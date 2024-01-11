NOW HIRING: Advertising Media/Marketing Coordinator

Queen City Nerve (qcnerve.com), Charlotte’s most vital source for news and coverage of arts and entertainment, seeks an Advertising Media/Marketing Coordinator. This role is a critical part of the sales team and supports its efforts in advertising across all of Nerve’s platforms: print, qcnerve.com, newsletters, email, social, and events. This person will contribute to advertising and sales strategy, create analytics reports, execute campaigns, develop sales materials and grow Queen City Nerve’s platform capabilities, as well as Nerve’s other print and digital business ventures, while also assisting the editorial staff in content marketing.

This person will also be responsible for cultivating our print distribution network including refining areas that we already distribute our print paper to, and working to acquire new locations.

This role requires someone who is extremely organized, excited about working for a journalism enterprise, has a passion for digital and social media tools, and has a collaborative spirit. You’ll report to the Publisher and work directly with the sales, marketing, editorial and design departments at Queen City Nerve. This is an entry level position with growth opportunities.

What you’ll do:

Asset trafficking and content management: Handle creative materials from clients, putting together proofs, trafficking feedback, scheduling and organizing files

Project Management: Oversee timelines and help execute campaigns

Ad ops for digital, social, and email: Manage online display advertising, paid social media content, and email marketing

Strategy and analytics: Create client reports from campaigns, provide insights on Nerve platforms and audience

Support sales team: Assist Publisher, manage accounts when needed, support sales initiatives, and jump into tasks as needed

Support editorial team: Draft and schedule published editorial content to be disseminated across our content marketing channels

Print Distribution: Work to audit our print distribution routes and add new distribution locations throughout the course of the job.

Who you are:

Digitally savvy Quick problem solving Highly organized and detail oriented Fast learner, particularly on digital platforms Excited by media Eager to take initiative



Bonus points for:

Social media management experience Design and copywriting skills Enjoying a relaxed office environment



To Apply: Send Cover Letter and Resume to info@qcnerve.com with “Advertising Media/Marketing Coordinator” in the subject line.

This position is 75% in office with hybrid remote work. Pay range is $18 – $22 per hour paid bi-weekly.

Below are some of the platforms you’ll work with regularly. We don’t require previous knowledge of these – we do provide some training, but are looking for someone who will eagerly dig into these tools.

WordPress

Advanced Ads WP plugin

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

ActiveCampaign

Google Suite/Analytics (GA4)

Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator

Wrike

Microsoft One Drive