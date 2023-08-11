George Clinton Tears the Roof Off the Fillmore

At 82 years old, George Clinton doesn’t owe anyone a thing. The Godfather of Funk has done enough over his nearly five decades in music. So, if he wants to hit the road again for another assumed final tour — this one’s called “Just for the Funk of It! Final Tour??” — four years after his last “final tour,” who’s going to complain about it? Not me.

This isn’t one of those artists who’s been hitting arenas for years just as a money grab. George Clinton is still clearly having a ball on stage and giving it all he’s got, even if that’s sitting in a chair on stage for about half the show, surrounded by about 15 instrumentalists, backup singers and horn players. Even when he was seated, he still had a mic in hand and continued pumping up the crowd.

Maybe this P-Funk party actually does stop — there was a time his shows were never less than three hours — but his show at the Fillmore Charlotte on Thursday night lasted for a solid two hours and featured plenty of hits, proving it won’t happen anytime soon.

Fans danced the night away and sang along to “Flashlight,” “One Nation Under a Groove,” “Atomic Dog,” “Give Up the Funk” and even a cover of House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” A P-Funk party all the same.

The night opened with a set by ’90s stalwarts Fishbone, who rode through a set of their own greatest hits. “Sunless Saturday,” “Ma and Pa,” “Everyday Sunshine,” and set closer “Party at Ground Zero” showed the band still has what it takes to get a room moving.

Frontman Angelo Moore may be 57, but his energy hasn’t lost a step from what he had in the ’90s. Flanked by longtime members John Norwood Fisher on bass, Christopher Dowd on keys and Walter Kibby on co-vocals, the band sounded as good as ever. (If you missed it due to an earlier than scheduled start time, they’ll be back this fall at the Underground opening for GZA.)

