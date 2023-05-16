Dairy-Free Ice Cream Shop To Open at Camp North End

Most traditional ice cream shops have only one or two flavors, if any at all, dedicated to those with dietary restrictions, but a new scoop shop opening soon at Camp North End is offering the opposite — an entire menu of dairy-free delights.

Seemingly Overzealous will open in the 701 Keswick block at Camp North End on Saturday, May 20 with 12 flavors that are all dairy-free, egg-free and mostly gluten-free.

They include vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip, coffee (a collaboration with Camp North End neighbor HEX Coffee Roasters), s’mores, strawberry pretzel crunch, banana pancake, cookies & cream, butter pecan, peanut butter & jelly, Earl Grey, and toasted coconut and almond.

​​Seemingly Overzealous was created by partners Garrett Tichy, founder of hygge coworking, and Jessica Berresse, who met in 2020 and connected over ice cream. Their first date included taste testing an ice cream flight, including one flavor created at home by Tichy as part of a new pandemic-era hobby.

As their relationship grew, so did their business, which has transformed from sharing leftovers with friends to selling online and now a 700-square-foot permanent location at Camp North End.

With no dietary restrictions themselves, Tichy and Berresse’s focus is creating delicious dairy-free ice cream that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Customers can expect both the standard flavors they love and more unconventional flavor options that aren’t often available to those with allergies or restrictions. The waffle chips and cones are also egg, dairy, and gluten-free.

Seemingly Overzealous will initially be open Tuesday-Thursday from noon-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday from noon-9 p.m.; and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.