TYPEY Marks Sarah Blumenthal’s First Foray Into Singer/Songwriter Territory

Local musician Sarah Blumenthal, known for her work with indie rock bands Faye and Alright, dropped “just thinking,” the first single from her new solo project TYPEY, on March 19, with plans to release a new self-titled EP on April 16.

While Blumenthal has dabbled with performing solo songs before, TYPEY is her first foray into singer-songwriter territory, pulling inspiration from Squirrel Flower, Lomelda and Julien Baker.

According to Blumenthal, TYPEY emerged as a way for her to release the music she’s been holding onto because it didn’t quite fit the vibes of her other musical endeavors.

“TYPEY is a collection of songs written over years that never felt at home with any of my bands,” Blumenthal stated in a release announcing the new project. “Each song stemming from a moment in time and an emotion that has haunted me for probably too long. Too personal or too raw, now they can stand on their own and let people have a level of honesty from me that I’m still truly uncomfortable with. I hope this feels like walking past your neighbor’s house at night, and just for a moment, trying to figure out what’s playing on their TV.”

Unlike her previous work with Faye, which consists of high-energy guitar riffs and rapping drums, Blumenthal gives her take on sad girl hours with “just thinking,” TYPEY’s first single. The song’s dreamy vocals and ethereal bass lines couple with heartbreaking lyrics to evoke the feelings that come with looking back at a memory, being transported back in time, feeling exactly what you felt in that moment all over again.

“This song is so visceral to me, it’s easy to leapfrog off of a memory that hangs in your head like a deep fog and turn that into a more tangible thought, or a song,” Blumenthal said of the song. “When I think about this one, still, I’m teleported back to standing outside a bar staring at the brick wall and my brain just going into overdrive trying to come up with something to soothe.

“You end up digging far enough into past patterns and go down a rabbit hole and find yourself somewhere that makes sense but you don’t really want,” she continued. “There’s comfort there but it’s saccharine, you can keep it for a little bit but you know it’s going to make you sick.”

Blumenthal addresses the gut-wrenching feeling of looking back on the memory of a relationship that’s changed, longing for the “good times” — even if the relationship wasn’t all that great to begin with. Why remember the bad times when we can look back at our past with rosy hues to taint it?

“I still dream about you/ even though I don’t want to/ Last night you were singing me to sleep/ Your voice carried over everything,” Blumenthal sings. “I’m so close I could call you/ I know I shouldn’t/ You wouldn’t answer anyway…”

At the end of the day, Blumenthal wants her listeners to feel connected to her and know that their emotions are valid and they are not alone.

“I think a lot of the time we’re all just seeking connection and how we do whether it’s through music or art or whatever other medium or means you use, we’re all just trying to connect,” she told Queen City Nerve.

There is certainly no shortage of connections happening in Blumenthal’s orbit, as TYPEY marks the fifth project she’s involved in locally.

That includes Alright, the band she launched with husband and fellow Self Aware Records co-founder Joshua Robbins; Faye, in which she switches over to bass; and QUAD, a five-piece indie rock group made up of all three Faye members plus Phillip Wheeler of Junior Astronomers and Evan Plante (Escapists, Light the Fuse and Run).

Then there’s The Raccoons, another project she launched this year with Robbins, which she describes as a platform for the couple to meet their goal of releasing new music every month this year without concern for the response.

“It seems like everything is really just like a flash in the pan and people pay attention for 5 seconds and then they move on to the next thing, and sometimes that can hurt your feelings when you spend a lot of time on something and you release it and then it just kind of fades into the background,” Blumenthal told Queen City Nerve.

“So we’re trying to break out of that and just get back to doing it because we love to do it and doing it because the work is so rewarding and not necessarily just the response or the outcome.”

But does the amount of projects on her plate ever become overwhelming? According to Blumenthal, she’ll make room for more before she cuts anything out.

“I’ve learned that playing in four bands is probably too many bands, but I’ll probably play in another one before I stop playing in any of the ones that I’m already in,” she said. “I just love to play music with my friends.”