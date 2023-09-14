Hardy Boys Records to Open First Brick-and-Mortar Location

Developers at Camp North End announced Thursday morning that a new locally owned independent record store will be the newest tenant at the sprawling Statesville Avenue campus. Hardy Boys Records is set to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in Camp North End’s Keswick District next month, according to a release.

Hardy Boys Records had humble beginnings, stemming from a yard sign in front of founders Dean and Tiffany Hardy’s home in Matthews expressing their interest in buying and selling records in 2018. From there, the passion grew from hobby to business, growing from a yard sign to online sales to garage sales and in-person pop-up events.

After building a dedicated local clientele over that time, Hardy Boys began to sell within a Mint Hill boutique in Mint Hill and later in an antique shop in Matthews as well.

The 1,283-square-foot Hardy Boys store at Camp North End will be its flagship location and the first exclusively dedicated to Hardy Boys inventory — a mix of new and vintage records of all genres. The shop will also carry a selection of used comics, cassette tapes, CDs and Hardy Boys merchandise.

Hardy Boys Records will be located in the Quonset Hut directly next to Stay Inn market in Camp North End’s Keswick District.

“We’ve always dreamt of having our own dedicated store, where music enthusiasts can gather, peruse, share stories and just enjoy each other’s company,” stated Dean Hardy in Thursday’s release. “Our family has been coming to Camp North End for a long time and we’re convinced that the dynamic atmosphere here, where people simply want to spend time, makes it the perfect place for us to plant permanent roots in the community.”

The Hardy family — Dean and Tiffany’s two sons also participate actively in the business’s day-to-day operations — aims to make the store’s interior design a nod to mid-century modern aesthetics. Greenery will be abundant, provided by grow, a neighboring tenant.

The space will feature a “spin station” with a turntable and cozy lounge seating, encouraging customers to immerse themselves in the nostalgia of vinyl records, according to the release. Visitors are encouraged to bring vinyls they’re interested in selling to the shop for a quote.

“Hardy Boys Records will be a haven for local musical enthusiasts and artists, adding an exciting new dimension to the cultural landscape of Camp North End,” stated Tommy Mann, development director at Camp North End, in the release. “A natural extension and complement to the retail offerings in our community, we are thrilled that Hardy Boys Record’s first independent location and flagship spot will be in the Keswick District.”

Thursday’s announcement builds on earlier Keswick tenant announcements including: custom hat retailer FITTEDS; boutique cocktail and small bites lounge Room Service and upscale market Stay Inn; local streetwear brand Current Nostalgia; dairy-free ice cream purveyor Seemingly Overzealous; and Best Impressions Caterers’ creation of The Revelry North End, a new 600-seat, 23,000-square-foot special event venue.

The Keswick food stalls — Bleu Barn North End, La Caseta, Plant Joy and SARU — are also in close proximity.

Hardy Boys Records will be open Wednesday-Sunday, with openings at noon-1 p.m. and closing at 6-7 p.m. After opening, they hope to host programming for local artists in the space as well.