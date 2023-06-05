The Nerve’s 2023 Guide to Summer Events in Charlotte

They say spring goes out like a lamb, but in this case it went out like a … winter? Despite a cold and rainy Memorial Day weekend in the Queen City, real summer doesn’t start until June 21, and we’re sure the sharp, soggy holiday that was supposed to mark the unofficial start of the summer season was just a fluke. Get ready for a hot summer, with no shortage of things to do to enjoy it.

Live Music

707 Pavilion Blvd.

June 24: Weezer

June 27: Big Time Rush

June 28: Shania Twain

June 29: Peso Pluma

July 2: KIDZ BOP

July 11: Matchbox Twenty

July 19: Boy George w/ Culture Club

July 22: Sam Hunt

July 23: Mudvayne

July 28: Jodeci w/ SWV

July 29: Post Malone

July 30: Lil Durk

July 31: Disturbed

August 6: Bret Michaels

August 8: Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort

August 9: Foreigner

August 10: Jason Aldean

August 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

August 12: RÜFÜS DU SOL

August 13: Pentatonix

August 16: 50 Cent

August 18: The Offspring w/ Simple Plan and Sum 41

August 22: The Smashing Pumpkins

September 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ ZZ Top

September 9: Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident

September 14: ODESZA

September 19: Avenged Sevenfold w/ Falling In Reverse

September 23: Eric Church

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

June 22: Two Friends

June 23: Straight No Chaser

June 24: Melanie Martinez

June 25: Peter Frampton

July 4: Don Toliver

July 15: Young the Giant w/ Milky Chance

July 18: Yellowcard

July 19: Louis Tomlinson

July 24: Maggie Rogers

July 29: Walker Hayes

July 30: Manchester Orchestra w/ Jimmy Eat World

August 1: Counting Crows w/ Dashboard Confessional

August 3: Dirty Heads

August 5: Jason Mraz

August 7: Lindsey Stirling

August 15-16: Tyler Childers w/ S.G. Goodman

August 25: Parker McCollum

September 2: 3 Doors Down

September 8: Caamp

September 16: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

820 Hamilton St.

June 21: Jesse & Joy

June 30: Larry June

July 7: The Struts

July 28: A Flock of Seagulls w/ Strangelove

August 2: Social Distortion

August 10: Parliament-Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

August 11: Toosii

August 12: Death Grips

August 22: JVKE

August 27: Clutch

September 6: Coheed and Cambria w/ Deafheaven

September 10: Bishop Briggs w/ MisterWives

September 13: Weyes Blood

820 Hamilton St.

June 26: Animals As Leaders

July 8: LPB Poody

July 14: Yung Pinch

July 15: Killer Mike

August 17: Tom Keifer

August 18: Ocean Alley

September 7: Soulja Boy

September 10: Delain

September 19: Owl City

September 20: OhGeesy

September 22: Joy Oladokun

2700 E. Independence Blvd.

June 24: Grupo Frontera

July 16: 85 South Show Live

August 11: Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake

2700 E. Independence Blvd.

June 26: Tori Amos

August 12: Marca MP

August 20: Matute

August 27: Bronco

September 2: Intocable

September 19: Becky G

333 E. Trade St.

June 30: Banda MS

July 2: Alicia Keys

July 6: Santa Fe Klan

July 9: LL Cool J

July 14: Blink-182

July 16: Erykah Badu

August 29: Guns N’ Roses

September 5: $uicideboy$

September 12: Lil Baby

September 15: Bert Kreischer (comedy)

September 22-23: Drake

800 S. Mint St.

July 15: Luke Combs

August 9: Beyoncé

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

The U.S. Whitewater Center’s River Jam features live music on an outdoor stage every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. from May through September. Genres span roots rock, Americana, bluegrass, folk and funk. Other activities include yoga, open-water swims and, of course, whitewater rafting. Admission is free aside from parking.

