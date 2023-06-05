The Nerve’s 2023 Guide to Summer Events in Charlotte
More than 200 concerts, festivals, shows, markets and sports games to fill your calendar
They say spring goes out like a lamb, but in this case it went out like a … winter? Despite a cold and rainy Memorial Day weekend in the Queen City, real summer doesn’t start until June 21, and we’re sure the sharp, soggy holiday that was supposed to mark the unofficial start of the summer season was just a fluke. Get ready for a hot summer, with no shortage of things to do to enjoy it.
Live Music
PNC Music Pavilion
707 Pavilion Blvd.
June 24: Weezer
June 27: Big Time Rush
June 28: Shania Twain
June 29: Peso Pluma
July 2: KIDZ BOP
July 11: Matchbox Twenty
July 19: Boy George w/ Culture Club
July 22: Sam Hunt
July 23: Mudvayne
July 28: Jodeci w/ SWV
July 29: Post Malone
July 30: Lil Durk
July 31: Disturbed
August 6: Bret Michaels
August 8: Snoop Dogg w/ Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort
August 9: Foreigner
August 10: Jason Aldean
August 11: Gov’t Mule w/ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
August 12: RÜFÜS DU SOL
August 13: Pentatonix
August 16: 50 Cent
August 18: The Offspring w/ Simple Plan and Sum 41
August 22: The Smashing Pumpkins
September 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ ZZ Top
September 9: Outlaw Music Festival ft. Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident
September 14: ODESZA
September 19: Avenged Sevenfold w/ Falling In Reverse
September 23: Eric Church
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.
June 22: Two Friends
June 23: Straight No Chaser
June 24: Melanie Martinez
June 25: Peter Frampton
July 4: Don Toliver
July 15: Young the Giant w/ Milky Chance
July 18: Yellowcard
July 19: Louis Tomlinson
July 24: Maggie Rogers
July 29: Walker Hayes
July 30: Manchester Orchestra w/ Jimmy Eat World
August 1: Counting Crows w/ Dashboard Confessional
August 3: Dirty Heads
August 5: Jason Mraz
August 7: Lindsey Stirling
August 15-16: Tyler Childers w/ S.G. Goodman
August 25: Parker McCollum
September 2: 3 Doors Down
September 8: Caamp
September 16: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Fillmore
820 Hamilton St.
June 21: Jesse & Joy
June 30: Larry June
July 7: The Struts
July 28: A Flock of Seagulls w/ Strangelove
August 2: Social Distortion
August 10: Parliament-Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
August 11: Toosii
August 12: Death Grips
August 22: JVKE
August 27: Clutch
September 6: Coheed and Cambria w/ Deafheaven
September 10: Bishop Briggs w/ MisterWives
September 13: Weyes Blood
The Underground
820 Hamilton St.
June 26: Animals As Leaders
July 8: LPB Poody
July 14: Yung Pinch
July 15: Killer Mike
August 17: Tom Keifer
August 18: Ocean Alley
September 7: Soulja Boy
September 10: Delain
September 19: Owl City
September 20: OhGeesy
September 22: Joy Oladokun
Bojangles Coliseum
2700 E. Independence Blvd.
June 24: Grupo Frontera
July 16: 85 South Show Live
August 11: Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake
Ovens Auditorium
2700 E. Independence Blvd.
June 26: Tori Amos
August 12: Marca MP
August 20: Matute
August 27: Bronco
September 2: Intocable
September 19: Becky G
Spectrum Center
333 E. Trade St.
June 30: Banda MS
July 2: Alicia Keys
July 6: Santa Fe Klan
July 9: LL Cool J
July 14: Blink-182
July 16: Erykah Badu
August 29: Guns N’ Roses
September 5: $uicideboy$
September 12: Lil Baby
September 15: Bert Kreischer (comedy)
September 22-23: Drake
Bank of America Stadium
800 S. Mint St.
July 15: Luke Combs
August 9: Beyoncé
U.S. National Whitewater Center
5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
The U.S. Whitewater Center’s River Jam features live music on an outdoor stage every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. from May through September. Genres span roots rock, Americana, bluegrass, folk and funk. Other activities include yoga, open-water swims and, of course, whitewater rafting. Admission is free aside from parking.
