Hector Gonzalez-Mora to Launch Mexican Dinner Concept at HEX

HEX Coffee, Kitchen and Natural Wines will be home to Noche Bruta, a new dinner concept by Chef Hector Gonzalez-Mora that’s scheduled to open on Thursday, March 21, according to a press release.

Translated to “rough night,” the concept is built around the idea of a Mexican “fonda,” a celebration of community and food. Noche Bruta sees Gonzalez-Mora again partnering with HEX founders Chandler Wrenn and Tanner Morita, who hosted the chef’s very first Chilito Tacos pop-up in 2019.

“Noche Bruta is truly a full circle moment for all of us, collaborating with Chef Hector, back where it all began,” said Wrenn in a release on Monday. “This is about our shared desire to create dynamic places where community thrives and high-quality offerings are the expectation. That has always been at the heart of HEX’s growth and evolution, and sharing that with Chef Hector, a friend and now colleague, makes it all the more meaningful.”

The Noche Bruta menu will offer a variety of Mexican fare including ribeye tacos, Mexican churros with dulche de leche, traditional dips and more to go with the existing HEX selection of natural wines, mocktails or espresso bar options.

“My goal is to offer tasty, simple food in a relaxed environment,” Wrenn said. “Simplicity is not a bad word, and it does not mean to be mediocre — it is the gateway to culinary brilliance. Noche Bruta is a place where you can enjoy a special night alone, with a group of friends, or a date.

“Our menu is versatile and embraces the provenance of HEX in the style of an exquisite Mexican fonda. My collaboration with Camp North End and HEX has extended throughout my career — including Chilito’s first pop-up here, and my first individual pop-up at Good Bottle,” he continued, referencing HEX’s first pop-up in the location that would become Stable Hand. “So, naturally, I am excited about adding to the tapestry of flavor, growth, and diversity at Camp North End.”

Noche Bruta will operate out of HEX’s 2,700-square-foot location at 201 Camp Road in the Mount District on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5-10 p.m. HEX operates from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, continuing to offer natural wines, mocktails and a full espresso bar, as well as their own full kitchen inspired by Morita’s Japanese-Hawaiian upbringing.

González-Mora had previously been operating his El Toro Bruto venture out of Resident Culture’s South End location, where he partnered with ownership beginning with the location’s opening in 2021, expanding to full-service dining in February 2023. The chef left Resident Culture in November 2023.

Gonzalez-Mora was recognized as Best Chef in Charlotte in Queen City Nerve’s 2022 Best in the Nest issue.

“Absolutely everything about [Gonzalez-Mora], up to and including his food, has that certain je ne sais quoi that practically guarantees he will be the Charlotte chef to follow in Greg Collier’s footsteps and take his place on the national food stage,” we wrote then.