The Nerve’s 2023 Guide to Summer Events in Charlotte

More than 200 concerts, festivals, shows, markets and sports games to fill your calendar

Q.C. Nerve Staff June 5, 2023
Attendees listen to live music in First Ward Park.
Attendees listen to live music during a Sundown Sounds event in First Ward Park. (Courtesy of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation)

They say spring goes out like a lamb, but in this case it went out like a … winter? Despite a cold and rainy Memorial Day weekend in the Queen City, real summer doesn’t start until June 21, and we’re sure the sharp, soggy holiday that was supposed to mark the unofficial start of the summer season was just a fluke. Get ready for a hot summer, with no shortage of things to do to enjoy it.

Live Music

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd.

June 24: Weezer
June 27: Big Time Rush
June 28: Shania Twain
June 29: Peso Pluma
July 2: KIDZ BOP
July 11: Matchbox Twenty
July 19: Boy George w/ Culture Club
July 22: Sam Hunt
July 23: Mudvayne
July 28: Jodeci w/ SWV
July 29: Post Malone
July 30: Lil Durk
July 31: Disturbed
August 6: Bret Michaels
August 8: Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort
August 9: Foreigner
August 10: Jason Aldean
August 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
August 12: RÜFÜS DU SOL
August 13: Pentatonix
August 16: 50 Cent
August 18: The Offspring w/ Simple Plan and Sum 41
August 22: The Smashing Pumpkins
September 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ ZZ Top
September 9: Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident
September 14: ODESZA
September 19: Avenged Sevenfold w/ Falling In Reverse
September 23: Eric Church

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

June 22: Two Friends
June 23: Straight No Chaser
June 24: Melanie Martinez
June 25: Peter Frampton
July 4: Don Toliver
July 15: Young the Giant w/ Milky Chance
July 18: Yellowcard
July 19: Louis Tomlinson
July 24: Maggie Rogers
July 29: Walker Hayes
July 30: Manchester Orchestra w/ Jimmy Eat World
August 1: Counting Crows w/ Dashboard Confessional
August 3: Dirty Heads
August 5: Jason Mraz
August 7: Lindsey Stirling
August 15-16: Tyler Childers w/ S.G. Goodman
August 25: Parker McCollum
September 2: 3 Doors Down
September 8: Caamp
September 16: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

The Fillmore

820 Hamilton St.

June 21: Jesse & Joy
June 30: Larry June
July 7: The Struts
July 28: A Flock of Seagulls w/ Strangelove
August 2: Social Distortion
August 10: Parliament-Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
August 11: Toosii
August 12: Death Grips
August 22: JVKE
August 27: Clutch
September 6: Coheed and Cambria w/ Deafheaven
September 10: Bishop Briggs w/ MisterWives
September 13: Weyes Blood

The Underground

820 Hamilton St.

June 26: Animals As Leaders
July 8: LPB Poody
July 14: Yung Pinch
July 15: Killer Mike
August 17: Tom Keifer
August 18: Ocean Alley
September 7: Soulja Boy
September 10: Delain
September 19: Owl City
September 20: OhGeesy
September 22: Joy Oladokun

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E. Independence Blvd.

June 24: Grupo Frontera
July 16: 85 South Show Live
August 11: Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake

Ovens Auditorium

2700 E. Independence Blvd.

June 26: Tori Amos
August 12: Marca MP
August 20: Matute
August 27: Bronco
September 2: Intocable
September 19: Becky G

Spectrum Center

333 E. Trade St.

June 30: Banda MS
July 2: Alicia Keys
July 6: Santa Fe Klan
July 9: LL Cool J
July 14: Blink-182
July 16: Erykah Badu
August 29: Guns N’ Roses
September 5: $uicideboy$
September 12: Lil Baby
September 15: Bert Kreischer (comedy)
September 22-23: Drake

Bank of America Stadium

800 S. Mint St.

July 15: Luke Combs
August 9: Beyoncé

U.S. National Whitewater Center

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

The U.S. Whitewater Center’s River Jam features live music on an outdoor stage every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. from May through September. Genres span roots rock, Americana, bluegrass, folk and funk. Other activities include yoga, open-water swims and, of course, whitewater rafting. Admission is free aside from parking.

Family Night at the Movies

June 25 |  8:15 p.m. | Symphony Park | Free-$20

The Charlotte Symphony plays magical musical moments from family films such as Encanto, The Wizard of Oz, Frozen and others.

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs at Symphony Park
Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs at Symphony Park (Photo by Patrick Schneider Photography)

Celebrate America

July 2 | 8:15 p.m. | Symphony Park | Free-$20

The Charlotte Symphony performs patriotic favorites and memorable anthems and marches followed by a fireworks finale.

