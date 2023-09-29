POPLAR Tapas Announces Permanent Closing in Fourth Ward

Fans of popular Fourth Ward restaurant POPLAR Tapas will have just another week to visit the Fourth Ward establishment, as the owners on Thursday announced they will be shutting the doors there for good following service on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Co-owners Lucia Zapata Griffith and Bruno Macchiavello opened the restaurant in 2016. In a release on Thursday, they expressed their gratitude to neighbors and patrons.

“The journey over these seven years has been remarkable, filled with cherished memories and unparalleled community support,” their statement read.

Learn more: Getting a Taste of Historic Poplar Tapas, Wine & Spirits

However, the duo did announce that their journey together in the culinary industry is not over. Thursday’s release stated that they plan to announce a new venture in the coming months.

“This is not a goodbye but a brief interlude,” Griffith and Macchiavello said in a joint statement. “We ask our patrons and the community to stay tuned for an exciting new dining experience that will continue POPLAR’s legacy of building community around the table.”

POPLAR Tapas will be open during their regular hours this week and next, as Griffith and Macchiavello ask patrons to join them in bidding farewell to the restaurant with a celebration scheduled for Oct. 6 and 7, during which they’ll celebrate their last weekend of business with live music and bottles of wine for sale from their inventory.

Griffith, a Charlotte architect, and executive chef Bruno Macchiavello, built their vision for POPLAR around the influence of their respective upbringings in Peru. They often collaborated with chef Edwin Cruz on pop-ups like the popular Crystals & Cocktails event he hosted in 2020.

POPLAR Tapas is located in a historic landmark, the Morrison House, which Griffith helped to preserve and restore. Named after the Morrison family who owned the property from 1906 to 1949, the house was owned and occupied by descendants of Dr. Robert Hall Morrison, founder and first president of Davidson College and an early Presbyterian pastor.