Family Night at the Movies
June 25 | 8:15 p.m. | Symphony Park | Free-$20
The Charlotte Symphony plays magical musical moments from family films such as Encanto, The Wizard of Oz, Frozen and others.
Celebrate America
July 2 | 8:15 p.m. | Symphony Park | Free-$20
The Charlotte Symphony performs patriotic favorites and memorable anthems and marches followed by a fireworks finale.
Live at 11
July 7, Aug. 4 & Sept. 1 | 6-9 p.m. | Ballantyne’s Backyard | $10, free for 5 and under
Various artists perform in this outdoor concert series on the first Friday of each month from July through September. Food trucks will be on site.
Summer Breeze
July 20 & Aug. 17 | 6-8 p.m. | Embrace Sculpture – MoRA | Free
A signature event by Monroe Road Advocates, aka MoRA, showcasing local singer-songwriters at the Embrace Sculpture in front of Edge City Brewery.
Sundown Sounds
June 22-Aug. 24 | 7-9 p.m. | Various locations | Free
A summer music concert series by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation that takes place at various park locations across the county.
Arts, Culture & Retail
Belk Theater
130 N. Tryon St.
July 4-16: SIX The Musical
This glitzy, high-energy musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of King Henry VIII, presented as a pop concert.
More: $36.50 and up; dates and times vary
July 25-30: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations
Following The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this Broadway musical tells a story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.
More: $25 and up; times vary
August 1-6: To Kill a Mockingbird
A play based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel of the same name, adapted for the stage by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin. Rolling Stone calls it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic.”
More: $25 and up; times vary
August 8-13: The Book of Mormon
The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.
More: $29.50 and up; times vary
September 1: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert
A screening of the animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a soundtrack composed by Emmy winner Daniel Pemberton that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop.
More: TBA; 8 p.m.
September 12-17: Chicago
After 25 years and a handful of awards, Chicago is still one of the best Broadway musicals — lauded for its universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, plus show-stopping song and dance.
More: $25 and up; times vary
Booth Playhouse
130 N. Tryon St.
June 21-30: Charlotte Squawks 18: Barely Legal
The SNL-meets-Broadway cast of Charlotte performers, led by WFAE’s Mike Collins, is back for the 18th year and ready to tackle politics, sports and pop culture in the Queen City.
More: $24.50 and up; dates and times vary
July 1: An Evening With Omari Dillard
Soul violinist Omari Dillard and a band play renditions of R&B classics from artists like SWV; Earth, Wind, & Fire; Alicia Keys; Maxwell; Michael Jackson and others.
More: $55 and up; 8 p.m.
July 8: Geoff Westley w/ Colin Allured
A live collaborative music-making with classical composition by renowned Maestro Geoff Westley from Rome and London combined with novelty and experimentation of UNC alumnus and multi-instrumentalist Colin Allured, followed by a dialogue with listeners.
More: $45 and up; 7:30 p.m.
July 9: A Night of Artistic Renewal Vol. III: History In Living Color
A celebration of Black history through the power of the arts showcasing a talented lineup of spoken-word, dance and visual artists, presented by distinguished spoken word artist and author Dionne D. Hunter.
More: Free; 3 p.m.
July 13-14: The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Touring American comedy troupe The Reduced Shakespeare Company covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere, to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to The Daily Show and Anthony Weiner.
More: $24.50 and up; 7:30 & 8 p.m.
July 15: Burlesque 3000
A modern production featuring professional burlesque dancers from across the country with comedy and music from the “golden age” of jazz by The Uptown Jass Band.
More: $35; 7 & 9:30 p.m.
July 20: Sweet Baby James (James Taylor Tribute)
James Taylor tribute artist Bill Griese visits from Nashville to perform the timeless music of the six-time Grammy winner.
More: $32-$44; 7:30 p.m.
July 29: Joey McIntyre
The acclaimed singer/songwriter, best known as a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block, performs an intimate concert celebrating his iconic career in pop music and Broadway.
More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.
August 6: The Juno Show
Alien drag queen Juno Birch stars in her theatrical one-woman show joined by her plastic puppet daughter.
