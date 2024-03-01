News & OpinionNooze Hounds

Nooze Hounds: Latoshia Young Talks Reentry in Mecklenburg County

Episode 85

Photo of Ryan Pitkin Ryan Pitkin Send an email March 1, 2024
2 minutes read
Latoshia Young with her Mecklenburg County Re-Entry Services team all dressed in pink
Latoshia Young (second from right, foreground), a cancer survivor, with her Mecklenburg County Re-Entry Services team observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo courtesy of Latoshia Young)

On episode 85 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, Mecklenburg County Re-Entry Services program manager Latoshia Young stops by the studio to discuss the joys and challenges involved in her day-to-day work.

Young discusses how her department works with folks returning home from incarceration to help with housing, employment, health care, education and other needs. We also touch on other topics such as how stigma affects her work.

On March 7, Young will take part in a panel discussion during an event hosted by the Charlotte Business Advisory Committee (CBAC) titled “Honoring Ramona Brant: Small Business Fuels Second Chance Employment.” The event will be held on observance of Ramona Brant Day, which took place on Feb. 25, as designated locally by Charlotte City Council in 2021.

Brant, who emerged from two decades of incarceration to become a leading advocate for people returning to their communities after spending time in prison after having her sentence commuted by President Obama in 2015, passed away on Feb. 25, 2018.

The CBAC event will feature Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown as well as Antione Ensley, who once hired Brant to work with the city of Charlotte and is now principle and founder of Good Hope Works.

The panel, which I will moderate, includes the following guests, some of whom have appeared on Nooze Hounds:

As discussed on this week’s podcast, Gov. Roy Cooper in January signed an executive order that aims to improve the reentry process for formerly incarcerated people in North Carolina. Executive Order No. 303 directs whole-of-government coordination to improve reentry for formerly incarcerated people in what Cooper’s office is calling “the most significant effort targeted at strengthening reentry in state history.”

Read more: Gov. Cooper Signs Order to Improve Reentry Process for Incarcerated People 

You can catch Nooze Hounds on Spotify and other places where you find podcasts and be sure to check out Queen City Podcast Network for a slew of other great Charlotte podcasts that aren’t quite as good as ours but pretty damn close. Find past Nooze Hounds episodes here.

SUPPORT OUR WORK: Get better connected and become a member of Queen City Nerve to support local journalism for as little as $5 per month. Our community journalism helps inform you through a range of diverse voices.






Creative Commons License

This work by Queen City Nerve is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.
Photo of Ryan Pitkin Ryan Pitkin Send an email March 1, 2024
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Pitkin

Ryan Pitkin

Related Articles

Charlotte city skyline from North Tryon street

Council Quickies: Spectrum Center Plan Changes, Palestine Supporters Speak

February 26, 2024
A picture of Charlotte's city skyline, below which drivers pass a construction project on I-77. This op-ed argues that Charlotte City Council should focus on a wide range of transit choices rather than widening roads. Marcus Jones presented the proposed FY 2024 budget on Monday night.

OPINION: Do Not Nullify Charlotte’s Commitment to Vision Zero

February 26, 2024
Wooden Robot co-founder Dan Wade poses for a portrait holding a pint of beer

5 Things to Know: Community Comes Together to Support Wade Family, Wooden Robot

February 24, 2024
A housing unit inside one of North Carolina's county jails

Grant Funds Final Year of County Jail Depopulation Project

February 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *