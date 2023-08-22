Eat, Gay, Love 2023: Spreading Love in the Community

Thursday, November 23 | 2-5 p.m. | Official Location Announced Soon | Free

Our fifth annual inclusive Thanksgiving dinner keeps the same mission: Spread love and food to our underserved members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Queen City Nerve partners with Billy Sunday to host a free dinner on Thanksgiving day for anyone in search of community care. Unfortunately, members of the LGBTQIA+ community are often excluded from family functions during the holidays and we work together to offer a safe space for enjoyment.

Due to the demand of our 2022 Thanksgiving event, we are currently shopping larger locations to hold our annual festivity. Check back for more updates soon!

Community Care

For the fifth year, we are partnering with Block Love CLT. This is to make sure that all of our leftovers (not the ones from the plates) are going to a good home. Block Love CLT is a local nonprofit organization that sets up in Uptown every single day to serve dinner to our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and twice a week for breakfast. Afterward, all of their leftovers are distributed to encampments and shelters around the city to spread the love. All of our leftovers will be boxed up and contributed to their mission of spreading block love.

We operate this event on a donation basis. We ask that if you are willing and able, to donate either your time or food and supplies to this effort. Soon, you will find a form to submit what you are able to contribute to the dinner. Please select one of every option that you are able to donate. Check back for the form to be updated with what is still needed leading up to the event.

All monetary donations not used directly for the event are donated to Block Love CLT.

Drop-off instructions for food and supplies will be delivered to your email inbox after submitting a donation form. Please include your email for us to keep in contact with you!

We are offering curbside pick-up for anyone who does not feel comfortable being inside the space for dinner.