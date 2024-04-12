Nooze Hounds: Joi Mayo Is Transforming Nations Ford

On episode 87 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, I spoke with Joi Mayo, president of the Kings Creek Association, about her work with Transforming Nations Ford, a coalition of community organizers advocating for southwest Charlotte’s 28273, 28277, 28217, and 28210 zip codes along the Nations Ford/Arrowood Road corridors.

“The vision of Transforming Nations Ford is to create environments that empower individuals to reach their full potential while fostering a deep sense of belonging and interconnectedness,” Mayo says. “Our ultimate goal is to inspire lasting positive change, ensuring that every member of the Nations Ford/Arrowood corridor can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the collective well-being of our community.”

Mayo and other area organizers, including with the Southwest Area Neighborhood Coalition, are currently lobbying Charlotte City Council to help turn a piece of city-owned land into a community center. The parcel, located at 7600 England Street off East Arrowood Road, was donated to the city in 2020, and for years neighbors have been asking that the city do something useful with the property.

On March 19, Mayo & Co. kicked off the Transforming Nations Ford movement with a Design Challenge event at South Academy International Language.

“The consensus was clear,” Mayo later wrote in an email. “Our community desperately needs a place where youth can thrive, gather, and engage in positive activities. The proposed vision includes amenities such as basketball courts, soccer fields, a playground, a pavilion, and meeting spaces for residents. This space fosters community bonds and provides recreational opportunities for all ages.”

They’re asking that the city consider selling a portion of the parcel to Mecklenburg County for a nominal fee of $1 to be turned into a park.

“This gesture would demonstrate a commitment to prioritizing the needs of our community over profit margins, ensuring that vital resources are allocated where they are needed most,” she wrote.

On the podcast, we discuss the recent work that has seen these neighbors intensify their efforts to have their voices heard. We also discuss a history of not being at the table, including when their neighborhoods were left out of the Corridors of Opportunity program in 2022.

Other topics of discussion include the recent expansion of ourBRIDGE for KIDS into the area, the launch of Alternatives to Violence along the corridor, and upcoming improvements to Archdale Park following years of calls for renovations by neighbors.

