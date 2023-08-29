Greg and Subrina Collier Announce 3rd & Fernwood Restaurant in Midtown

Renowned Charlotte restaurateurs Greg and Subrina Collier on Tuesday announced their latest venture, 3rd & Fernwood, a new restaurant set to open in Midtown’s Metropolitan this fall.

The 5,200-square-foot, 100-seat space will be located at 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 170, the former location of Hickory Tavern.

With a focus on African-inspired Southern foods, the Colliers aim to make 3rd & Fernwood the “most approachable” of all their ventures under the BayHaven Restaurant Group umbrella, according to a release on Tuesday.

“We aim to delve into the foodways of the African diaspora and its connection to the American South,” said Chef Greg Collier in the release. “In doing so, we will take on a fresh but elevated perspective that acknowledges the substantial influence of the South and its culinary traditions, specifically the renowned ‘meat and three’ meals.”

A multiple James Beard Foundation Awards nominee, Greg is partnering with fellow nominee Chef Cleophus Hethington, who will serve as executive chef at 3rd & Fernwood. Himself a 2022 James Beard Emerging Chef Finalist, Hethington found his culinary voice by working his way from the bottom up in restaurants around the world, including in Miami, New York, Atlanta, Italy and Brazil.

Hethington worked as executive chef at Benne on Eagle in Asheville until returning to his hometown of Miami in 2022. There, he took the role of chef de cuisine at Zak the Baker, a move that contributed to the bakery being named a finalist for the coveted James Beard Foundation Award for Best Bakery in 2023.

“Cleo and I have been talking about working together for a couple years, but needed to find the right space,” Collier says. “We will collaborate on menus, but they will have more influences from Brazil, the Caribbean and Africa.”

According to the release, the menu is still being finalized, though Collier and Hethington are “playing with the idea” of items like the fried chicken thigh sandwich, served with hot sauce caramel, housemade pickles and herb mayonnaise on a brioche bun; and grilled catfish with roasted okra gravy.

Ideas for sides include creamed collard greens with fennel and smoked-tomato jam, three-cheese mac, braised turnip, grilled pumpkin/sweet potato and hambone grits and other options.

The space’s 100 seats will include 20 at the bar and 20 outside. The Colliers plan to add an 18-seat speakeasy with a separate entrance somewhere down the road.

With plans to open before Thanksgiving, the restaurant will initially open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. before extending to 8 p.m.

The Colliers will also be busy in the coming month preparing for the 3rd annual BayHaven Food & Wine Fest, scheduled for Oct. 4-8 at Camp North End.