More: $35-$70; 7 p.m.
August 19: That’s My Jam!
Atlanta’s adrenaline-fueled party band MIXTAPE performs hits from the ‘80s & ‘90s.
More: $38-$48; 8 p.m.
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
July 14: Melissa Etheridge
Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge (“Come to My Window”) has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.
More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.
July 15: Take 6
Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Take 6 is a multi-platinum selling sextet that performs gospel, jazz, R&B and pop.
More: $34.50 and up; 8 p.m.
July 19: Jinkx Monsoon
Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon has taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation.
More: $55 and up; 8 p.m.
July 20: Ilana Glazer
Comedian Ilana Glazer co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series Broad City.
More: $37-$47; 8 p.m.
July 25: Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
Legendary trumpet player Herb Alpert performs alongside his wife, singer-songwriter Lani Hall, who recently released a new album Seasons of Love.
More: $34.50 and up; 7:30 p.m.
July 28: Kavita Krishnamurti Concert
With a career spanning over three decades, renowned Indian playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti has won numerous awards for her soulful renditions in various Indian languages.
More: $45 and up; 7 p.m.
August 6: Avery*Sunshine w/ The Baylor Project
Singer, pianist, and composer Avery*Sunshine’s signature sound mixes soul, jazz, R&B and gospel. She is joined on stage by Jean and Marcus Baylor of jazz duo The Baylor Project.
More: $39.50 and up; 7 p.m.
August 10: Lyle Lovett
Texas-based, Grammy Award-winning musician Lyle Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner.
More: $39.50 and up; 8 p.m.
August 11: Mary Chapin Carpenter
Mary Chapin Carpenter is an award-winning American country and folk singer-songwriter whose latest album, One Night Lonely, was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the Grammy Awards in 2022.
More: $45 and up; 8 p.m.
August 12: The Bald Brothers
Actors and stand-up comedians Tony Baker and KevOnStage are the comedy duo known as The Bald Brothers.
More: $39.75 and up; 7:30 p.m.
August 13: Boney James
Chart-topping jazz and R&B saxophone player Boney James has been making music since the ‘90s and recently released Detour, his 18th studio album.
More: $49.50 and up; 7 p.m.
August 18: Please Don’t Destroy
Saturday Night Live comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, bring their sketch comedy to the stage.
More: $35 and up; 7 p.m.
August 25: Tony Hinchcliffe
Tony Hinchcliffe is a touring stand-up comedian, writer and host of the podcast Kill Tony.
More: $26.75 and up; 7 p.m.
September 2: A Woman’s Love: The Stage Play
Angela seems to have the perfect life, until she realizes that lies and deception could possibly destroy her families’ upstanding reputation.
More: $59-$79; 7 p.m.
September 9: Small Town Murder
Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman take their hit true-crime podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road.
More: $39.50; 9 p.m.
Ovens Auditorium
2700 E. Independence Blvd.
June 21: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World
A drag production featuring queens from the latest season of reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.
More: $49.50 and up; 8 p.m.
June 23: Franco Escamilla
Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla bases his jokes on his own experiences.
More: $64 and up; 8:30 p.m.
June 25: Her Lies, His Secrets
A Hollywood and African Prestigious Award-winning stage production that’s a whirlwind of drama and suspense as it follows the journey of a married couple standing at a crossroads in their marriage.
More: $45 and up; 3 p.m.
June 29: Trey Kennedy
A viral comedian known for his YouTube and TikTok videos, Trey Kennedy brings his latest material and fan-favorite sketches to life.
More: $29 and up; 8 p.m.
July 21: Russell Peters
Russell Peters is a global comedy superstar, actor and internet sensation who was the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special.
More: $39 and up; 8 p.m.
August 19: Bill Maher
Comedian Bill Maher entertains audiences with his thought-provoking political commentary, controversial opinions on current events and sharp humor.
More: $45 and up; 8 p.m.
August 25: Chris D’Elia
Comedian Chris D’Elia takes the stage with his signature style of comedic storytelling.
More: $33 and up; 8 p.m.
