Food & Drink Readers’ Pick Winners: Best in the Nest 2023

Best in the Nest Readers’ Picks were chosen exclusively by readers through a one-month nomination process followed by a one-month voting process. The nominations were not tampered with by Queen City Nerve staff at all — save for removing ourselves from a few categories to proactively dispel any notions of favoritism. In other words, if you disagree with these ones, that’s on your fellow reader, not us. 2023 saw more than 25,000 ballots cast between the nomination and final rounds of voting.

Best in the Nest 2023: The Party

Sunday, Dec. 3 · Norfolk Hall · 3 to 8 p.m.

THE RESULTS ARE IN! Get out there and grab a copy of the 2023 Best in the Nest issue (find them here) and get ready to throw down with us. Winners receive a special 50% off discount code on ticket purchases – If you find out that you’re a winner, send us an email (info@qcnerve.com) for the code and let us know what category you won in.



After five years of putting together our annual awards issue, we are pulling it all together in person to celebrate our five-year anniversary. Join us at Norfolk Hall on Sunday, December 3 for an evening full of live music, live art performances, food and drinks, a local market and a VIP art gallery.



VIP Tickets are SOLD OUT

Come hang with the rest of us in General Admission

BY NEIGHBORHOOD

BEST BALLANTYNE RESTAURANT

Winner: Midwood Smokehouse

Runner Up: Ma Ma Wok

BEST BELMONT/MT. HOLLY RESTAURANT

Winner: Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

Runner Up: The Bottle Tree

BEST EAST CHARLOTTE RESTAURANT

Winner: Lang Van

Runner Up: Customshop

BEST MATTHEWS/MINT HILL RESTAURANT

Winner: New Zealand Cafe

Runner Up: Que Onda Tacos + Tequila Matthews

BEST NODA RESTAURANT

Winner: Haberdish

Runner Up: Salud Cerveceria

BEST NORTH END RESTAURANT

Winner: The Dumpling Lady

Runner Up: Leah & Louise

BEST NORTH MECKLENBURG RESTAURANT (HUNTERSVILLE, CORNELIUS, DAVIDSON)

Winner: Kindred

Runner Up: 131 MAIN Restaurant

BEST PINEVILLE RESTAURANT

Winner: Nakato Japanese Steakhouse

Runner Up: Waldhorn Restaurant

BEST PLAZA MIDWOOD RESTAURANT

Winner: Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria

Runner Up: Supperland

BEST SOUTH END RESTAURANT

Winner: Yunta

Runner Up: Dilworth Tasting Room

BEST SOUTHPARK RESTAURANT

Winner: Little Mama’s Italian

Runner Up: Steak 48

BEST STEELE CREEK RESTAURANT

Winner: Midwood Smokehouse

Runner Up: Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

BEST UNIVERSITY CITY RESTAURANT

Winner: Banh Mi Brothers

Runner Up: Thai House – University

BEST UPTOWN RESTAURANT

Winner: Fin & Fino

Runner Up: Mariposa

BEST WEST CHARLOTTE RESTAURANT

Winner: Pinky’s Westside Grill

Runner Up: Restaurant Constance

BY CONCEPT

BEST BAKERY

Winner: Suárez Bakery

Runner Up: Villani’s Bakery

BEST BARBEQUE

Winner: Midwood Smokehouse

Runner Up: Jon G’s Barbecue

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Winner: The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters

Runner Up: Summit Coffee Co.

BEST DELI

Winner: Common Market

Runner Up: Rhino Market & Deli

BEST FARM-TO-TABLE RESTAURANT

Winner: The Artisan’s Palate

Runner Up: Restaurant Constance

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Winner: Charlotte Regional Farmers Market

Runner Up: Matthews Community Farmers’ Market

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Winner: Halal Food Cart

Runner Up: Katsu Kart

BEST GOURMET/SPECIALTY FOOD STORE

Winner: Pasta & Provisions

Runner Up: Reid’s Fine Foods

BEST HEALTH FOOD STORE

Winner: The Fresh Market

Runner Up: Berrybrook Farm Natural Foods

BEST ICE CREAM SHOP

Winner: Two Scoops Creamery

Runner Up: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

BEST INTERNATIONAL FOOD STORE

Winner: Super G Mart Charlotte

Runner Up: Asian Market

BEST JUICE BAR

Winner: Green Brothers Juice & Smoothie Co.

