New Polling Provides Expansive Insight From NC’s Latino Voters

The newly formed Hispanic Electorate Data Hub has released polling results that offer insights into the perspectives and priorities of Latino voters in North Carolina ahead of the 2024 elections.

UnidosUS, the country’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, and Mi Familia Vota (MFV), a national civic engagement organization, announced the formation of the Data Hub and released the results of a 2023 poll of North Carolina’s Hispanic electorate on Dec. 15 as part of a multi-year, multi-state partnership to connect electoral programs, policy advocacy, research and community engagement and lift Latino voices in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

“Hispanics will be a tipping point in the North Carolina political landscape,” said Clarissa Martinez De Castro, vice president of the UnidosUS Latino Vote Initiative.

“Nine in 10 registered Latinos voted in the last presidential election — making closing the registration gap critical, with over 200,000 Latino North Carolinians in need of registration,” she continued. “Yet, oversimplifications about these voters have led to ineffective or anemic outreach.”

The poll’s latest key findings include issues of interest in the Latino community, including economic issues, gun violence, abortion, immigration and climate.

The survey also found that, despite Biden’s promising numbers in this demographic, many Latino voters say they don’t feel that either major political party truly cares about the Latino community.

“UnidosUS has repeatedly said that candidates matter, their positions matter, and meaningful outreach is essential,” Martinez De Castro said. “That is particularly true in North Carolina, where 24% of Latino voters will be voting in a presidential election for the first time in 2024.”

Furthermore, 39% of North Carolina’s Latino electorate comprises new voters since Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off in 2016.

“[Latino voters] are sending a message that parties and candidates need to do more to better engage them and win their support.”

The latest polling also made these key findings on issues that matter to North Carolina’s Latino electorate:

Four of the top five concerns for North Carolina’s Hispanic voters are dominated by economic and pocketbook issues, specifically inflation and the rising cost of living, jobs, affordable housing and healthcare.

Gun violence remained among the top five, doing so for the first time in 2022.

72% of North Carolina’s Latino voters continue to oppose efforts to make abortion illegal or take that decision away from others, no matter their own personal beliefs on the issue.

Immigration remains a priority issue in North Carolina (ranked as 6th top issue). Providing a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and other immigrants with long-standing ties in the country are the two big policies Latino voters want to see advanced on this issue.

Climate concern is high, and North Carolina Latinos think action is urgently needed to forestall weather and climate related catastrophes. Only 4% doubt the reality of climate change.

The Data Hub serves as a platform that provides “detailed insights into the perspectives and priorities of Hispanic voters and promotes an accurate understanding of the Hispanic electorate,” according to UnidosUS.

It does so by providing information on Latino voters and trends among the Latino and Hispanic electorates, highlighting 2024 competitive districts with Hispanic voter influence, and carrying out multi-year polling on Latino perspectives and priorities.

The new poll, conducted by BSP Research and housed in the Hispanic Electorate Data Hub, provides timely insights into the perspectives and priorities of Hispanic voters and is part of the most expansive national poll of the Hispanic electorate this election cycle.

This first-of-its-kind dataset will help inform the 2024 elections by providing accurate information on this growing group of voters, said Irving Zavaleta, national programs manager at MFV.

“North Carolina is growing in electoral importance and prominence precisely because of Latino population growth,” Zavaleta said. “Through its cutting-edge programming focused on young adults and the environment, MFV has a critical opportunity to engage young Latino voters, representing about a third of the registered Latino voters and the fastest-growing age group.”

Mi Familia Vota has the most extensive field infrastructure targeting Latinos in the nation and it is committed to building Latino political power by expanding the electorate, strengthening local infrastructures and executing a year-round voter engagement program, he continued.

“Young Latino voters require consistent engagement that speaks to issues they care about,” Zavaleta said. “We must integrate them into a civic process to build the necessary trust for sustained long-term civic participation.”

A slide presentation is available on the poll’s topline results and a video recording of a virtual briefing discussing the results of the poll.