Fireworks explode in the sky at Symphony Park
Charlotte Symphony performs beneath a firework show during Celebrate America. (Photo by Michael Harding/Genesis Photography Group)

Live at 11

July 7, Aug. 4 & Sept. 1 | 6-9 p.m. | Ballantyne’s Backyard | $10, free for 5 and under

Various artists perform in this outdoor concert series on the first Friday of each month from July through September. Food trucks will be on site.

People listen to live music in Ballantyne's Backyard
Live at 11 at Ballantyne’s Backyard. (Courtesy of Northwood Office)

Summer Breeze

July 20 & Aug. 17 | 6-8 p.m. | Embrace Sculpture – MoRA | Free

A signature event by Monroe Road Advocates, aka MoRA, showcasing local singer-songwriters at the Embrace Sculpture in front of Edge City Brewery.

Sundown Sounds

June 22-Aug. 24 | 7-9 p.m. | Various locations | Free

A summer music concert series by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation that takes place at various park locations across the county.

A band plays music to a crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Sundown Sounds at Romare Bearden Park. (Courtesy of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation)

Arts, Culture & Retail

Belk Theater

130 N. Tryon St.

July 4-16: SIX The Musical
This glitzy, high-energy musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of King Henry VIII, presented as a pop concert.
More: $36.50 and up; dates and times vary

The cast of the musical 'SIX' performs on stage
‘SIX’ (Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts)

July 25-30: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations
Following The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this Broadway musical tells a story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.
More: $25 and up; times vary

The cast of the musical 'Ain't Too Proud' performs on stage
‘Ain’t Too Proud’ (Photo by Emilio Madrid)

August 1-6: To Kill a Mockingbird
A play based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel of the same name, adapted for the stage by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin. Rolling Stone calls it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic.”
More: $25 and up; times vary

Actors perform on stage in the 'To Kill a Mockingbird' play
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

August 8-13: The Book of Mormon
The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.
More: $29.50 and up; times vary

September 1: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert
A screening of the animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a soundtrack composed by Emmy winner Daniel Pemberton that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop.
More: TBA; 8 p.m.

September 12-17: Chicago
After 25 years and a handful of awards, Chicago is still one of the best Broadway musicals — lauded for its universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, plus show-stopping song and dance.
More: $25 and up; times vary

The cast of the musical 'Chicago' performs on stage
‘Chicago’ (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)

Booth Playhouse

130 N. Tryon St.

June 21-30: Charlotte Squawks 18: Barely Legal
The SNL-meets-Broadway cast of Charlotte performers, led by WFAE’s Mike Collins, is back for the 18th year and ready to tackle politics, sports and pop culture in the Queen City.
More: $24.50 and up; dates and times vary

July 1: An Evening With Omari Dillard
Soul violinist Omari Dillard and a band play renditions of R&B classics from artists like SWV; Earth, Wind, & Fire; Alicia Keys; Maxwell; Michael Jackson and others.
More: $55 and up; 8 p.m.

July 8: Geoff Westley w/ Colin Allured
A live collaborative music-making with classical composition by renowned Maestro Geoff Westley from Rome and London combined with novelty and experimentation of UNC alumnus and multi-instrumentalist Colin Allured, followed by a dialogue with listeners.
More: $45 and up; 7:30 p.m.

July 9: A Night of Artistic Renewal Vol. III: History In Living Color
A celebration of Black history through the power of the arts showcasing a talented lineup of spoken-word, dance and visual artists, presented by distinguished spoken word artist and author Dionne D. Hunter.
More: Free; 3 p.m.

July 13-14: The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Touring American comedy troupe The Reduced Shakespeare Company covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere, to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to The Daily Show and Anthony Weiner.
More: $24.50 and up; 7:30 & 8 p.m.

July 15: Burlesque 3000
A modern production featuring professional burlesque dancers from across the country with comedy and music from the “golden age” of jazz by The Uptown Jass Band.
More: $35; 7 & 9:30 p.m.

July 20: Sweet Baby James (James Taylor Tribute)
James Taylor tribute artist Bill Griese visits from Nashville to perform the timeless music of the six-time Grammy winner.
More: $32-$44; 7:30 p.m.

July 29: Joey McIntyre
The acclaimed singer/songwriter, best known as a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block, performs an intimate concert celebrating his iconic career in pop music and Broadway.
More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.

August 6: The Juno Show
Alien drag queen Juno Birch stars in her theatrical one-woman show joined by her plastic puppet daughter.
More: $35-$70; 7 p.m.

