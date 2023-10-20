Halloween Guide 2023: Charlotte’s Best Parties and Haunted Happenings

We are well into October and you should have long had your costume picked out by now. So let’s give you a reason to wear it. We’ve compiled this list of Halloween parties and haunted trails to help you hit up all the haunts in Charlotte.

Ongoing | Times vary | Uptown Charlotte | $13-$15

A staple in Charlotte’s spooky scene, this tour explores the most historically haunted places in the Queen City.

Oct. 20 | 8-11 p.m. | A Secret Garden Wellness Studio | $35

Snack of treats, drinks, and appetizers while waiting for your intuitive reading through the medium Chantelle.

Oct. 20-24 | Times vary | The Independent Picture House | $8

Eddie Weinbauer, a metalhead teen who is bullied at school, looks to his heavy metal superstar idol, Sammi Curr, for guidance. Watch the classic 1980s horror film by Charles Martin Smith to get in the Halloween spirit.

Oct. 21 | 11 a.m.-noon | Charlotte Museum of History | $3-$5

Learn about the many traditions that make up the fall season in Latin American cultures — specifically Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.



Oct. 21 | 3-4 p.m. | Thigs Cocktail Bar | $45

Learn how to create the perfect Halloween cocktail menu for your spooky parties from professional mixologists. Costumes are encouraged.

Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m. | The Hamilton Event Spaces | Free

Get into the Halloween spirit by exploring more than five rooms that each hold unique experiences like readings & fortune, speakeasies, magicians, karaoke, dance floors and more.

Oct. 22 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Dilworth Neighborhood Grille | $35

Do the time warp again with Buff Faye and her Divas for an amazing drag brunch with family and friends. Every brunch includes giving back to the local community.



Oct. 25 | 6-9 p.m. | The Long Room | $20-$100

Baran Dance celebrates its one-year anniversary as a nonprofit with small bites, a cash bar, spooky tunes by Sweat Transfer and pop-up performances by company members.

Oct. 26 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Naomi Drenan Rec Center | Free

An event for all ages to come dressed in their best costumes to play fun games and play in the skatepark. Registration is required.

Oct. 26 | 6:30-8 p.m. | PlantHouse | $26

Build your own spooky terrarium from scratch, with decor included.

Oct. 26 | 6-8 p.m. | Skiptown | $50

For this themed night, you can ask the talented artists to paint your favorite pup as a ghost, goblin, Frankenstein, or otherworldly beast. Registration is required.

Oct. 26 | 7-10 p.m. | Common Market South End | Free

A singles mixer event paired with a comedy dating show hosted by Max Summers. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Oct. 27-28 | Times vary | The Milestone | $12

The Milestone’s annual two-night Halloween party features local artists covering (and dressing up as) icons of the music scene, from Cosmic Twynk’s take on System of a Down (Night One) to Anchor Detail’s take on The Cars (Night Two).

Oct. 27 | 5-7:30 p.m. | Ballantyne’s Backyard | $10

The perfect event for families and children to enjoy a children’s costume contest and an art scavenger hunt with food trucks and beverages available onsite.



Oct. 27 | 7:30-11:30 p.m. | Hi-Wire Brewing | $10-$15

Dance as a witch, vampire, or even your favorite superhero with songs covering various genres and a dash of spooky tunes. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Oct. 27 | 7 p.m. | Petty Thieves Brewing Co. | $30

Experience a suspenseful night of 1940s-inspired horror through aerial performances, pole dancing, burlesque performances, chair dancers and more.

Oct. 28 | 7 p.m.-midnight | Single Barrel Room | Free

Be part of Whiskey Warehouse’s first-ever Halloween pop-up bar. Costumes are highly encouraged, and reservations are not required.

Oct. 27 | 8 p.m.-midnight | Monster Mini Golf Charlotte | $10

Sink your teeth into blacklight mini-golf, free bowling, exploring the laser maze, arcade games, and more.

Oct. 28 | Hours vary | Locations vary | $15-$40

Be part of Charlotte’s original Halloween Bar Crawl in your favorite costumes with themed drinks, costume contests, live music, after-parties and exclusive deals and discounts at participating bars.

Oct. 27-29 | 5-10 p.m. | Matthews Community Center | $10

For its five-year anniversary, Matthews Playhouse is ramping up the spooks and scares with even darker takes on Brothers Grimms’ fairy tales. There will be food trucks, a bouncy house, trunk-or-treat and more activities. Costumes are greatly encouraged.

