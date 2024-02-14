Lincolnton Brewery Set to Take Over NoDa Company Store

NoDa Company Store co-owners Joey Hewell and Scott Lindsley announced on Facebook Tuesday that they have sold the taproom’s NoDa location to BrickTree Brewing Co., a brewery based in Lincolnton.

“After some deep convo sessions (and maybe a few too many pints), we’ve officially passed the torch to the awesome folks over at BrickTree Brewing Co.!” the post read. “They’ve got the energy, the brews, and the passion to take our beloved spot to new heights!”

It’s unclear exactly what BrickTree’s owners will do with the location, though Tuesday’s post sounds like they expect to keep it operating in a similar fashion to what’s been there.

“Get ready for a tap takeover like no other!” they continued. “Expect to see more of BrickTree’s fantastic beers alongside your old favorites, plus a whole lineup of local brewery gems. And don’t worry, our sangrias, wines, and all the delicious goodies you crave will still be flowing!”

Hewell and Lindsley, who also co-founded the NoDa Farmers Market and made headlines after becoming one of the first gay couples to tie the knot following the legalization of same-sex marriage in North Carolina in 2014, opened NoDa Company Store together in 2016.

In 2022, the couple opened NoDa Company Canteen at Camp North End. The deal for the NoDa location won’t affect Canteen, according to a reply to the original Facebook post from Lindsley on Tuesday.

BrickTree Brewing Co. is a craft beer brewery, taproom and venue space located in Lincolnton about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte. Opened in the former Eureka Manufacturing Company Cotton Mill building by John Brinsfield and Fritz Steckler in 2020, BrickTree was Lincoln County’s first brewery.

“So, here’s to good friends, great beers, and the start of an epic new chapter at The NoDa Company Store!” Hewell and Lindsley wrote on Facebook. “We’d like to thank all our customers for the memories, friendships and patronage over the last several years! You’ve all been fantastic!”