August 19: That’s My Jam!
Atlanta’s adrenaline-fueled party band MIXTAPE performs hits from the ‘80s & ‘90s.
More: $38-$48; 8 p.m.

Knight Theater

430 S. Tryon St.

July 14: Melissa Etheridge
Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge (“Come to My Window”) has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.
More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge strums on a guitar
Melissa Etheridge (Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts)

July 15: Take 6
Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Take 6 ​​is a multi-platinum selling sextet that performs gospel, jazz, R&B and pop.
More: $34.50 and up; 8 p.m.

July 19: Jinkx Monsoon
Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon has taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation.
More: $55 and up; 8 p.m.

July 20: Ilana Glazer
Comedian Ilana Glazer co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series Broad City.
More: $37-$47; 8 p.m.

July 25: Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
Legendary trumpet player Herb Alpert performs alongside his wife, singer-songwriter Lani Hall, who recently released a new album Seasons of Love.
More: $34.50 and up; 7:30 p.m.

Husband and wife musicians Herb Alpert and Lani Hall pose together on a couch
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Photo by Dewey Nicks)

July 28: Kavita Krishnamurti Concert
With a career spanning over three decades, renowned Indian playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti has won numerous awards for her soulful renditions in various Indian languages.
More: $45 and up; 7 p.m.

August 6: Avery*Sunshine w/ The Baylor Project
Singer, pianist, and composer Avery*Sunshine’s signature sound mixes soul, jazz, R&B and gospel. She is joined on stage by Jean and Marcus Baylor of jazz duo The Baylor Project.
More: $39.50 and up; 7 p.m.

Musicians Jean and Marcus Baylor pose together
Jean and Marcus Baylor of The Baylor Project.
(Photo by Deneka Peniston)

August 10: Lyle Lovett
Texas-based, Grammy Award-winning musician Lyle Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner.
More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.

August 11: Mary Chapin Carpenter
Mary Chapin Carpenter is an award-winning American country and folk singer-songwriter whose latest album, One Night Lonely, was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the Grammy Awards in 2022.
More: $45 and up; 8 p.m.

August 12: The Bald Brothers
Actors and stand-up comedians Tony Baker and KevOnStage are the comedy duo known as The Bald Brothers.
More: $39.75 and up; 7:30 p.m.

August 13: Boney James
Chart-topping jazz and R&B saxophone player ​​Boney James has been making music since the ‘90s and recently released Detour, his 18th studio album.
More: $49.50 and up; 7 p.m.

August 18: Please Don’t Destroy
Saturday Night Live comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, bring their sketch comedy to the stage.
More: $35 and up; 7 p.m.

August 25: Tony Hinchcliffe
Tony Hinchcliffe is a touring stand-up comedian, writer and host of the podcast Kill Tony.
More: $26.75 and up; 7 p.m.

September 2: A Woman’s Love: The Stage Play
Angela seems to have the perfect life, until she realizes that lies and deception could possibly destroy her families’ upstanding reputation.
More: $59-$79; 7 p.m.

September 9: Small Town Murder
Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman take their hit true-crime podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road.
More: $39.50; 9 p.m.

Ovens Auditorium

2700 E. Independence Blvd.

June 21: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World
A drag production featuring queens from the latest season of reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.
More: $49.50 and up; 8 p.m.

June 23: Franco Escamilla
Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla bases his jokes on his own experiences.
More: $64 and up; 8:30 p.m.

June 25: Her Lies, His Secrets
A Hollywood and African Prestigious Award-winning stage production that’s a whirlwind of drama and suspense as it follows the journey of a married couple standing at a crossroads in their marriage.
More: $45 and up; 3 p.m.

June 29: Trey Kennedy
A viral comedian known for his YouTube and TikTok videos, Trey Kennedy brings his latest material and fan-favorite sketches to life.
More: $29 and up; 8 p.m.

Comedian Trey Kennedy poses in a photoshoot
Trey Kennedy (Courtesy of Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority)

July 21: Russell Peters
Russell Peters is a global comedy superstar, actor and internet sensation who was the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special.
More: $39 and up; 8 p.m.

August 19: Bill Maher
Comedian Bill Maher entertains audiences with his thought-provoking political commentary, controversial opinions on current events and sharp humor.
More: $45 and up; 8 p.m.

Comedian Bill Maher holds a mic while performing on stage
Bill Maher (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

August 25: Chris D’Elia
Comedian Chris D’Elia takes the stage with his signature style of comedic storytelling.
More: $33 and up; 8 p.m.

September 16: Joe Gatto
The improv comedian and actor is best known from the hidden-camera prank TV show Impractical Jokers.
More: $39 and up; 7 p.m.