Oct. 28-30 | Times vary | Hornets Nest Park | $10-$15

Have a fun, spooky-themed photoshoot with pumpkin heads (provided by photographer Lizeth Salazar-Klock) for new memories captured on camera.

Oct. 28-29 | 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | Carolina Renaissance Festival | $32 | Kids free

Experience spooky medieval times with treasure hunts, trick-or-treating, turkey legs, costumes galore, and more at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.

Oct. 28 | 4 p.m.-2 a.m. | The Fairwood 226 | Free

Dance the night away with a live DJ set, scary drink specials, and a costume contest for a spooktacular evening.

Oct. 28 | 8 p.m.-midnight | Grimes Lounge, Johnson C. Smith University | $5-$15

For newcomers and seasoned voguers alike, experience the magic in the thrilling atmosphere of self-expression and witness the fierce competition in your spectacular costumes.

Oct. 28 | 8 p.m. | Visart Video | $10

Witness comedians using the powers of the full moon to give you the funniest night of your life with stand-up, music, sketches, videos and more.



Oct. 28 | 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. | Queen City Grounds | $7

Enjoy karaoke and drinks while dressing up in your favorite costume, the best of which will receive a prize.

Oct. 28 | 8 p.m. | Amos’ Southend | $15-$28

Cassette Rewind, which calls itself the “ultimate authentic ’80s experience,” hosts its annual Halloween party at Amos’.

Oct. 28 | 7 p.m. | Coyote Joe’s | $12

Billed as the best costume contest in Charlotte, Boo Bash offers up $1,800 in cash prizes.

Oct. 28 | 10 p.m. | The Fillmore | $25 and up

Calling all brujas. It’s time to get spooky at the biggest all-girl party in the world.

Oct. 29 | Noon-5 p.m. | Urban District Market | Free

Celebrate Halloween with your pets while wearing costumes, playing games and enjoying treats.

Oct. 30 | 7 p.m.-midnight | Single Barrel Room | Free

Enjoy movie-themed cocktails while watching with friends in your favorite house’s colors.

Oct. 31 | 8 p.m. | Snug Harbor | $13-$15

Snug Harbor’s annual Halloween party featuring music from Lofidels, Pleasure House, La Brava, Poontanglers, will be rocking the night away.

Oct. 31 | 8 p.m. | Petra’s | $7-$10

Petra’s is back with their annual Halloween party featuring live music from HNY WLSN, Lil Skritt, Florecienta and DJ Monsterpiece. There will be a $100 cash prize for the costume contest at midnight.

Scariest Haunted Trails in the Charlotte Area

Ongoing | Times vary | 4215-B Stuart Andrew Blvd. | $29

Exalted as a fan favorite amongst Exit Strategy fans, GONE. has been described as one of the scariest escape experiences by many people who know enough to speak on the subject. The experience revolves around a group of friends investigating the ghost story of a little girl who went missing in the summer of 1986. The difficulty is around 8/10, and you can work in groups of three to six people. Grab your friends to answer the question, “Are ghosts real?” this Halloween season.

Now through Oct. 31 | Times vary | 5980 Woodleaf Road | $25-$30

A favorite for Rowan County locals returns with its horrifying killer clowns for the spooky season. The attraction has operated for over a decade, moving to a new location in 2022, and continues to draw in thousands of thrill seekers every year. Known as the haunted farm where fear grows, Reaper’s Realm dares you to walk down its petrifying trail.

Monroe | The 13th Acre

Now through Oct. 31 | Times vary | 3718 Plyler Mill Road | $25-$65

The 13th Acre offers three horrifying attractions for thrill-seekers during the Halloween season. From escaping the displaced soul of Coffin Creek to running from a killer caretaker in haunted corn fields, The 13th Acre is sure to give you the fright of your life. Beware — this is not for the faint of heart.

Mooresville | Scarrigan Farms

Now through Oct. 29 | Times vary | 1213 Oakridge Farm Highway | $20-$50

One of the scariest haunted trails in the region, the 275-acre Scarrigan Farms turns into a terrifying place in October. This attraction brings you through a haunted house then down to the quarry all whilst escaping waves of killer clowns, slashers, monsters, goblins, ghouls. All wrapped up with another haunted corn maze just when you thought you were safe. Advanced reservations are required.

Edgemoore | The 901 Nightmare

Now through Oct. 29 | Times vary | 3520 Mt. Holly Road | $20-$60

Fall into the darkness of the South Carolina woods and enter into the evil of The 901 Nightmare. As you seek shelter, you stumble upon the nightmare that is the decrepit shack — a place you’ll wish you never came across. Who will hear your screams in the darkest parts of the forest and the darkest parts of your mind?