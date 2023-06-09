Nooze Hounds: HopeWay and Mental Health in Charlotte

On episode 76 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, HopeWay CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei joins Dr. Justin Johnson, director of Veteran Services at HopeWay, to discuss the array of ways the nonprofit treats mental illness in Charlotte while touching on topics like stigma, suicide, PTSD and how the pandemic led to a spike in mental illness that is yet to subside.

Studies show that approximately five of every 100 adults in the U.S. has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). During National PTSD Awareness Month in June, HopeWay is helping shine a light on the importance of detecting and treating PTSD. Johnson spoke with host Ryan Pitkin and Kuroski-Mazzei about the stigma surrounding the condition, which affects far more people than just veterans.

HopeWay has served as a Joint Commission accredited nonprofit mental health treatment center for adults since its founding in September 2016, with Kuroski-Mazzei at the helm from the start. In May, HopeWay announced it will be extending its reach to adolescents and young adults with a new facility planned for east Charlotte.

Construction is currently underway on the 18,716 square-foot space in Oakhurst Commons at 4000 Monroe Road with a targeted opening in fall 2023. The new location will house nonresidential programming for treating mental health diagnoses in teens ages 12-17 and eating disorders in teens and young adults ages 12-25.

On the podcast, the trio discusses how social media has led to a rise in eating disorders among young people, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in mental health disorders across the board.

HopeWay at Oakhurst Commons will feature physician-led, evidence-based Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) built on HopeWay’s model of care, which includes psychotherapy, medication management, integrative therapies, on-site educational support and more.