June 25 | 8:15 p.m. | Symphony Park | Free-$20

The Charlotte Symphony plays magical musical moments from family films such as Encanto, The Wizard of Oz, Frozen and others.

July 2 | 8:15 p.m. | Symphony Park | Free-$20

The Charlotte Symphony performs patriotic favorites and memorable anthems and marches followed by a fireworks finale.

July 7, Aug. 4 & Sept. 1 | 6-9 p.m. | Ballantyne’s Backyard | $10, free for 5 and under

Various artists perform in this outdoor concert series on the first Friday of each month from July through September. Food trucks will be on site.

July 20 & Aug. 17 | 6-8 p.m. | Embrace Sculpture – MoRA | Free

A signature event by Monroe Road Advocates, aka MoRA, showcasing local singer-songwriters at the Embrace Sculpture in front of Edge City Brewery.

June 22-Aug. 24 | 7-9 p.m. | Various locations | Free

A summer music concert series by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation that takes place at various park locations across the county.

Arts, Culture & Retail

130 N. Tryon St.

July 4-16: SIX The Musical

This glitzy, high-energy musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of King Henry VIII, presented as a pop concert.

More: $36.50 and up; dates and times vary

July 25-30: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Following The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this Broadway musical tells a story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

More: $25 and up; times vary

August 1-6: To Kill a Mockingbird

A play based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel of the same name, adapted for the stage by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin. Rolling Stone calls it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic.”

More: $25 and up; times vary

August 8-13: The Book of Mormon

The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

More: $29.50 and up; times vary

September 1: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert

A screening of the animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a soundtrack composed by Emmy winner Daniel Pemberton that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop.

More: TBA; 8 p.m.

September 12-17: Chicago

After 25 years and a handful of awards, Chicago is still one of the best Broadway musicals — lauded for its universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, plus show-stopping song and dance.

More: $25 and up; times vary

130 N. Tryon St.

June 21-30: Charlotte Squawks 18: Barely Legal

The SNL-meets-Broadway cast of Charlotte performers, led by WFAE’s Mike Collins, is back for the 18th year and ready to tackle politics, sports and pop culture in the Queen City.

More: $24.50 and up; dates and times vary

July 1: An Evening With Omari Dillard

Soul violinist Omari Dillard and a band play renditions of R&B classics from artists like SWV; Earth, Wind, & Fire; Alicia Keys; Maxwell; Michael Jackson and others.

More: $55 and up; 8 p.m.

July 8: Geoff Westley w/ Colin Allured

A live collaborative music-making with classical composition by renowned Maestro Geoff Westley from Rome and London combined with novelty and experimentation of UNC alumnus and multi-instrumentalist Colin Allured, followed by a dialogue with listeners.

More: $45 and up; 7:30 p.m.

July 9: A Night of Artistic Renewal Vol. III: History In Living Color

A celebration of Black history through the power of the arts showcasing a talented lineup of spoken-word, dance and visual artists, presented by distinguished spoken word artist and author Dionne D. Hunter.

More: Free; 3 p.m.

July 13-14: The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)

Touring American comedy troupe The Reduced Shakespeare Company covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere, to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to The Daily Show and Anthony Weiner.

More: $24.50 and up; 7:30 & 8 p.m.

July 15: Burlesque 3000

A modern production featuring professional burlesque dancers from across the country with comedy and music from the “golden age” of jazz by The Uptown Jass Band.

More: $35; 7 & 9:30 p.m.

July 20: Sweet Baby James (James Taylor Tribute)

James Taylor tribute artist Bill Griese visits from Nashville to perform the timeless music of the six-time Grammy winner.

More: $32-$44; 7:30 p.m.

July 29: Joey McIntyre

The acclaimed singer/songwriter, best known as a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block, performs an intimate concert celebrating his iconic career in pop music and Broadway.

More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.

August 6: The Juno Show

Alien drag queen Juno Birch stars in her theatrical one-woman show joined by her plastic puppet daughter.