September 16: Joe Gatto
The improv comedian and actor is best known from the hidden-camera prank TV show Impractical Jokers.
More: $39 and up; 7 p.m.
September 17: Daniel Tosh
A comedian best known from his Comedy Central show Tosh.O and for his deliberately offensive and controversial style of black comedy.
More: $45 and up; 7 p.m.
Stage Door Theater
155 N. College St.
June 22: Yes And! The Audience Participation Show
An improv show hosted by Queen City Comedy that gets the audience involved and features Charlotte’s own comedy ensemble Now Are The Foxes, plus other guests and comedians.
More: $15; 7:30 p.m.
June 24: AAPG 10-Minute Play Festival
The African American Playwrights Group tells their “stories” through a family friendly and entertaining showcase of vignettes and reading that celebrates Black culture with pride.
More: $10: 3 p.m.
July 21-22: Warren Wolf Plays The History Of Jazz Vibes
Baltimore native vibraphonist Warren Wolf plays a reimagined collage of music from iconic vibe trailblazers like Lionel Hampton, Milt Jackson and Bobby Hutcherson.
More: $20; times vary
August 18-19: Jazz Room Presents: Piano Night
Top jazz pianists play on dueling grand pianos.
More: $20; times vary
August 20: For The Luv Live
A live version of the podcast For The Luv, created by influencers T-Mo and Noble Noah to discuss modern day dating dynamics.
More: $20-$30; 7 p.m.
September 15-16: Jazz Room Presents: Carlos Henriquez and Latin Algorithm
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra bass virtuoso Carlos Henriquez and his all-star ensemble, Latin Algorithm, perform a high-energy, rhythm-filled fusion of Latin and modern jazz with new compositions and selections from Henriquez’s most recent albums.
More: $20; times vary
September 20: Damien Jurado
American singer-songwriter Damien Jurado performs music from Reggae Film Star, his 18th full-length album and second release from his own Maraqopa Records label.
More: $25; 8 p.m.
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte
ImaginOn, 300 E. 7th St.
Aug. 23-31: Balloonacy
Three Bone Theatre
The Arts Factory at West End Studios, 1545 W. Trade St.
Aug. 4-19: The Chinese lady
Matthews Playhouse
Fullwood Theatre, 100 E. McDowell St., Matthews
July 14-30: Hello, Dolly!
Charlotte’s Off Broadway
VAPA Center, 700 N. Tryon St.
July 14-16: Readings of Thought For Food
July 29: Reading of The Reflection: The Musical
Aug. 25-26: Readings of As I Remember It
Sept. 7-10: Readings of Cotton to Caviar: Eartha Kitt
QC Concerts
Locations vary
July 29-30: Diana: The Musical (Free Will Craft + Vine)
Aug. 19-20: Hit the Wall (Free Will Craft + Vine)
Wednesday Night Live
Every Wednesday | 5-9 p.m. | Locations vary | Free
Presented by Bank of America, Wednesday Night Live includes free admission to the Mint Museum, Bechtler Museum and Gantt Center every Wednesday, as well as live entertainment or programming at one of the four Levine Center for the Arts institutions each week ranging from dance performances to spoken-word artists to film screenings.
Garden Nights
Thursdays through July 27 | 4-9 p.m. | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden | Free
Free admission to the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on select Thursdays throughout the summer, plus food trucks and either live music or an outdoor movie.
Crossroads Cinema
Thursdays through Aug. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | Camp North End | Free
Every Thursday this summer, catch iconic ‘80s and ‘90s movies like Jaws, Space Jam, The Princess Bride and Big Momma’s House on a jumbo screen with surround sound against the backdrop of the historic Ford building.
Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes
Through Sept. 4 | 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m | Discovery Place Science | $20-$44
An exhibit showcasing the evolution of Marvel’s story in print, film and other media through artifacts including costumes, props and original art.
Modernism + Film: Barbicania
June 22 | 7 p.m. | Knight Theatre |$8-$10
A screening of Barbicania — a documentary capturing a month-long immersion in the life of the Barbican Centre and Estate in London, one of the most representative achievements of brutalist architecture.
