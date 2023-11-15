A Guide to Supporting Small Businesses in Charlotte This Holiday Season

Charlotte is home to around 40,000 small businesses, accounting for 75% of Charlotte region businesses, according to the most recent data from the US Census Bureau.

As Black Friday approaches and folks arm themselves for a shopping brawl in big box stores, small businesses around the Charlotte area are holding holiday collections and sales right in your backyard.

Small Business Saturday, an annual event started in 2010 by American Express to increase sales of small businesses around the country during the holiday shopping season, is on Nov. 25, the day after Black Friday.

Put off holiday shopping one more day and take the opportunity to support small, local businesses this holiday season. We’ve compiled a list of pop-up shopping events that will feature local vendors on and around Small Business Saturday, followed by a list of local gift shops where you might pick up the perfect gift on your own time.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Charlotte Regional Farmers Market Holiday Market

Nov. 18 | 8 a.m.-2 p.m | 1801 Yorkmont Road

NoDa Pottery Market Holiday Sale

Nov. 18 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | 3000 N. Davidson St.

NoDaHood Holiday Market

Nov. 18 | Noon-5 p.m. | Divine Barrel Brewing

Maker’s Market CLT

Nov. 18 & Dec. 16 | 1 p.m.-5 p.m. | NoDa Brewing Company

High Branch Sip and Shop Popup

Nov. 18 | 3-8 p.m. | High Branch Brewing | 305 McGill Ave. NW, Concord

Christmas Market at Olde Meck

Weekends from Nov. 24-Dec. 17 | 11 a.m.-11 p.mm | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Shop Small Saturday/Camden Road Street Festival

Nov. 25 | 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Atherton Mill Rail Trail & Camden Road

Lost Worlds Christmas Market

Nov. 25 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Lost Worlds Brewing

Maker’s Market at Heist Brewery and Barrel Art

Nov. 25 & Dec. 9 | 1-5 p.m. | Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts

Hot Stuff Holiday Market

Nov. 26 | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Petra’s

Uptown Holiday Market

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 | times vary | One South

Front Lawn Friday + Winter Art Market at McColl Center

Dec. 1 | 6-9 p.m. | McColl Center for Art + Innovation

Clayworks Holiday Sale and Open House

Dec. 1-2 | times vary | Clayworks

LOCAL GIFT SHOPS

South End

Five13 Studio

1425 Winnifred St., #110

A fashion boutique that encourages visitors to “put away their fashion inhibitions and step outside of their style box.”

704 Shop

1616 Camden Road

Founded by three former UNC Charlotte roommates, this Charlotte-themed apparel shop provides men’s, women’s and unisex clothing and goods to celebrate your hometown pride — or gift said pride to an out-of-towner

OMJ Clothing

1930 Camden Road, Suite 125

This men’s clothing and lifestyle brand provides a luxury custom experience for fashion-forward men. Give a loved one an OMJ gift card, a custom shirt, suit or sport-coat experience or become part of the OMJ Whiskey Club

Kenna Kunijo

1800 Camden Road, #103

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a new ‘do? Kenna Kunijo helps customers obtain their image goals using products close to nature, donating a portion of every dollar to the Hope for Justice North Carolina Regional Center

Canine Cafe

125 Remount Road

Everyone has a friend that loves their dog more than people. Get their best friend an all-natural treat from Canine Cafe’s on-site bakery, natural grooming supplies and tools, or give their dog a wash at the DIY Dog Spa

Cowbridge Furniture

228 Fairwood Ave.

This shop sells high-end quality furniture, also offering gift certificates that start at $100

The Brown Sugar Collab

1425 Winnifred St., #113

Support this minority-owned business by perusing their ethical and sustainable assortment of handcrafted bath, body, hair, skincare and home products from 20 BIPOC women suppliers

Glory Days Apparel

2202 Hawkins St.

Give the gift of nostalgia through Glory Days Apparel’s unique, retro clothing, accessories and stickers designed to capture a memory and show city pride

The Cocktailery

2000 South Blvd., Suite 430

This cocktail supply and beverage shop offers the ingredients, bar tools and drinkware suitable for your mixologist-wannabe friend and hands-on cocktail classes for when they don’t know what to do with the tools provided

The Jungle CLT

224 East Blvd., Suite B

This spot reopened in October hosting new small businesses who all hand-make their goods along with plenty of new plants, pots and home decor.