Runner Up: Smooth Monkey

BEST SEAFOOD

Winner: Sea Level NC

Runner Up: Fin & Fino

BEST SOUL FOOD

Winner: Leah & Louise

Runner Up: Mert’s Heart & Soul

BEST STEAKHOUSE

Winner: Beef ‘N Bottle Steakhouse

Runner Up: Steak 48

BEST TAPAS AND SHAREABLES

Winner: Barcelona Wine Bar

Runner Up: The Artisan’s Palate

BEST VEGAN FOOD

Winner: Oh My Soul

Runner Up: Fern, Flavors from the Garden

BY DISH

BEST BAGELS

Winner: Poppy’s Bagels & More

Runner Up: Good Wurst Company

BEST BREAKFAST

Winner: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Runner Up: Good Wurst Company

BEST BRUNCH

Winner: 300 East

Runner Up: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

BEST BURGER

Winner: ACE No. 3

Runner Up: Pinky’s Westside Grill

BEST DESSERT

Winner: Amélie’s French Bakery & Café

Runner Up: The Batch House

BEST DOUGHNUTS

Winner: Pepperbox Doughnuts

Runner Up: Duck Donuts

BEST FRIES

Winner: What The Fries

Runner Up: ACE No. 3

BEST FROZEN TREAT

Winner: Two Scoops Creamery

Runner Up: Golden Cow Creamery

BEST HANGOVER FIX

Winner: JackBeagle’s

Runner Up: Moo & Brew’s Large Marge

BEST HOT DOG

Winner: JJ’s Red Hots

Runner Up: Good Wurst Company

BEST LUNCH

Winner: Rhino Market & Deli

Runner Up: Lupie’s Cafe

BEST PHO

Winner: Lang Van

Runner Up: Phở Hoà

BEST PIZZA

Winner: Inizio Pizza Napoletana

Runner Up: Sal’s Pizza Factory

BEST RAMEN

Winner: Futo Buta

Runner Up: JINYA Ramen Bar

BEST SANDWICH

Winner: Common Market

Runner Up: NoDa Bodega

BEST SPECIALTY/SIGNATURE DISH

Winner: Alexander Michael’s – What It Is

Runner Up: Leah & Louise – Leah’s Cabbage

BEST SUSHI

Winner: New Zealand Cafe

Runner Up: Ru San’s

BEST TACOS

Winner: Sabor Latin Street Grill

Runner Up: Tacos El Nevado

BEST WINGS

Winner: Moosehead Grill

Runner Up: Seoul Food Meat Company

BY CUISINE

BEST AFRICAN CUISINE

Winner: Enat Ethiopian Restaurant

Runner Up: Abugida Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant

BEST CARIBBEAN CUISINE

Winner: Mama’s Caribbean Grill & Bar

Runner Up: Irie Nation Restaurant & Bar

BEST CHINESE CUISINE

Winner: Lam’s Kitchen

Runner Up: Ma Ma Wok

BEST FRENCH CUISINE

Winner: Café Monte French Bakery and Bistro

Runner Up: La Belle Helene

BEST INDIAN CUISINE

Winner: CURRY GATE

Runner Up: Copper Modern Indian Cuisine

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE

Winner: Mama Ricotta’s

Runner Up: Little Mama’s Italian

BEST JAPANESE CUISINE

Winner: O-Ku

Runner Up: Nakato Japanese Steakhouse

BEST KOREAN CUISINE

Winner: Let’s Meat KBBQ

Runner Up: MOA Korean BBQ

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

Winner: Three Amigos Mexican Grill & Cantina

Runner Up: La Autentica Mexican Restaurant

BEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE

Winner: Yafo Kitchen

Runner Up: Halal Food Truck

BEST THAI CUISINE

Winner: Thai Taste

Runner Up: Thai House

BEST VIETNAMESE CUISINE

Winner: Lang Van

Runner Up: Phở Hoà

MISCELLANEOUS ACCOLADES

BEST CHEF

Winner: Christa Csoka, The Artisan’s Palate

Runner Up: Sam Diminich, Restaurant Constance

BEST LATE-NIGHT EATERY

Winner: Midnight Diner

Runner Up: JackBeagle’s