More: $35-$70; 7 p.m.

August 19: That’s My Jam!

Atlanta’s adrenaline-fueled party band MIXTAPE performs hits from the ‘80s & ‘90s.

More: $38-$48; 8 p.m.

430 S. Tryon St.

July 14: Melissa Etheridge

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge (“Come to My Window”) has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.

More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.

July 15: Take 6

Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Take 6 ​​is a multi-platinum selling sextet that performs gospel, jazz, R&B and pop.

More: $34.50 and up; 8 p.m.

July 19: Jinkx Monsoon

Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon has taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation.

More: $55 and up; 8 p.m.

July 20: Ilana Glazer

Comedian Ilana Glazer co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series Broad City.

More: $37-$47; 8 p.m.

July 25: Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Legendary trumpet player Herb Alpert performs alongside his wife, singer-songwriter Lani Hall, who recently released a new album Seasons of Love.

More: $34.50 and up; 7:30 p.m.

July 28: Kavita Krishnamurti Concert

With a career spanning over three decades, renowned Indian playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti has won numerous awards for her soulful renditions in various Indian languages.

More: $45 and up; 7 p.m.

August 6: Avery*Sunshine w/ The Baylor Project

Singer, pianist, and composer Avery*Sunshine’s signature sound mixes soul, jazz, R&B and gospel. She is joined on stage by Jean and Marcus Baylor of jazz duo The Baylor Project.

More: $39.50 and up; 7 p.m.

August 10: Lyle Lovett

Texas-based, Grammy Award-winning musician Lyle Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner.

More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.

August 11: Mary Chapin Carpenter

Mary Chapin Carpenter is an award-winning American country and folk singer-songwriter whose latest album, One Night Lonely, was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the Grammy Awards in 2022.

More: $45 and up; 8 p.m.

August 12: The Bald Brothers

Actors and stand-up comedians Tony Baker and KevOnStage are the comedy duo known as The Bald Brothers.

More: $39.75 and up; 7:30 p.m.

August 13: Boney James

Chart-topping jazz and R&B saxophone player ​​Boney James has been making music since the ‘90s and recently released Detour, his 18th studio album.

More: $49.50 and up; 7 p.m.

August 18: Please Don’t Destroy

Saturday Night Live comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, bring their sketch comedy to the stage.

More: $35 and up; 7 p.m.

August 25: Tony Hinchcliffe

Tony Hinchcliffe is a touring stand-up comedian, writer and host of the podcast Kill Tony.

More: $26.75 and up; 7 p.m.

September 2: A Woman’s Love: The Stage Play

Angela seems to have the perfect life, until she realizes that lies and deception could possibly destroy her families’ upstanding reputation.

More: $59-$79; 7 p.m.

September 9: Small Town Murder

Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman take their hit true-crime podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road.

More: $39.50; 9 p.m.

2700 E. Independence Blvd.

June 21: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World

A drag production featuring queens from the latest season of reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

More: $49.50 and up; 8 p.m.

June 23: Franco Escamilla

Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla bases his jokes on his own experiences.

More: $64 and up; 8:30 p.m.

June 25: Her Lies, His Secrets

A Hollywood and African Prestigious Award-winning stage production that’s a whirlwind of drama and suspense as it follows the journey of a married couple standing at a crossroads in their marriage.

More: $45 and up; 3 p.m.

June 29: Trey Kennedy

A viral comedian known for his YouTube and TikTok videos, Trey Kennedy brings his latest material and fan-favorite sketches to life.

More: $29 and up; 8 p.m.

July 21: Russell Peters

Russell Peters is a global comedy superstar, actor and internet sensation who was the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special.

More: $39 and up; 8 p.m.

August 19: Bill Maher

Comedian Bill Maher entertains audiences with his thought-provoking political commentary, controversial opinions on current events and sharp humor.

More: $45 and up; 8 p.m.

