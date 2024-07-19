Nooze Hounds: NC House Rep-Elect Jordan Lopez

In episode 92 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, I talk to Jordan Lopez, NC House Rep-elect for the 112th district in east Charlotte. We discuss Lopez’s choice to enter the political arena at age 25, what his priorities will be once he takes office, and a number of other topics pertaining to the upcoming elections.

NC Rep. Tricia Cotham currently represents District 112, though after her April 2023 switch to the Republican Party, it became apparent that she could no longer keep her seat there. As a part of the Republican-led redistricting efforts of October 2023, they redrew her district, detaching Matthews and Mint Hill, where Cotham lives, from the Democratic stronghold of east Charlotte, where Lopez grew up and still lives.

On the podcast, I talk to Lopez about how this chain of events led him to enter the race at the suggestions of others. He ended up facing no opposition in the Democratic primary nor the upcoming general election, which is how he has come to win his election to early.

We talked about the young wave of candidates and leadership within the local and statewide Democratic Party, from Mecklenburg County party chair Drew Kromer to state chair Anderson Clayton. Lopez, now 26 years old, shared his thoughts on President Joe Biden as he’s faced increased calls to step down as the 2024 Democratic nominee.

