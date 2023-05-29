Health CareNews & Opinion

A Guide to Sexual and Reproductive Health Resources for NC Teens

Map of resources includes Planned Parenthoods, LGBTQ+ centers, health departments, schools and nonprofits

A table with baby clothes and supplies
High Point Central High School’s baby closet, that contains resources to support teen mothers at the school. (Courtesy of Sonya Rush)

It’s an uncertain time for teenagers in North Carolina to be navigating sexual and reproductive health.

After the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year, the right to abortion is at risk — the state legislature just passed a law that would restrict abortion access by limiting in-clinic abortions after 12 weeks and medication abortions after 10 weeks. (Abortion will remain legal for a few more months for the first 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina, which has turned the state into a top destination for people seeking abortions from states where the procedure is banned or heavily restricted).

In addition, state legislation regarding sex education has not been updated since 2009, and the pandemic has forced the shutdown of long-standing state sexual and reproductive health nonprofits like Shift NC.

North Carolina’s teen birth rate ranks 32nd in the nation, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2020, state data show that 7,749 teenagers aged 15-19 in North Carolina had a reported pregnancy.

Kristen Carroll, the NC Department of Health and Human Service’s (NCDHHS) reproductive health branch head, said a lot of North Carolina’s teen pregnancy work started in the 1980s.

North Carolina’s teen birth rate started to decline in the 1990s and fell 62% from 1996 to 2015, following a national trend.

The NCDHHS is able to fund resources toward preventing adolescent pregnancy and supporting teens who are pregnant through Teen Pregnancy and Prevention Initiatives (TPPI). TPPI provides application-based funding to organizations and schools across North Carolina, like local health departments, teen parenting programs in high schools, and nonprofits that provide additional support.

TPPI also funds a Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) to educate teens on abstinence, contraception, sexually transmitted infections, and healthy relationships. This is in line with North Carolina’s 2009 Healthy Youth Act that updated sex education to be more comprehensive, but mandates abstinence and monogamous, heterosexual relationships as the standard for teens.

North Carolina ranks among the highest rates in the country for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like chlamydia and gonorrhea. Teens aged 15-19 made up 25.3% of total newly diagnosed chlamydia cases and 16.1% of newly diagnosed gonorrhea cases in 2021, according to NCDHHS reports.

Education NC compiled a map of resources for teenagers in North Carolina navigating sexual and reproductive health in 2023. These resources include Planned Parenthoods, LGBTQ+ centers, local health departments and school systems, and community nonprofits that provide sex education materials, support for pregnant and parenting teens, sexual health screenings, and more.

In the Charlotte area, they include Against All Odds Empowerment Center, Safe Journey, Time Out Youth, MiraVia, and Planned Parenthood – Charlotte Health Center.

The sexual and reproductive health resources on this list were referred to Education NC by people in the community doing the work, or are funded by TPPI. If you have another resource to share, let Education NC know.

This story originally published online at EducationNC.

