Gravity Pizza Announced as Camp North End’s Newest Tenant

Camp North End announced its latest tenant on Tuesday, with plans to welcome new pizza outpost Gravity Pizza in the fall.

The locally owned spot will feature sourdough pizzas crafted from a starter created in the late 19th-century, according to a press release announcing Gravity’s plans.

Located at 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 101, next door to Canteen at Camp North End in the Boileryard District of the sprawling campus, the restaurant will serve wood-fired pies oven-baked at over 800 degrees. Specialty pizzas will include lemon ricotta, honey-glazed peach with gorgonzola balsamic and arugula, pepperoni ricotta hot honey with caramelized red onion, and more.

Co-founders and partners Alex Osterhoudt and Amanda Wagner met at a restaurant where they both worked in 2011. The couple relocated to Charlotte in 2021 and plan to use their more than 30 combined years of experience in the hospitality industry to open their first restaurant together.

“We’ve been in the mix at Camp North End for a few years, and the stars aligned for us to open Gravity Pizza’s first brick-and-mortar,” Osterhoudt stated. “We have business owner friends who have been successful and feel very supported here, and there’s an energy in the Camp community that makes me excited to be an entrepreneur.”

Osterhoudt added that he’s dreamed of owning and operating his own establishment for years. He and Wagner also have a special connection to pizza, as they had their first date at a pizza joint. They first took on pizza-making as a hobby during the pandemic.

“Gravity Pizza and the team behind it – Alex and Amanda – are another great example of starting small and growing in place,” said Camp North End’s development director Tommy Mann in the release. “When we first began working with them on programming almost three years ago, they were eager to join our community of entrepreneurs, form relationships with other retailers, and grow in lockstep with Camp.”

Tuesday’s release described the restaurant’s aesthetic as an “elevated diner vibe mixed with a galactic motif throughout,” with indoor and outdoor seating.

Gravity Pizza will also offer customizable pizzas, folded sourdough sandwich options, salads such as shaved brussels tossed in light vinaigrettes and roasted kale as well as desserts. Menu items will range between $10-$16.

Available drinks will include canned beer, wine, seltzer and cider, celestial-inspired draft cocktails and non-alcoholic beers and mocktails to pair with the food.

Tuesday’s news comes on the heels of June announcements that new tenants Loyd Visuals and Thrift Pony would be moving in at Camp North End.

Gravity Pizza will be open Wednesday through Sunday, operating from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.