Resident Culture Announces Third Location in Market at 7th Street

Resident Culture Brewing Co. announced yet another expansion on Monday, informing customers that they plan to open a new location in the former Tank’s Tap space at The Market at 7th Street in Uptown later this summer.

The 300-square-foot bar will include 12 beers on tap as well as retail coolers with cans that can be purchased to go. The brewery plans to move to a larger space in The Market — 1,200 square feet including a patio — in late 2024, according to a release on Monday.

The nonprofit market, which announced a rebranding from 7th Street Public Market in 2021, features 12 unique Charlotte businesses, including Not Just Coffee, Orrman’s Cheese Shop, Assorted Table Wine & Shop, and Jimmy Pearls, which Resident Culture has collaborated with on beer-pairing dinners in the past.

The Market at 7th Street is a mission-based nonprofit that combines culinary and retail innovation, economic opportunity, and a sense of belonging. The Market has three goals: to incubates new food and retail businesses, to support economic mobility through entrepreneurship, and to builds community wellness as a welcoming commons for all. More than 35 businesses have opened at the market since its inception in 2011, including eight women-owned and seven minority-owned concepts.

“We’ve worked closely with Center City Partners in the past, and when the opportunity presented itself to be a staple in The Market at 7th Street, we decided to jump on it,” Resident Culture co-owner Philip McLamb said in Monday’s release. “We believe in the revitalization and comeback of Uptown, and want to do our part to help make it happen. We also believe in the mission of The Market at 7th Street and feel it aligns with Resident Culture’s core values.”

“Not only does the Resident Culture team represent the local entrepreneurial spirit, their history of collaborating with local chefs is a perfect match for our mission as a not-for-profit culinary incubator,” added Salem Suber, executive director of The Market at 7th Street.

Founded in 2017 with its first location on Central Avenue, Resident Culture opened a second location in South End in 2021. In February 2023, El Toro Bruto expanded its operations inside Resident Culture’s South End location into a full-service dining experience. The restaurant’s chef and founder Hector González-Mora was named Best Chef in Queen City Nerve’s 2022 Best in the Nest issue.