HopeWay Expands Mental Health Services to Teens and Young Adults

Initially founded as a mental health care center for adults, HopeWay is now extending its reach to adolescents and young adults with a new facility planned for east Charlotte.

Construction is currently underway on the 18,716 square-foot space in Oakhurst Commons at 4000 Monroe Road with a targeted opening in late 2023. The new location will house nonresidential programming for treating mental health diagnoses in teens ages 12-17 and eating disorders in teens and young adults ages 12-25.

HopeWay at Oakhurst Commons will feature physician-led, evidence-based Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) built on HopeWay’s model of care, which includes psychotherapy, medication management, integrative therapies, on-site educational support and more.

Dr. Taren Coley, a double-boarded psychiatrist and HopeWay’s director of child and adolescent services, will lead the new adolescent program for mental health disorders, which include mood disorders, anxiety disorders, ADHD/ADD, trauma, and co-occurring substance use disorders.

Dr. Greer Mitchell, a psychiatrist and director of HopeWay’s Center for Eating Disorders, will lead the new eating disorder program.

HopeWay’s operates a 20-acre residential and day treatment facility for adults in southwest Charlotte in addition to an outpatient clinic, HopeWay Psychiatry & Associates in SouthPark, for all ages. The new facility at Oakhurst Commons is the provider’s first location geared specifically toward younger patients.

Dr. Alyson R. Kuroski-Mazzei, a triple-boarded psychiatrist and HopeWay’s chief executive officer and chief medical officer, said in a May 22 press release that HopeWay has received calls about mental health services for adolescents since the day it opened in 2016.

“The need for care and programming for adolescents and young adults is severe and immediate,” Kuroski-Mazzei said. “We know our model of care works, and we are excited and confident to expand and bring additional mental health resources to this younger age group.”

According to the release, eating disorders among adolescents have doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patients are presenting with more severe symptoms. In addition, more than 2.5 million youth in the United States have severe major depression, and over 60% do not receive treatment. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34.

“Research shows the earlier in life mental health diagnosis and treatment occurs, the better the outcomes and that early intervention helps impact the trajectory of the illness,” said Dr. Kuroski-Mazzei. “The U.S. Surgeon General has described the state of youth mental health as the ‘defining public health crisis of our time.’ Thankfully, HopeWay will join the urgent need to increase access to care for this age group here in Charlotte and surrounding areas.”

HopeWay will be hiring additional staff as it prepares for the opening of the new facility, which is slated for sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023, and is raising $3.5 million for the endeavor.