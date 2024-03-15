Nooze Hounds: Kenny Robinson with Freedom Fighting Missionaries

On episode 86 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, I spoke to Kenny Robinson, founder and executive director of Freedom Fighting Ministries, about his recent purchase of two acres in University City that will host his organization’s first housing development for justice-involved families, a historic milestone for the city of Charlotte.

The $1 million land deal, finalized on Feb. 29, makes Freedom Fighting Missionaries (FFM) the first Black-founded reentry organization in Charlotte to own land and create housing for public use.

The news came after FFM was awarded $2 million in funding by Charlotte City Council in September 2023, plus another $2 million from Mecklenburg County to create supportive housing for individuals reentering society after incarceration and those who have been impacted by the justice system.

FFM had originally planned to build two developments near one another, but a 16-unit project proposed on the property of The Grove Presbyterian Church was withdrawn due to backlash from neighbors at Charlotte City Council meetings last summer.

Read more: Freedom Fighting Missionaries Purchases Land for First Development

FFM plans to break ground on the new 24-unit housing complex located on Sardony Lane this summer. The complex will be designated to serve families, offering two- and three-bedroom units for criminal-justice-involved families earning 30% to 80% of the average median income with onsite supportive services.

The new episode is a follow up to a February 2021 episode of Nooze Hounds in which Robinson and Kris Axhoj of Axhoj Enterprises, both of whom had collaborated with the Charlotte-based Home Again Foundation on an affordable-housing development in north Charlotte, discussed affordable housing options in Charlotte and the city’s housing crisis.

Robinson will partner with Axhoj once again to construct the new development in University City.

