Halloween Guide 2023: Charlotte’s Best Parties and Haunted Happenings

A Halloween guide for events happening on October 18-October 31, 2023

Photo of Rayne Antrim Rayne Antrim Send an email Photo of Ryan Pitkin Ryan Pitkin Send an email October 20, 2023
7 minutes read
The haunted golf course at Monster Mini Golf. (Courtesy of Monster Mini Golf)
Monster Mini Golf in University City. (Photo courtesy of MMG)

We are well into October and you should have long had your costume picked out by now. So let’s give you a reason to wear it. We’ve compiled this list of Halloween parties and haunted trails to help you hit up all the haunts in Charlotte.

Beyond the Grave Tour

Ongoing | Times vary | Uptown Charlotte | $13-$15
A staple in Charlotte’s spooky scene, this tour explores the most historically haunted places in the Queen City.

A Halloween Reading Party

Oct. 20 | 8-11 p.m. | A Secret Garden Wellness Studio | $35
Snack of treats, drinks, and appetizers while waiting for your intuitive reading through the medium Chantelle.

‘Trick or Treat’

Oct. 20-24 | Times vary | The Independent Picture House | $8
Eddie Weinbauer, a metalhead teen who is bullied at school, looks to his heavy metal superstar idol, Sammi Curr, for guidance. Watch the classic 1980s horror film by Charles Martin Smith to get in the Halloween spirit.

Criss Cross Mangosauce: El Día de los Muertos

Oct. 21 | 11 a.m.-noon | Charlotte Museum of History | $3-$5
Learn about the many traditions that make up the fall season in Latin American cultures — specifically Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Halloween Cocktail Class

Oct. 21 | 3-4 p.m. | Thigs Cocktail Bar | $45
Learn how to create the perfect Halloween cocktail menu for your spooky parties from professional mixologists. Costumes are encouraged.

HODLWEEN

Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m. | The Hamilton Event Spaces | Free
Get into the Halloween spirit by exploring more than five rooms that each hold unique experiences like readings & fortune, speakeasies, magicians, karaoke, dance floors and more.

Buff Faye’s ‘Rocky Horror’ Drag Brunch

Oct. 22 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Dilworth Neighborhood Grille | $35
Do the time warp again with Buff Faye and her Divas for an amazing drag brunch with family and friends. Every brunch includes giving back to the local community.

Baran Dance Fright Night

Oct. 25 | 6-9 p.m. | The Long Room | $20-$100
Baran Dance celebrates its one-year anniversary as a nonprofit with small bites, a cash bar, spooky tunes by Sweat Transfer and pop-up performances by company members.

Fall Fest

Oct. 26 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Naomi Drenan Rec Center | Free
An event for all ages to come dressed in their best costumes to play fun games and play in the skatepark. Registration is required.

Ghouls Night Out Terrarium Workshop

Oct. 26 | 6:30-8 p.m. | PlantHouse | $26
Build your own spooky terrarium from scratch, with decor included.

a view of a graveyard in Charlotte that is spooky
Carolina History and Haunts hosts the Beyond the Grave Tour (Photo courtesy of CHH)

SPOOKY Pups Paints & Pints

Oct. 26 | 6-8 p.m. | Skiptown | $50
For this themed night, you can ask the talented artists to paint your favorite pup as a ghost, goblin, Frankenstein, or otherworldly beast. Registration is required.

Love at First Laugh Halloween Edition

Oct. 26 | 7-10 p.m. | Common Market South End | Free
A singles mixer event paired with a comedy dating show hosted by Max Summers. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Halloween Fiasco

Oct. 27-28 | Times vary | The Milestone | $12
The Milestone’s annual two-night Halloween party features local artists covering (and dressing up as) icons of the music scene, from Cosmic Twynk’s take on System of a Down (Night One) to Anchor Detail’s take on The Cars (Night Two).

BOOllantyne

Oct. 27 | 5-7:30 p.m. | Ballantyne’s Backyard | $10
The perfect event for families and children to enjoy a children’s costume contest and an art scavenger hunt with food trucks and beverages available onsite.

