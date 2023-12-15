Queen City Nerve Sponsored Content Guidelines

Queen City Nerve follows these guidelines for custom content in order to ensure full disclosure and transparency. We will always:

Clearly label sponsored content

Ensure that all sponsored content is held to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, accountability, accuracy and responsibility

Ensure that the reader understands the source and sponsor of the content

Use real names with all work

Disclose all potential conflicts of interest, both to the client before accepting the assignment and to the reader in the final work

Report and write stories with fairness and honesty

Employ distinct design/labeling so readers don’t confuse sponsored content and editorial content

Ensure that websites/online channels will be updated in a responsible and timely manner

Reserve the right to approve or reject content to guide against conflicts of interest or potentially harmful alliances

Sponsored Content is not intended to in any way mislead the reader into thinking they are reading editorial content.

Types of Queen City Nerve Sponsored Content:

Advertorial:

Content submitted by an advertiser. Can be either written by advertiser or written (re-written) by Queen City Nerve editorial staff. Generally promotes specific advertiser brands and topics dictated by the advertiser. All advertorial is edited by a professional editor on Queen City Nerve’s staff.

How to recognize advertorial:

In print: Different typeface than editorial content. Clearly marked “ADVERTISING” at the top of the article or content box.

Online: Clearly marked “ADVERTISING” on front of site and on top of article/content.

Custom Content:

Content that is produced by the Queen City Nerve editorial staff to inform or entertain a specific audience segment and is sponsored by an advertiser with interest in reaching that particular audience.

The Queen City Nerve editorial staff are solely responsible for the research, writing and production of custom content.

How to recognize custom content:

In print: Different typeface than editorial content. Clearly marked “custom sponsored content” at the top of the article or content box.

Online: Clearly marked “Custom sponsored content” on front of site and on top of article/content.

Sponsored Editorial Content:

Content of an entertaining or informative nature produced by the Queen City Nerve editorial staff that lends itself to potential sponsorship without in any way compromising credibility. Clients have no input in the production, editing or voice of sponsored editorial content, nor will they have access to the content prior to its publication.

How to recognize sponsored editorial content:

In print: The content will have the same typeface as other editorial content. There will be a separate box near the sponsored editorial content specifically listing the sponsor(s).

Online: Sponsorship information will always appear with any content produced by the editorial department.

Advertorial Client Content Policy

Articles should be no less than 350 words, and no longer than 1,200 words.

Bylines may read as desired by the client, while a small disclaimer below the byline and above the article content will label the article as paid content.

All submitted paid content is subject to fact-checking and editorial revisions by the Queen City Nerve editorial staff to ensure integrity of the content and to assist the client in sharing through the voice of our publication.