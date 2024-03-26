OPINION: NC Rep. Staton-Williams Says Her Abortion Wasn’t GOP’s Business

This week, the Supreme Court is hearing a case that could sharply curtail access to the abortion pill mifepristone. It is yet another example of judges and lawmakers making decisions about reproductive freedom, rather than medical professionals, women, and their families.

Reproductive freedom is a deeply personal issue for me. In 2002, I was a young mother of two, in a committed relationship with my husband, working full-time and going to school full-time to become a nurse. In the midst of this stressful time, my husband and I discovered we were pregnant.

We decided to have an abortion — a decision that was not easy nor made lightly. But I knew that in order for my family to prosper and continue with the opportunities ahead of us, this was the best decision for us — and it was about us, not anyone else.

We all want to be able to live a safe and healthy life and to be free to define our own path. The freedom to fully control our bodies, lives, and futures are vital to all of us.

Someone’s ability to get the care they need and to define their own path should never depend on where they live, who they are, how much they earn, or how they are able to start their family.

But too often lawmakers and judges attempt to shame and degrade those of us who exercise our reproductive freedom. Here in North Carolina, Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson has made a host of offensive statements regarding abortions and the women who have them.

He’s labeled abortion “murder” and “genocide” and called a woman who had an abortion a “heffer” [sic]. He’s said abortion “shouldn’t ever happen” and has promised to completely ban abortion if elected, declaring if “I was the governor and had a willing legislature, we could pass a bill saying you can’t have an abortion in North Carolina for any reason.”

Politicians like Mark Robinson only care about control and their ability to take away our personal freedoms. We must reclaim our freedom to control our lives and safely care for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

Believing in the sanctity of life means recognizing our medical professionals as the experts they are and letting them help us in our decision making.

Ultimately, what I needed, and what so many women need, is the ability to listen to their highly trained medical professionals and the freedom to make their own decisions. No one — not the Supreme Court nor Mark Robinson — should be able to take that away.

NC Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams has served as representative of District 73 in Cabarrus County since Jan. 1, 2023 and is running for reelection in the newly redrawn district this year.