Halloween Silent Disco

Oct. 27 |  7:30-11:30 p.m. | Hi-Wire Brewing | $10-$15
Dance as a witch, vampire, or even your favorite superhero with songs covering various genres and a dash of spooky tunes. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Gothic Noir: A Hallows’ Eve Dance Revue

Oct. 27 | 7 p.m. | Petty Thieves Brewing Co. | $30
Experience a suspenseful night of 1940s-inspired horror through aerial performances, pole dancing, burlesque performances, chair dancers and more.

Halloween Pop-Up Bar

Oct. 28 | 7 p.m.-midnight | Single Barrel Room | Free
Be part of Whiskey Warehouse’s first-ever Halloween pop-up bar. Costumes are highly encouraged, and reservations are not required.

a group of friends dressed up as Mario Kart characters at a bar crawl for Halloween
Charlotte Halloween Bar Crawl goers (Photo by Bar Crawl Live)

Adults Only Halloween Party

Oct. 27 | 8 p.m.-midnight | Monster Mini Golf Charlotte | $10
Sink your teeth into blacklight mini-golf, free bowling, exploring the laser maze, arcade games, and more.

Horroween Bar Crawl LIVE!

Oct. 28 | Hours vary | Locations vary | $15-$40
Be part of Charlotte’s original Halloween Bar Crawl in your favorite costumes with themed drinks, costume contests, live music, after-parties and exclusive deals and discounts at participating bars.

Matthews Playhouse Haunted Trail

Oct. 27-29 | 5-10 p.m. | Matthews Community Center | $10
For its five-year anniversary, Matthews Playhouse is ramping up the spooks and scares with even darker takes on Brothers Grimms’ fairy tales. There will be food trucks, a bouncy house, trunk-or-treat and more activities. Costumes are greatly encouraged.

a spooky looking lady acting as a scare character at a the Matthews Playhouse Haunted Trail
The Matthews Playhouse Haunted Trail (Photo courtesy of Matthews Playhouse)

Let’s Get Spooky Photoshoot

Oct. 28-30 | Times vary | Hornets Nest Park | $10-$15
Have a fun, spooky-themed photoshoot with pumpkin heads (provided by photographer Lizeth Salazar-Klock) for new memories captured on camera.

Halloween Daze and Spooky Knights

Oct. 28-29 | 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | Carolina Renaissance Festival | $32 | Kids free
Experience spooky medieval times with treasure hunts, trick-or-treating, turkey legs, costumes galore, and more at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.

A photo of a knight wearing skull face paint while jousting another knight at the Carolina Renaissance Festival
Knights jousting at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. (Courtesy of CRF).

Fairwood Frightfest

Oct. 28 | 4 p.m.-2 a.m. | The Fairwood 226 | Free
Dance the night away with a live DJ set, scary drink specials, and a costume contest for a spooktacular evening.

Halloween Vogue Ball

Oct. 28 | 8 p.m.-midnight | Grimes Lounge, Johnson C. Smith University | $5-$15
For newcomers and seasoned voguers alike, experience the magic in the thrilling atmosphere of self-expression and witness the fierce competition in your spectacular costumes.

Full Moon Comedy

Oct. 28 | 8 p.m. | Visart Video | $10
Witness comedians using the powers of the full moon to give you the funniest night of your life with stand-up, music, sketches, videos and more.

Nightmare on Church Street

Oct. 28 | 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. | Queen City Grounds | $7
Enjoy karaoke and drinks while dressing up in your favorite costume, the best of which will receive a prize.

Cassette Rewind’s Annual Back in Time Halloween Bash

Oct. 28 | 8 p.m. | Amos’ Southend | $15-$28
Cassette Rewind, which calls itself the “ultimate authentic ’80s experience,” hosts its annual Halloween party at Amos’. 

A group of people dressed up as Frankenstein, a werewolf, a vampire, a skeleton, and a clown in 80s clothing for a retro-themed Halloween party.
Retro-themed Halloween night at Amos’ (Courtesy of Amos’ Southend).

