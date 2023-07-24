LISTEN: Nooze Hounds: Brad Panovich Talks Climate Science

When Ryan last spoke to Brad Panovich in 2018, WCNC’s chief meteorologist said he was still hopeful for the future despite warning signs that the unprecedented effects of climate change were on our doorstep.

“It’s scary but hope is not lost. I think it can be scary if you think about it, if we don’t do something about it and we don’t change things, but I can also see where we can make a difference,” he said back then.

Five years later, Ryan had the chance to check up on that optimism. On episode 77 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, Brad Panovich discusses climate change and recent weather events worldwide and in Charlotte, including heat waves and air quality issues due to wildfires.

Panovich also tells Ryan what it’s like to report on weather and the effects of climate change in an age of misinformation and social media trolling, then dives into what measures can still be taken to curb climate change and mitigate the effects that are already happening.

The two also talk about Panovich’s come-up, from becoming obsessed with weather as a child in Ohio during the blizzard of ’78 to his first internship in Dayton to his gig in New Orleans, which saw him flying through no less than four hurricanes. He also touches on the transition that’s been made in his profession from failed anchors handling the weather reports to certified meteorologists.