BEST LOCAL RESTAURANT GROUP

Winner: Tonidandel-Brown

Runner Up: 1957 Hospitality Group

BEST PASTRY CHEF

Winner: Samantha Ward, Wentworth & Fenn

Runner Up: Ann Marie Stefaney, Restaurant Constance

BEST PATIO SPACE

Winner: NoDa Company Store

Runner Up: The Goodyear House

BEST PLACE FOR A BUSINESS LUNCH

Winner: The Artisan’s Palate

Runner Up: Que Onda Tacos + Tequila Uptown

BEST WAIT STAFF/SERVICE

Winner: Lang Van

Runner Up: Supperland

FOR THE LOVE OF ALCOHOL

BEST BEER SELECTION (NON-BREWERY)

Winner: Salud Beer Shop

Runner Up: Common Market

BEST BLOODY MARY

Winner: Moo & Brew

Runner Up: The Artisan’s Palate

BEST BOTTLE SHOP

Winner: Salud Beer Shop

Runner Up: Common Market

BEST BREWERY

Winner: Resident Culture Brewing Company

Runner Up: Birdsong Brewing Company

BEST COCKTAILS

Winner: Idlewild

Runner Up: Dot Dot Dot

BEST DISTILLERY

Winner: Great Wagon Road Distilling

Runner Up: Muddy River Distillery

BEST MOCKTAILS

Winner: Restaurant Constance

Runner Up: Supperland

BEST NEW BREWERY (LAST TWO YEARS)

Winner: Monday Night Brewing

Runner Up: HopFly Brewing Company

BEST NON-ALCOHOLIC MENU

Winner: Restaurant Constance

Runner Up: Free Range Brewing

BEST WINE SELECTION

Winner: Foxcroft Wine Co

Runner Up: Dilworth Tasting Room

BY THE BREW

BEST BLONDE ALE

Winner: Wooden Robot Good Morning Vietnam

Runner Up: Triple C Golden Boy

BEST BROWN ALE

Winner: Birdsong Brewing Lazy Bird Brown Ale

Runner Up: Armored Cow Brewing Co. Bitchin Betty Brown Ale

BEST CIDER

Winner: Red Clay Ciderworks Bramblin’ Blackberry

Runner Up: Botanist & Barrel

BEST GOSE

Winner: Free Range Brewing All You Knead Is Love

Runner Up: Pilot Brewing Raspberry Rose Gose

BEST HIGH-GRAVITY BEER

Winner: Triple C Baby Maker

Runner Up: NoDa Brewing Company NoDaRyeZ’d

BEST IPA

Winner: Legion Brewing Juicy Jay

Runner Up: Free Range Brewing Therapy Session

BEST KOLSCH

Winner: Devil’s Logic Brewing Kommunity Kolsch

Runner Up: Pilot Brewing Kölsch Me If You Can

BEST LAGER

Winner: Birdsong Brewing Rewind Lager

Runner Up: Heist Brewery Crispy Kitty

BEST MARZEN/OKTOBERFEST-STYLE BEER

Winner: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Mecktoberfest

Runner Up: Gilde Oktoberfest

BEST PALE ALE

Winner: NoDa Brewing Company Jam Session

Runner Up: Vaulted Oak Brewing DeLorean Fuel

BEST PILSNER

Winner: Legion Brewing Penguin Pilsner

Runner Up: Free Range Brewing Barracuda Bill’s

BEST PORTER

Winner: NoDa Brewing Company Coco Loco

Runner Up: Sugar Creek Brewing Company Mocha Java Porter

BEST PUMPKIN BEER

Winner: NoDa Brewing Company Gordgeous

Runner Up: Southern Tier Brewing Company Pumking

BEST SAISON

Winner: Free Range Brewing Jenny Bought A Farm

Runner Up: Divine Barrel Brewing In Bloom

BEST SELTZER

Winner: Fonta Flora Brewery Topsy Boozy Seltzer

Runner Up: The Bevery Toast To Charlotte

BEST SOUR

Winner: Free Range Brewing All Your Knead Is Love

BEST SPECIALTY/ONE-OFF BEER

Winner: Noda Brewing Company Cheerwine Ale

Runner Up: Vaulted Oak Brewing Vanilla Coffee Blonde

BEST STOUT

Winner: Free Range Brewing Sea Of Companions

Runner Up: Fonta Flora Brewery Double Barrel-Aged Decoy