September 17: Daniel Tosh
A comedian best known from his Comedy Central show Tosh.O and for his deliberately offensive and controversial style of black comedy.
More: $45 and up; 7 p.m.

Headshot of comedian Daniel Tosh
Daniel Tosh (Courtesy of Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority)

Stage Door Theater

155 N. College St.

June 22: Yes And! The Audience Participation Show
An improv show hosted by Queen City Comedy that gets the audience involved and features Charlotte’s own comedy ensemble Now Are The Foxes, plus other guests and comedians.
More: $15; 7:30 p.m.

June 24: AAPG 10-Minute Play Festival
The African American Playwrights Group tells their “stories” through a family friendly and entertaining showcase of vignettes and reading that celebrates Black culture with pride.
More: $10: 3 p.m.

July 21-22: Warren Wolf Plays The History Of Jazz Vibes
Baltimore native vibraphonist Warren Wolf plays a reimagined collage of music from iconic vibe trailblazers like Lionel Hampton, Milt Jackson and Bobby Hutcherson.
More: $20; times vary

August 18-19: Jazz Room Presents: Piano Night
Top jazz pianists play on dueling grand pianos.
More: $20; times vary

August 20: For The Luv Live
A live version of the podcast For The Luv, created by influencers T-Mo and Noble Noah to discuss modern day dating dynamics.
More: $20-$30; 7 p.m.

September 15-16: Jazz Room Presents: Carlos Henriquez and Latin Algorithm
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra bass virtuoso Carlos Henriquez and his all-star ensemble, Latin Algorithm, perform a high-energy, rhythm-filled fusion of Latin and modern jazz with new compositions and selections from Henriquez’s most recent albums.
More: $20; times vary

September 20: Damien Jurado
American singer-songwriter Damien Jurado performs music from Reggae Film Star, his 18th full-length album and second release from his own Maraqopa Records label.
More: $25; 8 p.m.

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

ImaginOn, 300 E. 7th St.

Aug. 23-31: Balloonacy

Three Bone Theatre

The Arts Factory at West End Studios, 1545 W. Trade St.

Aug. 4-19: The Chinese lady

Matthews Playhouse

Fullwood Theatre, 100 E. McDowell St., Matthews

July 14-30: Hello, Dolly!

Charlotte’s Off Broadway

VAPA Center, 700 N. Tryon St.

July 14-16: Readings of Thought For Food
July 29: Reading of The Reflection: The Musical
Aug. 25-26: Readings of As I Remember It
Sept. 7-10: Readings of Cotton to Caviar: Eartha Kitt

QC Concerts

Locations vary

July 29-30: Diana: The Musical (Free Will Craft + Vine)
Aug. 19-20: Hit the Wall (Free Will Craft + Vine)

Wednesday Night Live

Every Wednesday | 5-9 p.m. | Locations vary | Free

Presented by Bank of America, Wednesday Night Live includes free admission to the Mint Museum, Bechtler Museum and Gantt Center every Wednesday, as well as live entertainment or programming at one of the four Levine Center for the Arts institutions each week ranging from dance performances to spoken-word artists to film screenings.

Garden Nights

Thursdays through July 27 | 4-9 p.m. | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden | Free

Free admission to the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on select Thursdays throughout the summer, plus food trucks and either live music or an outdoor movie.

Crossroads Cinema

Thursdays through Aug. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | Camp North End | Free

Every Thursday this summer, catch iconic ‘80s and ‘90s movies like Jaws, Space Jam, The Princess Bride and Big Momma’s House on a jumbo screen with surround sound against the backdrop of the historic Ford building.

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes

Through Sept. 4 | 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m | Discovery Place Science | $20-$44

An exhibit showcasing the evolution of Marvel’s story in print, film and other media through artifacts including costumes, props and original art.

Modernism + Film: Barbicania

June 22 | 7 p.m. | Knight Theatre |$8-$10

A screening of Barbicania — a documentary capturing a month-long immersion in the life of the Barbican Centre and Estate in London, one of the most representative achievements of brutalist architecture.

Durag Festival

June 24 | Camp North End | $40-$115

An annual festival co-founded by Charlotte artist Dammit Wesley that showcases Black fashion, art, music, food and culture.

Girl Tribe Pop Up

June 25 & July 30 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | The Revelry – North End | $5-$15

A curated shopping experience featuring women-led boutiques, beauty brands, jewelers and artists, plus drinks, food and photo ops.

Party in the Park

June 25, July 30 & August 27 | 1-5 p.m. | Mint Museum Randolph | Free

Enjoy free admission to the Mint Museum Randolph, plus food trucks, live music, special programming and a cash bar on the front terrace.