August 25: Chris D’Elia

Comedian Chris D’Elia takes the stage with his signature style of comedic storytelling.

More: $33 and up; 8 p.m.

September 16: Joe Gatto

The improv comedian and actor is best known from the hidden-camera prank TV show Impractical Jokers.

More: $39 and up; 7 p.m.

September 17: Daniel Tosh

A comedian best known from his Comedy Central show Tosh.O and for his deliberately offensive and controversial style of black comedy.

More: $45 and up; 7 p.m.

155 N. College St.

June 22: Yes And! The Audience Participation Show

An improv show hosted by Queen City Comedy that gets the audience involved and features Charlotte’s own comedy ensemble Now Are The Foxes, plus other guests and comedians.

More: $15; 7:30 p.m.

June 24: AAPG 10-Minute Play Festival

The African American Playwrights Group tells their “stories” through a family friendly and entertaining showcase of vignettes and reading that celebrates Black culture with pride.

More: $10: 3 p.m.

July 21-22: Warren Wolf Plays The History Of Jazz Vibes

Baltimore native vibraphonist Warren Wolf plays a reimagined collage of music from iconic vibe trailblazers like Lionel Hampton, Milt Jackson and Bobby Hutcherson.

More: $20; times vary

August 18-19: Jazz Room Presents: Piano Night

Top jazz pianists play on dueling grand pianos.

More: $20; times vary

August 20: For The Luv Live

A live version of the podcast For The Luv, created by influencers T-Mo and Noble Noah to discuss modern day dating dynamics.

More: $20-$30; 7 p.m.

September 15-16: Jazz Room Presents: Carlos Henriquez and Latin Algorithm

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra bass virtuoso Carlos Henriquez and his all-star ensemble, Latin Algorithm, perform a high-energy, rhythm-filled fusion of Latin and modern jazz with new compositions and selections from Henriquez’s most recent albums.

More: $20; times vary

September 20: Damien Jurado

American singer-songwriter Damien Jurado performs music from Reggae Film Star, his 18th full-length album and second release from his own Maraqopa Records label.

More: $25; 8 p.m.

ImaginOn, 300 E. 7th St.

Aug. 23-31: Balloonacy

The Arts Factory at West End Studios, 1545 W. Trade St.

Aug. 4-19: The Chinese lady

Fullwood Theatre, 100 E. McDowell St., Matthews

July 14-30: Hello, Dolly!

VAPA Center, 700 N. Tryon St.

July 14-16: Readings of Thought For Food

July 29: Reading of The Reflection: The Musical

Aug. 25-26: Readings of As I Remember It

Sept. 7-10: Readings of Cotton to Caviar: Eartha Kitt

Locations vary

July 29-30: Diana: The Musical (Free Will Craft + Vine)

Aug. 19-20: Hit the Wall (Free Will Craft + Vine)

Every Wednesday | 5-9 p.m. | Locations vary | Free

Presented by Bank of America, Wednesday Night Live includes free admission to the Mint Museum, Bechtler Museum and Gantt Center every Wednesday, as well as live entertainment or programming at one of the four Levine Center for the Arts institutions each week ranging from dance performances to spoken-word artists to film screenings.

Thursdays through July 27 | 4-9 p.m. | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden | Free

Free admission to the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on select Thursdays throughout the summer, plus food trucks and either live music or an outdoor movie.

Thursdays through Aug. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | Camp North End | Free

Every Thursday this summer, catch iconic ‘80s and ‘90s movies like Jaws, Space Jam, The Princess Bride and Big Momma’s House on a jumbo screen with surround sound against the backdrop of the historic Ford building.

Through Sept. 4 | 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m | Discovery Place Science | $20-$44

An exhibit showcasing the evolution of Marvel’s story in print, film and other media through artifacts including costumes, props and original art.

June 22 | 7 p.m. | Knight Theatre |$8-$10

A screening of Barbicania — a documentary capturing a month-long immersion in the life of the Barbican Centre and Estate in London, one of the most representative achievements of brutalist architecture.

