Discovery Place Announces New Slate of Adult Programming

Discovery Place Science has announced that it plans to grow its adult programming, offering more options for the 21-and-up crowd to experience the museum after-hours in a kids-free environment.

Building on the past popularity of its Science on the Rocks programming, Discovery Place will introduce Science Studio, The Speakeasy, and Science on Screen events in the coming months with hopes of drawing more adults to the Uptown institution.

Billed as “an informal evening of thought-provoking conversations,” Science Studio will pair expert discussions with immersive demonstrations, workshops, food tastings and more.

Two planned events include Science Studio: Wellness, scheduled for Feb. 29 and featuring aerial and fitness demonstrations from Bloom Movement Artistry, meditation and sound-bath sessions with Victoria E. Martinez, healthy food demonstrations from Chef Julia Simon of Plant Joy and expert discussions about gut health and longevity with Rhya Pachin of Carolina Functional Nutrition.

Science Studio: Stellar Reservations, scheduled for April 11 and including an exploration of the James Webb Space Telescope and the images and discoveries it is generating. The event will also offer an immersive planetarium experience and guest speaker.

Both events run from 6-9 p.m. and cost $18 for members or $22 for general admission.

Inspired by the popularity of the museum’s inaugural Macabre Masquerade, held in October 2023, The Speakeasy could be seen as a summer version for those ready to get back in the swing of these cosplay parties, as the event encourages guests to dress up for an evening of adult science exploration set to a theme.

The Speakeasy “blends the charm of a 1920s speakeasy with the science behind alcohol and the artistry of mixology,” a release states. Scheduled for June 15 from 7-11 p.m., tickets for The Speakeasy will run members $29 and $34 for general admission. There are also VIP tickets available for $59-$64.

Making its return to Discovery Place is Science on Screen, a film-screening series that uses movies as a launching point to inspire thought-provoking conversations amongst adult audiences.

Taking place in the museum’s Discovery Theatre, millennials and Gen-Xers will find the films scheduled for this spring familiar: Apollo 13 on April 5, The Breakfast Club on May 10, and Short Circuit on June 1, with each screening beginning with a 20-minute, expert-led talk on related topics such as space, relationships and artificial intelligence, respectively.

All Science of Screen events run from 6-9 p.m. at a price of $14 per ticket.

Rounding out the new slate of adult programming will be the resumption of Discovery Place’s Science on the Rocks events, which give adults exclusive, after-hours access to the Uptown museum.

Upcoming Science on the Rocks events are scheduled for March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 21. Each event runs from 6-10 p.m and tickets cost $18 for members and $22 for general admission.

In addition to programming, Discovery Place is pushing to add more feature films to the marquee at its Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre to join the more family-friendly documentaries and planetarium shows, with Dune: Part Two having premiered on Feb. 25.

“Discovery Place is always looking for new ways to deliver our mission, and we’re excited to connect with even more adults through these programs in 2024,” stated Heather Norton, chief science officer at Discovery Place, in a release.