Camp North End

DUPP&SWAT

1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 105

This Black-owned creative studio was established by a sibling duo as a safe space for artists and includes retail, clothing design, events, exhibits, music festivals, art installations and the nonprofit CROWNKEEPERS. Shop from their “fresh produce” (retail) sectioning featuring eyewear, accessories, bags and apparel

Good Postage

1824 Statesville Ave.

A mother-and-daughter team offers a sustainable illustrated paper goods company for those stationary addicts in your life. Good Postage has paper goods, writing utensils, art supplies, notebooks, original art and more to choose from

GROW

270 Camp Road

Shop from GROW’s affordable, curated house plant collection, grab some pottery or browse through the shop’s selection of botanical literature and cookbooks

Lokal

330 Camp Road, Suite A

This collaborative retail collective based in Camp North End’s Hygge coworking space houses 30+ Charlotte-based retailers, giving you a nearly endless, eclectic supply of options all under one roof

That’s Novel Books

330 Camp Rd Suite B

Get reading again and buy from That’s Novel Books located inside Lokal with pre-loved books or new ones by local authors

Windy O’Connor Art & Home

1701 N Graham St., Suite 107

Surprise an art lover with works by Windy O’Connor, an award-winning American painter that creates designs on fabric, pillows, wallpaper, tea towels and accessories. You could also deck out your Christmas tree with her Holiday Tree Skirt

NoDa/Optimist Park

Paradisio Plant Shop

Optimist Hall, 1115 N. Brevard St.

Shop from Paradisio’s unique plants, pots and botanical books for the plant lovers in your life and get valuable tips from staff to pass off as your own

OldNews Vintage

3225 N. Davidson St.

Shop with taste at OldNews Vintage for curated vintage clothing or simply DM its Instagram to pre-pay and pick up in the shop

Last Place on Earth

5655 North Tryon St.

Charlotte’s last original pet store serving the area since 1981 knows what you need this holiday season: an adult Ball Python. Surprise a (responsible) loved one with one of Last Place on Earth’s selection of fish, birds, reptiles, small animals and dead or alive feeder items

Curio, Craft & Conjure

3204-C N Davidson St.

Curio, Craft & Conjure’s products honor African, American, Asian, European, Indigenous, Latin and Neopagan traditions, giving the witches on your list the perfect talismans, tarot cards, candles, herbs and more to work with in their practice.

The Exchange at 36th

451 E 36th St.

Treat someone to a casual dining and bar outing or choose from their market’s selection of local provisions, specialty grocery items, cocktails, beer, wine, sandwiches and more at The Exchange at 36th

I’ve Read It In Books/Stash Pad/Milk Money Vintage

2902 N. Davidson St.

Find three separate local retailers that all have something to offer sharing the Black house with the big rainbow flag on North Davidson Street.

Pura Vida Worldly Art

3202 N. Davidson St., Suite A

A locally owned boutique curating sustainably handmade, fair-trade, items from more than 40 countries.

Plaza Midwood/Belmont/Elizabeth

CLTCH

1512 Central Ave.

Stop by CLTCH to snatch a quirky or irreverent nick-nack like themed playing cards, Snoop Dog’s cookbook, eclectic mugs and more

Moxie Mercantile

2008 Commonwealth Ave.

Choose from one of Moxie Mercantile’s several locations (Plaza Midwood, Matthews, Fort Mill) to shop from its new holiday products or year-round jewelry, clothing, accessories and home decor

The Culture Shop

1425 Kennon St.

Gift a bite from this cozy neighborhood market’s selection of sandwiches, cheese & charcuterie board, wine, beer and other provisions. Gift cards are also available.