June 24 | Camp North End | $40-$115

An annual festival co-founded by Charlotte artist Dammit Wesley that showcases Black fashion, art, music, food and culture.

June 25 & July 30 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | The Revelry – North End | $5-$15

A curated shopping experience featuring women-led boutiques, beauty brands, jewelers and artists, plus drinks, food and photo ops.

June 25, July 30 & August 27 | 1-5 p.m. | Mint Museum Randolph | Free

Enjoy free admission to the Mint Museum Randolph, plus food trucks, live music, special programming and a cash bar on the front terrace.

July 2, August 6 & September 3 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Atherton Mill | Free

An open-air market that hosts more than 70 local vendors, food trucks and live music all along the Rail Trail at Atherton Mill in the South End.

July 8, August 12 & September 9 | 4-9 p.m. | 101 W. Worthington Ave. | Free

An evening of open-air shopping, tasting and entertainment under the iconic Design Center water tower in the South End.

July 15 | 1-3 p.m. | Mint Museum Uptown | Free

The opening of the exhibition The Vault, which features the private collections of four prominent Black Charlotte-based collectors, plus a cash bar and complimentary portrait photography.

July 15 | 3-9 p.m. | Charlotte Art League | Free

A festival by Charlotte Street Art Collab that features live painting by local mural artists, DJ, music and dance performances, spoken word, yoga, interactive art experiences, an art scavenger hunt, and food and drink vendors.

July 21 | 8 p.m. | Goodyear Arts | $5

Poets of all levels and backgrounds compete for cash prizes and bragging rights to be the best slam poet.

July 21-22 | Times vary | Knight Theater & Central Piedmont Community College | $21.50 and up

A weekend celebration of Beatles music that includes two concerts at the Knight Theater — BritBeat at 8 p.m. on July 21 and Tosco Music Beatles Tribute at 7:30 p.m. on July 22 — and FabFest Daytime, a full day of live music, memorabilia, speakers and activities from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 22 at The Parr Center at Central Piedmont Community College.

August 19-20 | Times vary | Uptown Charlotte | Free

Charlotte Pride returns for an annual LGBTQ celebration featuring entertainers, musicians, vendors, art exhibits, food and a parade that pays tribute to more than 50 years of LGBTQ liberation.

Sports

Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St.

Preseason

August 12 vs. New York Jets

August 25 vs. Detroit Lions

Regular Season

September 18 vs. New Orleans Saints

Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St.

Be sure to check out the website for promotional nights ranging from Bark in the Ballpark to playing catch on the field before the game. Friday and Saturday nights at home wrap with a firework display.

June 21-25 vs. Louisville

July 4-9 vs. Jacksonville

July 18-23 vs. Memphis

August 8-13 vs. Gwinnett

August 22-27 vs. Memphis

September 5-10 vs. Durham

September 12-17 vs. Nashville

Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St.

June 24 vs. CF Montréal

July 8 vs. FC Cincinnati

July 29 vs. Necaxa

August 26 vs. Los Angeles FC

August 30 vs. Orlando City SC

September 16 vs. D.C. United

September 20 vs. Philadelphia Union

American Legion Memorial Stadium, 310 N. Kings Drive

July 9 vs. Lexington SC

July 19 vs. Greenville Triumph

July 22 vs. Central Valley Fuego FC

July 29 vs. NC Hailstorm FC

August 12 vs. Tormenta FC

September 9 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

September 23 vs. Forward Madison FC

5555 Concord Pkwy. S

June 27-August 1: Summer Shootout

August 19: Circle K Monster Truck Bash

September 9: SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs

September 22-24: Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals

July 2 | 7 & 9 p.m. | Bank of America Stadium | $50 and up

The United States men’s national soccer team takes on Nicaragua at 7 p.m., then Honduras faces Haiti at 9 p.m., as part of the 2023 Gold Cup — a tournament to determine the continental champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.