Boo Bash 2023

Oct. 28 | 7 p.m. | Coyote Joe’s | $12
Billed as the best costume contest in Charlotte, Boo Bash offers up $1,800 in cash prizes.

Sorry Papi Halloween Tour

Oct. 28 | 10 p.m. | The Fillmore | $25 and up
Calling all brujas. It’s time to get spooky at the biggest all-girl party in the world.

Howl-o-ween

Oct. 29 |  Noon-5 p.m. | Urban District Market | Free
Celebrate Halloween with your pets while wearing costumes, playing games and enjoying treats.

a collage of photos from a Halloween-themed photoshoot where people are wearing pumpkins on their heads, two of them as ghosts
Let’s Get Spooky photo shoots will take place at Hornet’s Nest Park. (Photos by Lizeth Salazar-Klock)

Harry Potter Watch Party

Oct. 30 | 7 p.m.-midnight | Single Barrel Room | Free
Enjoy movie-themed cocktails while watching with friends in your favorite house’s colors.

Haunted Harbor

Oct. 31 | 8 p.m. | Snug Harbor | $13-$15
Snug Harbor’s annual Halloween party featuring music from Lofidels, Pleasure House, La Brava, Poontanglers, will be rocking the night away.

Petrafied Halloween Bash

Oct. 31 | 8 p.m. | Petra’s | $7-$10
Petra’s is back with their annual Halloween party featuring live music from HNY WLSN, Lil Skritt, Florecienta and DJ Monsterpiece. There will be a $100 cash prize for the costume contest at midnight.

Scariest Haunted Trails in the Charlotte Area

Charlotte | Exit Strategy: GONE. 

Ongoing | Times vary | 4215-B Stuart Andrew Blvd. | $29

Exalted as a fan favorite amongst Exit Strategy fans, GONE. has been described as one of the scariest escape experiences by many people who know enough to speak on the subject. The experience revolves around a group of friends investigating the ghost story of a little girl who went missing in the summer of 1986. The difficulty is around 8/10, and you can work in groups of three to six people. Grab your friends to answer the question, “Are ghosts real?” this Halloween season.

Salisbury | Reaper’s Realm Haunted Farm + Trail

Now through Oct. 31 | Times vary | 5980 Woodleaf Road | $25-$30

A favorite for Rowan County locals returns with its horrifying killer clowns for the spooky season. The attraction has operated for over a decade, moving to a new location in 2022, and continues to draw in thousands of thrill seekers every year. Known as the haunted farm where fear grows, Reaper’s Realm dares you to walk down its petrifying trail.

a horde of scare characters running toward the camera from Reaper's Realm in Moorseville
Reaper’s Realm in Mooresville. (Photo courtesy of RR)

Monroe | The 13th Acre

Now through Oct. 31 | Times vary | 3718 Plyler Mill Road | $25-$65

The 13th Acre offers three horrifying attractions for thrill-seekers during the Halloween season. From escaping the displaced soul of Coffin Creek to running from a killer caretaker in haunted corn fields, The 13th Acre is sure to give you the fright of your life. Beware — this is not for the faint of heart. 

Mooresville | Scarrigan Farms

Now through Oct. 29 | Times vary | 1213 Oakridge Farm Highway | $20-$50

One of the scariest haunted trails in the region, the 275-acre Scarrigan Farms turns into a terrifying place in October. This attraction brings you through a haunted house then down to the quarry all whilst escaping waves of killer clowns, slashers, monsters, goblins, ghouls. All wrapped up with another haunted corn maze just when you thought you were safe. Advanced reservations are required.

Edgemoore | The 901 Nightmare

Now through Oct. 29 | Times vary | 3520 Mt. Holly Road | $20-$60

Fall into the darkness of the South Carolina woods and enter into the evil of The 901 Nightmare. As you seek shelter, you stumble upon the nightmare that is the decrepit shack — a place you’ll wish you never came across. Who will hear your screams in the darkest parts of the forest and the darkest parts of your mind?

