George Clinton Tears the Roof Off the Fillmore

Fillmore Charlotte; Aug. 10, 2023

George Clinton holds his hand up to his ear onstage at the Fillmore
George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelics perform at the Fillmore on Aug. 10. (Photo by Jeff Hahne)

At 82 years old, George Clinton doesn’t owe anyone a thing. The Godfather of Funk has done enough over his nearly five decades in music. So, if he wants to hit the road again for another assumed final tour — this one’s called “Just for the Funk of It! Final Tour??” — four years after his last “final tour,” who’s going to complain about it? Not me.

This isn’t one of those artists who’s been hitting arenas for years just as a money grab. George Clinton is still clearly having a ball on stage and giving it all he’s got, even if that’s sitting in a chair on stage for about half the show, surrounded by about 15 instrumentalists, backup singers and horn players. Even when he was seated, he still had a mic in hand and continued pumping up the crowd.

George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelics perform at the Fillmore on Aug. 10. (Photo by Jeff Hahne)

Maybe this P-Funk party actually does stop — there was a time his shows were never less than three hours — but his show at the Fillmore Charlotte on Thursday night lasted for a solid two hours and featured plenty of hits, proving it won’t happen anytime soon.

Fans danced the night away and sang along to “Flashlight,” “One Nation Under a Groove,” “Atomic Dog,” “Give Up the Funk” and even a cover of House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” A P-Funk party all the same.

George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelics perform at the Fillmore on Aug. 10. (Photo by Jeff Hahne)

The night opened with a set by ’90s stalwarts Fishbone, who rode through a set of their own greatest hits. “Sunless Saturday,” “Ma and Pa,” “Everyday Sunshine,” and set closer “Party at Ground Zero” showed the band still has what it takes to get a room moving.

Frontman Angelo Moore may be 57, but his energy hasn’t lost a step from what he had in the ’90s. Flanked by longtime members John Norwood Fisher on bass, Christopher Dowd on keys and Walter Kibby on co-vocals, the band sounded as good as ever. (If you missed it due to an earlier than scheduled start time, they’ll be back this fall at the Underground opening for GZA.)

George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelics perform at the Fillmore on Aug. 10. (Photo by Jeff Hahne)

Be sure to check out Queen City Nerve's Soundwave, Charlotte's most comprehensive live music listing, so you don't miss out on any shows or concerts coming up. You can check out more of Jeff's pics and live reviews here.

