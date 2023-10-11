Queen City Nerve Newsletter Archive
2023
SEPTEMBER
September 29, 2023: The “at-risk” asterisk
September 27, 2023: A community at odds
September 25, 2023: I just need to shut my mouth
September 22, 2023: Always Singhin’ a different song
September 20, 2023: The labor movement in our own backyard
September 18, 2023: We do not operate behind closed doors
September 15, 2023: Tonight, we fest!
September 13, 2023: The primary colors
September 11, 2023: Smoke ’em if ya autumn
September 8, 2023: An inspiration to Charlotte’s community
September 6, 2023: Second Ward will never be broken
September 4, 2023: The BEST time of the year
September 1, 2023: Can we get some air in here?
AUGUST
August 30, 2023: From the bottom of our hearts
August 28, 2023: ‘It’s right there, plain as day for anyone to see’
August 25, 2023: When conservatives control the school
August 23, 2023: The unmissable municipals
August 21, 2023: Know what your church leaders are up to
August 18, 2023: It’s the Charlotte-ness of our network
August 16, 2023: These Story Hours are anything but a drag
August 14, 2023: Let’s be friendly this week
August 11, 2023: So much for the histamine-tolerant left
August 9, 2023: Fresh from cutting the room floor
August 7, 2023: You are art
August 4, 2023: What does growth even mean?
August 2, 2023: All we can do is talk about it
JULY
July 31, 2023: A festival for musicians, by musicians
July 28, 2023: It’s always been about the music
July 26, 2023: A big Plus for Plaza Midwood
July 24, 2023: Don’t be such a conspiritualist
July 21, 2023: Taking action in the affirmative direction
July 19, 2023: Show me the infooooo!!!
July 17, 2023: Haylo … ’round her head
July 14, 2023: It’s not the controversy, it’s the communication
July 12, 2023: The place where Pride Month lasts all summer
July 10, 2023: The myth of the ‘model minority’
July 7, 2023: What more is in store for your summer?
July 5, 2023: Let’s go to the opera
July 3, 2023: Contextual drunken genius
JUNE
June 30, 2023: Fightin’ words on a Friday morning
June 26, 2023: All within a 15-minute neighborhood
June 23, 2023: Not another Eastland update
June 21, 2023: When the political becomes grossly personal
June 19, 2023: Burnt out not burned away
June 16, 2023: What does it really mean to protect children?
June 14, 2023: The indie collectors who keep culture alive in Charlotte
June 12, 2023: I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!
June 9, 2023: The kids are not alright
June 7, 2023: A measured message to fall on deaf ears
June 5, 2023: Get out there and do something with yourself
June 2, 2023: Don’t monkey with the funky
MAY
May 31, 2023: What is that fishy smell?
May 29, 2023: What does it mean to do the real work?
May 26, 2023: Shut up and let the experts talk
May 24, 2023: Be wary of the so-called patriots
May 22, 2023: A Charlottean to Marvel at
May 19, 2023: You ever been to a Squirt Party?
May 17, 2023: A Charlotte cemetery with skeletons in the closet
May 15, 2023: This might be a hot take
May 12, 2023: A little more context for your hyper-localized mind
May 10, 2023: It’s a preservation party
May 5, 2023: A bright spot in a dark season
May 3, 2023: NoDa prepares to say goodbye to the Y
May 1, 2023: A historic decision in Elizabeth
APRIL
April 28, 2023: It’s more than a culture war
April 26, 2023: We’ve been duped again, folks
April 24, 2023: It’s nut-droppin’ season
April 21, 2023: If you Manoj, ya know
April 19, 2023: A race to the bottom between the Carolinas
April 17, 2023: A time for Democratic introspection
April 14, 2023: From one independent to another
April 12, 2023: It’s always the right time to talk about it
April 7, 2023: When lawmakers overdo the overdose response
April 5, 2023: Struggling to keep arts in the ‘arts district’
April 3, 2023: What Mike has done for NC goes beyond basketball
MARCH
March 31, 2023: You need to recognize when you’re being misinformed
March 29, 2023: Keep Black culture alive on Beatties Ford
March 27, 2023: He puts the wear and tear in what Hollywood wears
March 24, 2023: The most thankless work in a clout-obsessed world
March 22, 2023: We live in a book-starved city
March 20, 2023: When will Eastland Yards be a thing?
March 17, 2023: Don’t fall into the St. Paddy’s trap
March 15, 2023: Happy kevättalvi to all who celebrate
March 13, 2023: ‘Relevant, timely, well-researched, contextual, and human’
March 10, 2023: Meet the real angels in the outfield
March 8, 2023: Another business prepares to leave Plaza Midwood
March 6, 2023: NoDa lands its most-needed amenity (not a grocery store)
March 3, 2023: Get a deeper look behind these prison walls
March 1, 2023: I want to meet all the members!
FEBRUARY
February 27, 2023: Where have all the lesbian bars gone?
February 24, 2023: What’s in your personal museum?
February 22, 2023: A man with a camera, a bus and a troubled past
February 20, 2023: Kudzu makes a lousy biofuel but a good beer
February 17, 2023: Charlotte’s greatest storyteller returns with two new projects
February 15, 2023: A property with a checkered past
February 13, 2023: Ransom Hunter was a local hero of Black history
February 10, 2023: Caroline Calouche runs a family circus
February 8, 2023: Do it for the scene, not to be seen
February 6, 2023: Karie the Curious strikes again
February 3, 2023: The road to gentrification is paved with good intentions
February 1, 2023: A hometown kid from east Charlotte makes good
JANUARY
January 30, 2023: A cheers to Queen City Nerve’s contributors (and liquor)
January 27, 2023: The man who makes things with mushrooms
January 25, 2023: Black art advocates offer platforms where none once existed
January 23, 2023: Dangerous Conditions in NC Jails are not Being Addressed
January 20, 2023: Mo’ Money for the People
January 18, 2023: Free Spirit Farm finally has its future in place
January 16, 2023: ‘Nothing is off limits and nothing’s gonna offend me.’
January 13, 2023: We should all be making unattainable goals
January 11, 2023: It’s the same script on a different day
January 9, 2023: Tracking deaths on Charlotte’s roads
January 6, 2023: Wines, dines and dad joke lines
January 4, 2023: Another one bites the dust in Plaza Midwood
January 2, 2023: They can’t take everything out of Plaza Midwood
This work by Queen City Nerve is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.