajmera said she was surprised there was no opposition from community members on Monday night as there had been lots of pushback against the Truist proposal.

Council will meet again on Jan. 22, 2024 for an action review, public forum and business meeting. Check out our past Charlotte City Council coverage here.