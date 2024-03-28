Nooze Hounds: Charlotte City Council Rep Reneé Johnson

On episode 87 of the Nooze Hounds podcast, I spoke to Reneé Johnson, District 4 representative on Charlotte City Council. Johnson’s district covers the northeastern part of the city, including University City, Mallard Creek, Highland Creek and the Northlake Mall area.

On the podcast, we discuss Johnson’s work in advocacy around traumatic brain injuries and reentry support. Johnson is the founder and executive director of Triumph Services, an organization designed to provide behavioral health services to survivors of trauma, including but not limited to acquired brain injury.

At Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting, Johnson read a proclamation recognizing March 2024 as Brain Injury Awareness Month in Charlotte.

We also discussed happenings at Monday night’s meeting, specifically a presentation in which Planning Director Alyson Craig introduced changes that city staff is recommending to the Unified Development Ordinance around where triplexes are allowed to be built, among other things.

Read more: Council Quickies: Proposed Changes to the Unified Development Ordinance

In 2022, Johnson was one of four council members who voted against the Unified Development Ordinance, citing concerns with the policy that allows duplexes and triplexes in neighborhoods that were at the time zoned specifically for single-family housing. The UDO was passed that night and went into effect in June 2023.

On the podcast, we revisit those concerns in context of what has occurred over the last nine months, specifically during the most recent zoning meeting, for which residents showed up in force to push back against proposed developments in two locations in south Charlotte — both of which outside of Johnson’s district, to be clear.

Remember you can catch us on Spotify and other places where you find podcasts, and be sure to check out Queen City Podcast Network for a slew of other great Charlotte podcasts that aren't quite as good as ours but pretty damn close.