Elizabeth

The Bag Lady: Intuitive Gifts

1516 E. 4th St.

With nearly 25 years of spiritual business, The Bag Lady offers a large collection of curated crystals, incense and smudging products, singing bowls, jewelry and books. If that doesn’t interest you, book a session with one of the store’s many intuitive readers to receive an energetic exchange

Black Sheep Skate Shop

830 Lamar Ave.

A one-stop-shop for all skater needs: skateboards, footwear and apparel from brands like Dickies, Carhartt, Nike, New Balance and more

The Cactus Club

909 Central Ave., Suite 1

If your plant-lover can’t come to you, send the love to them. This locally owned plant-mobile might only cruise around in the spring and summer, but they still ship year round within the United States

The Collective Good

920 Charlottetowne Ave.

Grab a unique vintage outfit, local goods, a glass of wine or beer, or book an appointment for The Collective Good’s full-service salon or massage experience

Sanctuary Imports

822 Lamar Ave.

Have you ever wondered what color your aura is? Find out with Sanctuary Imports’ aura photographer and reader or choose an oracle reading for tarot, numerology, psychic mediumship and healing or other options.

Heroes Aren’t Hard to Find

417 Pecan Ave.

This comic book store would make even a firm MCU movie fan turn to a hard-copy classic. Browse through the hundreds of new releases and Vol. 1 collectibles to find the perfect gift

East 8th Vintage

1950 E 8th St.

This vintage shop specializes in home decor, furniture, clothing and more to create the perfect one-of-a-kind addition under the tree

Stash Pad

2708 Monroe Road

The search for the perfect 1940s outfit is over. Stash Pad has experts in collecting affordable, authentic vintage clothing from the 1940s to the early 2000s for a fun costume or everyday attire

Miscellaneous Locations

F4mily Matters

3623 Latrobe Drive, Unit 130

Customize your very own apparel through F4mily Matters’ digital printing techniques as a gift or sign up a loved one for a membership at the Grier Heights shop to create and personalize their clothing on a recurring schedule

Book Buyers

3040 Eastway Drive, Suite B

Book Buyers has been selling used books since 1999. Stroll through the stacks at their relatively new location to find fascinating pre-loved books meant to be enjoyed with a hot drink on a comfy couch

Gear Goat XCHG

3038 Eastway Drive

Brand new outdoor gear can be incredibly expensive. At Gear Goat Xchg, you can get your outdoor-lover a new (to them) bike, tent, hammock, rain gear, sleeping bags and more for their next adventure. You can also exchange your own old gear for money through their ReUse + ReLive + ReLove program

Poole Shop

4010 Sharon Road

Shop from Poole Shop’s collection of high-end designer bags, shoes, clothing and accessories from contemporary and emerging designers like Ulla Johnson, Swedish Hasbeens, Zimmermann, Nili Lotan, and Mira Mikati

Archive CLT

2023 Beatties Ford Rod, Suite D

Located in the historically Black area of the Beatties Ford Road corridor, Archive CLT marries collectable Black memorabilia (photos, papers, letters) and coffee to connect customers across generations. Buy a bag of house coffee, some Archive merch, or a book.

Paper Skyscraper

330 East Blvd.

Paper Skyscraper has provided Dilworth with 30 years of unique gifts, from cards to home goods to games. Its holiday-themed selection includes those and more in one gift shop

The Secret Chocolatier

2935 Providence Road, #104

This family business sells handcrafted chocolate and candies, including more than 20 varieties of chocolate truffles and bonbons. Create a custom chocolate package paired with chocolate barks, toffees, and more for a personalized holiday gift

Happy Kat Candles & Gifts

6801 Northlake Mall Drive

Get a candle that looks good enough to eat. Choose from an assortment of dessert, drink and creamery candles (along with ones that just look like candles) at an affordable price, with the choice of all-natural soy candles

Davidson Provision Company

116 S Main St., Unit A, Davidson

If you’re more interested in the newest products, DavProCo outdoor clothing and equipment can hold you over. Tucked into the charming town of Davidson, you can support this local shop by grabbing a pair of sunglasses, headwear, footwear or other outdoorsy-type things

Knotty & Board Interiors

265 S Main St., Davidson

Whether you’re looking for a trendy or classic piece of furniture or decor, Knotty & Board’s got you covered. They’re carefully curated selection makes it easy to shop for every generation