Nooze Hounds: Héctor Vaca of Action NC Talks Immigration in Charlotte

On episode 82 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, I spoke with Héctor Vaca, training director and immigrant justice director with local advocacy organization Action NC, to discuss how issues around immigration in Charlotte overlap with housing, policing and more.

We also discussed Héctor’s recent trip to Washington D.C. with the Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM), which held its annual Membership Assembly with more than 113 members from 26 states, including Action NC.

FIRM called on Congress and President Joe Biden to keep their promises of immigration reform. “It has been over 37 years since Congress has taken meaningful action to fix our harmfully outdated immigration laws,” read an Oct. 4 release from FIRM.

FIRM is demanding that Congress and the Biden Administration take substantial action by:

● Offering a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants, including Deferred

Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

holders

● Extending and re-designating TPS for several countries, including El Salvador,

Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Nepal, Cameroon, Mali, Mauritania, the Democratic

Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Nigeria, as well as extending Deferred

Enforced Departure(DED) to Colombia

● Providing more legal pathways for migrants that are open, fair, and accessible

● Ending the militarization of our borders

● Stopping deportations and

● Closing all detention centers

While in Washington, FIRM met with members of Congress to ask them to take action and support S.2606 and H.R. 1511, also known as the “registry” bills, which would provide permanent residence and a pathway to citizenship for longtime residents.

On Sept. 28, more than 200 immigrant activists gathered in front of the White House to demand that President Biden keep his promise to migrant communities and that he take swift, bold action. Activists blocked the sidewalk in front of the White House and hung a banner on the fence, which resulted in the arrest of 10 activists, including

members of FIRM leadership.

You can check out Vaca’s photography at his solo exhibit titled Pandemic: Year One, set to open Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at the OBRA Collective gallery in the VAPA Center.

