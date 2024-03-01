Nooze Hounds: Latoshia Young Talks Reentry in Mecklenburg County

On episode 85 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, Mecklenburg County Re-Entry Services program manager Latoshia Young stops by the studio to discuss the joys and challenges involved in her day-to-day work.

Young discusses how her department works with folks returning home from incarceration to help with housing, employment, health care, education and other needs. We also touch on other topics such as how stigma affects her work.

On March 7, Young will take part in a panel discussion during an event hosted by the Charlotte Business Advisory Committee (CBAC) titled “Honoring Ramona Brant: Small Business Fuels Second Chance Employment.” The event will be held on observance of Ramona Brant Day, which took place on Feb. 25, as designated locally by Charlotte City Council in 2021.

Brant, who emerged from two decades of incarceration to become a leading advocate for people returning to their communities after spending time in prison after having her sentence commuted by President Obama in 2015, passed away on Feb. 25, 2018.

The CBAC event will feature Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown as well as Antione Ensley, who once hired Brant to work with the city of Charlotte and is now principle and founder of Good Hope Works.

The panel, which I will moderate, includes the following guests, some of whom have appeared on Nooze Hounds:

As discussed on this week’s podcast, Gov. Roy Cooper in January signed an executive order that aims to improve the reentry process for formerly incarcerated people in North Carolina. Executive Order No. 303 directs whole-of-government coordination to improve reentry for formerly incarcerated people in what Cooper’s office is calling “the most significant effort targeted at strengthening reentry in state history.”

Read more: Gov. Cooper Signs Order to Improve Reentry Process for Incarcerated People

You can catch Nooze Hounds on Spotify and other places where you find podcasts and be sure to check out Queen City Podcast Network for a slew of other great Charlotte podcasts that aren’t quite as good as ours but pretty damn close. Find past Nooze Hounds episodes here.