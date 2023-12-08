Three-Day Lovin’ Life Music Festival Coming to Uptown

Charlotte-based entertainment, hospitality and production company Southern Entertainment Thursday announced its plans to bring the Lovin’ Life Music Fest to Charlotte May 3-5, 2024.

The organization has hosted regional country music festivals in the past such as Carolina Country Music Fest at Myrtle Beach, George Country Music Fest, Barefoot Country Music Fest and Greenville Country Music Fest.

Southern plans for more than 40 artists across various genres to perform on three different stages in Uptown’s First Ward from May 3-5, 2024. The festival will also feature culinary, art and experiential activations.

Over the last 29 years, Southern Entertainment co-founders Bob Durkin and Rob Pedlow have specialized in planning, marketing and executing concerts, festivals and other live music events, many of which have centered country music.

Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF), for example, has brought some of the genre’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach including Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney. Other artists to perform at the fest have included Calvin Harris and Flo Rida, and many more. The 2024 CCMF lineup includes American Treasures, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum.

“It has been a long-time dream of ours to bring a major music festival to our hometown of Charlotte and it truly takes a village to plan an event of this magnitude,” said Durkin in a release Thursday. With no lineup yet in the books for the Lovin’ Life, he says his expected attendance for the Uptown event is 90,000 attendees over three days.

Durkin said his company partnered with Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Center City Partners and the Hospitality & Tourism Alliance to make the festival a reality. He announced a projected economic impact of $30 million from the inaugural event.

“We are excited about this three-day event that will continue to build the Queen City’s reputation among music industry professionals, performing artists and live music fans,” Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, said.

Headliners for the festival will be announced next week. Four types of festival passes — GA, GA+, VIP and Super VIP — will go on sale Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. with prices starting at $199.