Durag Festival
June 24 | Camp North End | $40-$115
An annual festival co-founded by Charlotte artist Dammit Wesley that showcases Black fashion, art, music, food and culture.
Girl Tribe Pop Up
June 25 & July 30 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | The Revelry – North End | $5-$15
A curated shopping experience featuring women-led boutiques, beauty brands, jewelers and artists, plus drinks, food and photo ops.
Party in the Park
June 25, July 30 & August 27 | 1-5 p.m. | Mint Museum Randolph | Free
Enjoy free admission to the Mint Museum Randolph, plus food trucks, live music, special programming and a cash bar on the front terrace.
Front Porch Sundays
July 2, August 6 & September 3 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Atherton Mill | Free
An open-air market that hosts more than 70 local vendors, food trucks and live music all along the Rail Trail at Atherton Mill in the South End.
Nebel’s Alley Night Market
July 8, August 12 & September 9 | 4-9 p.m. | 101 W. Worthington Ave. | Free
An evening of open-air shopping, tasting and entertainment under the iconic Design Center water tower in the South End.
The Vault Opening Celebration
July 15 | 1-3 p.m. | Mint Museum Uptown | Free
The opening of the exhibition The Vault, which features the private collections of four prominent Black Charlotte-based collectors, plus a cash bar and complimentary portrait photography.
CLT Edge Fest
July 15 | 3-9 p.m. | Charlotte Art League | Free
A festival by Charlotte Street Art Collab that features live painting by local mural artists, DJ, music and dance performances, spoken word, yoga, interactive art experiences, an art scavenger hunt, and food and drink vendors.
Slam Charlotte
July 21 | 8 p.m. | Goodyear Arts | $5
Poets of all levels and backgrounds compete for cash prizes and bragging rights to be the best slam poet.
FabFest
July 21-22 | Times vary | Knight Theater & Central Piedmont Community College | $21.50 and up
A weekend celebration of Beatles music that includes two concerts at the Knight Theater — BritBeat at 8 p.m. on July 21 and Tosco Music Beatles Tribute at 7:30 p.m. on July 22 — and FabFest Daytime, a full day of live music, memorabilia, speakers and activities from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 22 at The Parr Center at Central Piedmont Community College.
Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade
August 19-20 | Times vary | Uptown Charlotte | Free
Charlotte Pride returns for an annual LGBTQ celebration featuring entertainers, musicians, vendors, art exhibits, food and a parade that pays tribute to more than 50 years of LGBTQ liberation.
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St.
Preseason
August 12 vs. New York Jets
August 25 vs. Detroit Lions
Regular Season
September 18 vs. New Orleans Saints
Charlotte Knights
Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St.
Be sure to check out the website for promotional nights ranging from Bark in the Ballpark to playing catch on the field before the game. Friday and Saturday nights at home wrap with a firework display.
June 21-25 vs. Louisville
July 4-9 vs. Jacksonville
July 18-23 vs. Memphis
August 8-13 vs. Gwinnett
August 22-27 vs. Memphis
September 5-10 vs. Durham
September 12-17 vs. Nashville
Charlotte FC
Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St.
June 24 vs. CF Montréal
July 8 vs. FC Cincinnati
July 29 vs. Necaxa
August 26 vs. Los Angeles FC
August 30 vs. Orlando City SC
September 16 vs. D.C. United
September 20 vs. Philadelphia Union
Charlotte Independence
American Legion Memorial Stadium, 310 N. Kings Drive
July 9 vs. Lexington SC
July 19 vs. Greenville Triumph
July 22 vs. Central Valley Fuego FC
July 29 vs. NC Hailstorm FC
August 12 vs. Tormenta FC
September 9 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
September 23 vs. Forward Madison FC
Charlotte Motor Speedway
5555 Concord Pkwy. S
June 27-August 1: Summer Shootout
August 19: Circle K Monster Truck Bash
September 9: SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs
September 22-24: Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals
CONCACAF Gold Cup
July 2 | 7 & 9 p.m. | Bank of America Stadium | $50 and up
The United States men’s national soccer team takes on Nicaragua at 7 p.m., then Honduras faces Haiti at 9 p.m., as part of the 2023 Gold Cup — a tournament to determine the continental champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
