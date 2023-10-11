One South and Charlotte Athletic Club Unveil Plans for New Uptown Fitness Center

One South, a 40-story office tower at Trade & Tryon in Uptown Charlotte, announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Charlotte Athletic Club (CAC), with plans for a $2-million renovation of the former CAC space, to be rebranded One Athletics.

The high-end upgrades will transform the existing 30,000-square-foot facility into a modern fitness and wellness space, according to a release sent out on Tuesday, including the first pickleball courts inside the I-277 loop.

In addition to the pickleball courts, renovations include a refinished basketball court, updated Functional Training Zone and luxury finishes along with cardio and strength equipment from Precor, TRX, Dynamic, FreeMotion, Woodway and Peloton, according to the release.

The pickleball and basketball courts feature social viewing areas. The women’s locker room will be expanded and both full-service luxury locker rooms will be modernized with keyless entry lockers, upgraded showers, finishes and towel service.

One Athletics will also be fully programmed with boutique classes such as yoga, Pilates and strength training, as well as personal training and digital content. It will be integrated with Onsite, One South’s hospitality management and technology platform, allowing tenants to reserve courts and classes directly through its app.

“We’re thrilled to present our newly renovated gym with top-notch finishes and upgrades,” said Donnie Johnson, co-owner of One Athletics. “Our commitment to excellence shines through every detail, from state-of-the-art equipment to an inspiring atmosphere. We can’t wait for members to experience the enhanced offerings at Uptown’s premier fitness center.”

Renovations will begin early next month and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The One Athletics announcement comes shortly after completion of One South’s $7-million renovation of Three, its 22,000-square-foot tenant amenity experience encompassing the third floor.

The renovations included a retractable glass wall creating an indoor/outdoor terrace overlooking Trade and Tryon. The building’s plaza connects to uptown’s Overstreet Mall, and includes popular retailers like Walgreens, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.

“Both Three and One Athletics deliver an enhanced and integrated workplace experience for tenants — from social programming to massage therapy to networking on the pickleball court to nutrition consulting — to provide work-life balance,” read Tuesday’s release.

Since 2015, a total of $100 million has been spent to renovate One South’s lobby, plaza and exterior façade, including new street-level retail such as Eddie V’s, Tupelo Honey, and Devon & Blakely.