Local Legal Advocacy Group Offers Tax Advice for Sports Bettors

With the rapid growth of gambling in North Carolina since its legalization in March, the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy (CCLA) has introduced new resources to help sports bettors navigate the growing realm of sports betting.

With the launch of eight online sportsbooks in North Carolina in March and an estimated wager total of over $659 million in the first month of legalized sports betting alone, CCLA aims to help gamblers manage tax implications through its North Carolina Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic.

The organization is bringing to light aspects of legalized sports betting that gamblers may not know, including the importance of keeping accurate records of their gambling activities, their gambling income’s impact on public benefits, and their responsibilities as taxpayers.

Queen City Nerve poured over the information shared in a video put together by CCLA, as well as a number of other resources the organization shared, to put together some bullet points that could be helpful to residents who are new to sports betting.

The way a person reports their gambling income on taxes can vary depending on one’s classification as a gambler; professional gamblers engage in gambling as a trade or business and do so regularly for income while casual gamblers engage “occasionally” with no intention of it becoming a livelihood.

Professional gamblers should report all gambling income through a Schedule C classification, while casual gamblers should report their earnings through Schedule 1 on line 8b while filling out their tax returns.

You can earn itemized deductions for your gambling losses through federal tax returns but not through North Carolina state returns. That said, your loss deductions cannot exceed your reported winnings. So, if you won $100 while gambling but lost $1,000, you can only deduct $100 in losses.

As seen in eligibility for loss deductions, documentation of gambling activity is critical.

To have an accurate tax record, you must record the exact date when any given gambling event occurred, specify the type of bet or game played (slot machines, poker, betting, lottery tickets), document where the gambling took place (for online gambling, note the name of the sportsbook or online casino), and record the amounts won or lost in each gambling session.

If applicable, list the names of individuals present during the gambling activity in case of an audit.

Forms used in keeping records of one’s gambling include W-2G, 5754 and wagering tickets. Bank statements, payment slips and win-loss records can also be used to compile records.

Keeping such documents and records can ensure the existence of proof in case of IRS verification requests such as audits, as well as maintaining your eligibility for loss deductions.

All gambling winnings, including those from gambling in other states, must be included on North Carolina state returns.

Gambling income can also affect eligibility for public benefits programs. Many public benefit programs use your adjusted gross income (AGI) from your tax return to determine eligibility, and gambling winnings increase your AGI, potentially pushing your income over the threshold for eligibility for certain programs.

CCLA identified public benefits such as Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and subsidies for marketplace health insurance plans as those for which gambling winnings may affect eligibility.

With FNS, increased AGI from winnings can disqualify you. Income changes like gambling winnings must be reported to your local FNS office.

Medicaid eligibility is based on household income relative to the federal poverty level, and gambling winnings also affect eligibility. SSI benefits, designed for low-income individuals who are elderly, blind or disabled, are impacted by any increase in income, which can include gambling winnings.

Subsidies for marketplace health insurance plans, including premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions, are based on estimated annual income. Increased AGI from gambling winnings can reduce your subsidy or make you ineligible.

Some programs will adjust benefits every month, so reporting gambling winnings can result in an immediate decrease or termination of benefits for that month. Others may decide eligibility annually based on the previous year’s income.

Specific rules apply to gambling winnings and losses for non-citizens. Generally, non-residents cannot deduct gambling losses and winnings are taxable unless exempted by treaty. According to CCLA, there are exemptions for residents of Canada.

To contact CCLA, call 980-353-3530. Resources offered by CCLA are informational and not to be taken as legal or tax advice.