New Tenants Announced as The Bowl at Ballantyne Begins to Take Shape

An Oct. 5 press release from Northwood Investors announced that two Fox Restaurant Concepts eateries, Flower Child and North Italia, will join the previously announced lineup of businesses set to occupy The Bowl at Ballantyne, a new kitchen, concert hall and “living room” set to open in early 2024.

The Bowl will be a part of Ballantyne Reimagined, an ambitious development project that aims to modernize the south Charlotte suburb 30 years after developers began transitioning the area from a corporate park surrounded by forest to one of Charlotte’s most recognizable districts.

According to its website, the Ballantyne Reimagined project will “focus on evolving the Ballantyne community as a great destination to enjoy life in a high-quality urban community.”

Preceding The Bowl, Ballantyne Reimagined has seen the development of Stream Park, a six-acre park behind The Ballantyne Hotel, and The Amp Ballantyne, an outdoor amphitheater, both opened in September. Both are located in Ballantyne’s Backyard, built on the property that until 2020 was home to the Ballantyne Country Club golf course.

The Bowl will feature retail, dining and entertainment options. Along with the newly announced Flower Child and North Italia — two restaurants that already have a presence in Charlotte’s South End — tenants include Arrow, a Raleigh-based barber shop with three existing locations in Charlotte; Drybar, a California-based salon chain; Fly Kid Fly, a new coffee concept from HEX Coffee Roasters and Durban Hospitality; Charlotte-based Harriet’s Hamburgers; Honeysuckle Gelato out of Georgia; [solidcore] pilates studio; Olde Mecklenburg Brewery; and others.

“We’re proud to bring these high-caliber concepts to South Charlotte and feel like these deals serve as big endorsements for The Bowl,” Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail, said in a release announcing Flower Child and North Italia, both of the Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts.

“Sam Fox is a best-in-class operator. North Italia has seen great success with openings from coast to coast and Flower Child’s unique, healthy food offerings are immensely popular, including at two other locations within our portfolio.”

Scheduled to open sometime this month, a greenway connection will link the Lower McAlpine Greenway to Ballantyne Corporate Place, allowing residents to access the Ballantyne campus from the Lower McAlpine Creek, McMullen Creek and Four Mile Creek greenways.

The Ballantyne Reimagined website also details an upcoming increase in transportation access to the Ballantyne area with six new roads and several intersection developments underway, including the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) Direct Connector to Johnston Road from the I-485 Express Lanes.

Ballantyne is included in the City of Charlotte’s 2030 Transit Corridor System Plan, which has ostensibly committed to providing three dedicated light rail stops in the area by that time.