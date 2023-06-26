A Guide to Charlotte’s Best Markets and Bodegas

There’s something to be said about a one-stop shop — a place where you can eat, drink and pick up local goods — but what about actually posting up and hanging out there? We’ve compiled a list of Charlotte bodegas and corner markets where you can do all that, and more, with some spots even hosting live music, trivia and wine tastings, along with what makes each place special.

Plaza Midwood, 2007 Commonwealth Ave.; South End, 235 W Tremont Ave.; and Oakhurst, 4420-A Monroe Road

Contrary to its name, The Common Market is anything but common. Part convenience store, deli, bar and hangout, it’s more like a neighborhood living room where everyone is welcome every day — seriously, it’s open 365 days a year.

Founded by Blake Barnes in Plaza Midwood in 2002, The Common Market also boasts two more Charlotte locations in South End and Oakhurst. They offer coffee plus three meals a day, live music and entertainment, craft beer, an eclectic wine selection, funky gifts, vinyl, T-shirts and trinkets that reflect the market’s diverse clientele. You never know what, or who, you’ll find there.

1035 Harrill St.

This bottle shop and floral workshop in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood offers a unique, relaxed experience that combines flowers, craft beer and wine.

At Bloom & Bottle, visitors can make their own bouquet with fresh-cut flowers priced by the stem, sip craft beer and wine from all over the world and hang out on the outdoor patio. There’s also snacks available for purchase in the shop and live music, food trucks and music bingo throughout the week.

1425 Kennon St.

Yes, this is a specialty cheese shop, but it’s also so much more. Located in the Belmont neighborhood, The Culture Shop offers sandwiches, charcuterie boards, wine, beer, gifts and a wide variety of locally sourced provisions visitors can enjoy on site or take to go.

451 E. 36th St.

The Exchange at 36th has it all. The watering hole, market, and eatery — located in the heart of NoDa and a one-minute walk from the Lynx Blue Line Station — offers a casual atmosphere with local provisions, specialty grocery items, beer, wine and a full cocktail and food menu.

Since opening in February 2021, the 1,400-square-foot space has become a neighborhood gathering spot for a quick bite (brunch, sandwiches, salads, pizza, snacks), a good drink and regular events like trivia and wine tastings.

1300 South Blvd., Suite S

Situated inside a former 1920’s Lance Cracker Factory in South End, Lincoln’s Haberdashery is a fast casual meeting spot that serves all-day breakfast and lunch, and is known for its sandwiches made on daily fresh-baked bread.

There’s also a coffee bar and curated retail shop stocked with craft brews, handmade soap, gifts, greeting cards, various provisions and a wide range of organic viticulture wine to take home or enjoy table-side. Oh and don’t sleep on the house-made pastries — especially the fried brioche donuts available on Saturdays.

1200 E. 36th St.

Located in — you guessed it — NoDa, this low-key market and deli has a little something for everyone. For years, NoDa Bodega has been selling handcrafted sandwiches, salads and wraps, beer, wine and other goodies to hungry locals, but many say it’s the daily specials that keep them coming back just to try them all.

933 Louise Ave.

Paper Plane may be a small market in a big city, but what it stands for is huge. Amanda Cranford opened Paper Plane in 2020 wanting it to be the backbone of the community and a place that’s accepting of everyone who walks through its doors.

Located at Hub 933 in the Belmont neighborhood next to Hygge Coworking, Paper Plane is where you can get a simple meal — breakfast, lunch, bar snacks, grab and go — and a good drink — coffee, beer, wine, cocktails — pick up local goods and produce, and take a break from the complications of the outside world. You can pass the time by playing board games or grab a sheet of paper and make your own paper airplane.

Wesley Heights, 1500 W. Morehead St., Suite E; Uptown, 400 S. Church St.; NoDa, 2320 N. Davidson St.; South End, 1414 S. Tryon St., Suite 120; SouthPark, 4300 Congress St.

With five Charlotte locations, this neighborhood market and deli really is in almost every major Charlotte neighborhood, making it a convenient casual spot to grab a bite, get work done or just hang out for hours.

The deli offers hot and cold sandwiches — arguably some of the best in Charlotte — breakfast burritos, vegetarian options and daily soups, in addition to fresh prepared foods and locally-made grab and go items. While you’re waiting for your order, peruse the market for beer, wine, baked goods, specialty coffees, cheese, chocolates, sauces, soft drinks, kombucha, ice cream and just about anything else yummy you can think of that’s made in the Carolinas.

2902 The Plaza

“Fine livin’ without the pretentious a-holes and posers” is how the owners of Tip Top Daily Market describe their little bodega, which is located in a shopping strip by Hattie’s Tap & Tavern off The Plaza. (Would we assume anything else from a market run by the friends behind Snug Harbor?)

The small interior and back patio offers a chill vibe with craft beers on tap, tons of ice cold singles and a big selection of local and regional bottles and cans, wine, mead, sake and other drinks. Tip Top calls on local sources like Nourish, Pepperbox Doughnuts, Schaal’s Foods, Freshlist and Pasta & Provisions to provide the eats, and sells other specialty grocery items including supplies to make cocktails at home.

224 E. 7th St.

The Market at 7th Street, located Uptown next to the 7th Street light rail station, is a nonprofit retail space, meeting place, small business incubator and Charlotte’s original food hall.

There are currently 12 food, beverage and retail shops at The Market, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color. They include: Jimmy Pearls; Assorted Table Wine & Shop; CLT Find; Geno D’s Pizza; It’s Poppin!; Momo Station; Not Just Coffee; Orrman’s Cheese Shop; Sweet Crunch Waffles; Mano Bella Artisan Foods; Mad Dash; and Hip Hop Smoothies.

3042 Eastway Drive

Bart’s Mart is an inconspicuous bottle shop and bar in the Eastway Crossing shopping center that’s named after owner Justin Graham’s grandma’s boyfriend and gives a portion of its profits to farm animal rescue.

The local hangout has a laid back vibe with funky and nostalgic art and live music, and offers a big selection of unique beers, wine, sake, snacks and novelties.

917 Central Ave.

The newest market to join the Charlotte scene is Sip City, which opened in May in a long-vacant building along Central Avenue between Two Scoops Creamery and Seventh Sin Tattoo.

Customers can stop in for a draft beer or wine by the glass. The taproom and bottle shop offers a wide range of wines, craft beers, kombucha, mixers and other drinks, as well as gourmet foods, charcuterie boards, home décor, drinkware, gifts, party supplies, apparel and plants by Grounded Plant Services.

1609 Elizabeth Ave.

Popular bottle shop/deli/bar/all-around hangout and hub The People’s Market has been thriving ever since relaunching in the former Earl’s Grocery spot in Elizabeth last summer, more than two years after closing in Dilworth.

The People’s Market has vegan options, breakfast, deli sandwiches, pizza, burgers and salads, plus a full bar, bakery, coffee shop and market area with local goods. It’s a hotspot for students and remote workers with plenty of tables, garage doors that open on nice days and a conference room that can be rented out.