Attendees lounge around the grounds of The Mint Museum Randolph
Attendees lounge around the grounds of The Mint Museum Randolph during Party in the Park. (Courtesy of The Mint Museum)

Front Porch Sundays

July 2, August 6 & September 3 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Atherton Mill | Free

An open-air market that hosts more than 70 local vendors, food trucks and live music all along the Rail Trail at Atherton Mill in the South End.

Nebel’s Alley Night Market

July 8, August 12 & September 9 | 4-9 p.m. | 101 W. Worthington Ave. | Free

An evening of open-air shopping, tasting and entertainment under the iconic Design Center water tower in the South End.

The Vault Opening Celebration

July 15 | 1-3 p.m. | Mint Museum Uptown | Free

The opening of the exhibition The Vault, which features the private collections of four prominent Black Charlotte-based collectors, plus a cash bar and complimentary portrait photography.

Nina and James Jackson stand together
Nina and James Jackson are among the four collector pairs whose collections are featured in The Vault. (Photo by DaRemen J.)

CLT Edge Fest

July 15 | 3-9 p.m. | Charlotte Art League | Free

A festival by Charlotte Street Art Collab that features live painting by local mural artists, DJ, music and dance performances, spoken word, yoga, interactive art experiences, an art scavenger hunt, and food and drink vendors.

Slam Charlotte

July 21 | 8 p.m. | Goodyear Arts | $5

Poets of all levels and backgrounds compete for cash prizes and bragging rights to be the best slam poet.

FabFest

July 21-22 | Times vary | Knight Theater & Central Piedmont Community College | $21.50 and up

A weekend celebration of Beatles music that includes two concerts at the Knight Theater — BritBeat at 8 p.m. on July 21 and Tosco Music Beatles Tribute at 7:30 p.m. on July 22 — and FabFest Daytime, a full day of live music, memorabilia, speakers and activities from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 22 at The Parr Center at Central Piedmont Community College.

Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade

August 19-20 | Times vary | Uptown Charlotte | Free

Charlotte Pride returns for an annual LGBTQ celebration featuring entertainers, musicians, vendors, art exhibits, food and a parade that pays tribute to more than 50 years of LGBTQ liberation.

Crowds wave rainbow flags during the 2022 Charlotte Pride Parade in Uptown Charlotte
2022 Charlotte Pride Parade. (Photo by Intrepid Media)

Sports

Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St.

Preseason
August 12 vs. New York Jets
August 25 vs. Detroit Lions

Regular Season
September 18 vs. New Orleans Saints

Looking down at Bank of America Stadium at night
Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Casey Calhoun/Unsplash)

Charlotte Knights

Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St.

Be sure to check out the website for promotional nights ranging from Bark in the Ballpark to playing catch on the field before the game. Friday and Saturday nights at home wrap with a firework display.

June 21-25 vs. Louisville
July 4-9 vs. Jacksonville
July 18-23 vs. Memphis
August 8-13 vs. Gwinnett
August 22-27 vs. Memphis
September 5-10 vs. Durham
September 12-17 vs. Nashville

Charlotte Knights pitcher John Parke throws the ball
Charlotte Knights pitcher John Parke. (Photo by Laura Wolff)

Charlotte FC

Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St.

June 24 vs. CF Montréal
July 8 vs. FC Cincinnati
July 29 vs. Necaxa
August 26 vs. Los Angeles FC
August 30 vs. Orlando City SC
September 16 vs. D.C. United
September 20 vs. Philadelphia Union

Charlotte FC player Karol Swiderski runs on the field
Karol Swiderski (Photo by Taylor Banner/Charlotte FC)

Charlotte Independence

American Legion Memorial Stadium, 310 N. Kings Drive

July 9 vs. Lexington SC
July 19 vs. Greenville Triumph
July 22 vs. Central Valley Fuego FC
July 29 vs. NC Hailstorm FC
August 12 vs. Tormenta FC
September 9 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
September 23 vs. Forward Madison FC

Charlotte Motor Speedway

5555 Concord Pkwy. S

June 27-August 1: Summer Shootout
August 19: Circle K Monster Truck Bash
September 9: SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs
September 22-24: Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals

CONCACAF Gold Cup

July 2 | 7 & 9 p.m. | Bank of America Stadium | $50 and up

The United States men’s national soccer team takes on Nicaragua at 7 p.m., then Honduras faces Haiti at 9 p.m., as part of the 2023 Gold Cup — a tournament to determine the continental champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Photo of Q.C. Nerve Staff

Q.C. Nerve Staff

