Charleston-Based Taco Boy Set to Open First Charlotte Location

Charleston-based restaurant Taco Boy announced Wednesday it will open its first Charlotte location on Jan. 30, offering the Mexican-inspired cuisine, craft cocktails and agua frescas that have made it popular in cities around the Carolinas like Folly Beach and Asheville.

A woman-owned restaurant, Taco Boy was founded in 2006 by Karalee Nielsen Fallert. While the restaurant has six locations around the Carolinas, the Charlotte location will be the first North Carolina opening outside of Asheville.

“Witnessing the remarkable growth of Taco Boy since its inception in 2006 has been an incredible journey,” said Fallert. “We believe in harnessing the power of tacos not just to satisfy taste buds, but to nurture people, activate fun, inspire action, and ultimately build a strong and connected community. The unparalleled sense of community in Charlotte is inspiring, and we look forward to extending a warm welcome to everyone here.”

Chef Miguel Franco, corporate executive chef for Taco Boy, will lead the culinary team at the Charlotte location. Franco, better known as Chef Migs, has introduced new flavor combinations to the menu since taking his role in 2023, bringing new options and enhancing crowd-favorite dishes like seafood tacos, enchiladas, salads, and some vegan-friendly options.

The drink menu will include a variety of margarita flavors, like fresh-juiced hibiscus and spicy, plus non-alcoholic agua frescas with similar flavor profiles to the margaritas.

Taco Boy will be located at 3700 South Blvd. in The Station at LoSo. The new location spans 4,500 square feet, with plants by Kristine Brockman of Charlotte Plantscapes and a custom mural from Charlotte-based artist Jen Hill setting the atmosphere.

“The energy and excitement surrounding Taco Boy’s opening in Charlotte is truly exhilarating for us,” said Dahmon Wood, general manager at Taco Boy LoSo. “Hospitality is at the core of our mission, and we’re counting down the moments until we open our doors to serve this thriving city.”

The new location will also include a tortilla-making viewing window, DJ booth with rotating DJs, rooftop for small gatherings, catering options including food truck services, and party hosting capabilities.

From Jan. 30 through Feb. 6, Taco Boy will be open for dinner service only from 5-11 p.m. and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. On Feb. 7, Taco Boy will host a “LoSo-pening Fiesta” from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.



The restaurant will start regular operating hours 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday following the fiesta.