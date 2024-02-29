The Accidental Baker to Offer Gluten-Free Goods at Metropolitan

Fledgling small business owner Matt Cabana announced this week that he will soon open the first brick-and-mortar location for his culinary venture The Accidental Baker, just three months after launching the business from his kitchen at home.

Still currently a one-man operation, Cabana is scheduled to open the first Accidental Baker shop at the Metropolitan shopping center in Midtown on March 15, where he’ll specialize in gluten-free and sourdough baked goods.

In a press release announcing the opening, Cabana explained that he had to open a commercial kitchen to meet demand soon after he began selling gluten-free baked goods out of his home.

“I’ve grown a lot in such a short time and am very excited to make this move into my own storefront at Metropolitan,” Cabana stated. “I can’t wait to see where this venture goes and hope that we can continue to grow and provide our offerings to even more people.”

A former tennis professional, Cabana found himself dissatisfied with his previous role as a corporate banker. Over the winter, he made the decision to jump into baking full-time, driven by a lifelong passion for cooking and baking with family.

Hailing from an Italian household where cooking and baking played a large role in any gathering, but once he met his wife, Caroline, who follows a gluten-free diet, he realized he would need to pivot in his processes. Once he tested some of his new gluten-free recipes with his friends and family, they encouraged him to launch the new venture.

While The Accidental Baker specializes in gluten-free options, everything on the menu can be made with or without the protein, and in many cases can be made dairy-free to order as well.

Menu items at The Accidental Baker include sourdough loaves, sourdough English muffins, gluten- and dairy-free bagels, gluten-free cheddar and chive biscuits, gluten- and dairy-free focaccia, gluten-free croissants, and gluten- and dairy-free sandwich bread.

All menu items are made from organic ingredients including grass-fed butters, farm-raised eggs and bottled spring water.

The menu was created to include breads that can be used to make or go alongside anything, including sandwiches, toast, French toast, pasta and other meals. It will also feature seasonal options and sweet baked goods including gluten- and dairy-free cookies, banana breads, and custom cakes and pies.

The storefront will be located in a 666-square-foot space next to Joan’s Bakery & Deli and its adjoining deli concept Meshugganah, adjacent to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway at Metropolitan. Cabana will open the bakery Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Metropolitan’s local food scene is truly unique, and we felt The Accidental Baker fit into the tenant mix perfectly,” said Lauren Britt, leasing manager at Northwood Retail. “Matt’s story is one-of-a-kind, and we are delighted to have him as part of our center.”